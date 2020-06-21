Despite its premium TTM P/E of 26.4X and deflationary pressures on insulin prices, I continue to like NVO as a multi-year investment.

NVO's core 'diabesity pipeline has recently strengthened significantly, providing it with lots of growth potential for years to come.

As Type 2 diabetes, or T2D, does most of its damage via clogged blood vessels, it makes sense for NVO to pin some growth plans in this related field.

NVO is now expanding its horizons again, from diabetes to also treat obesity, now to treat or prevent CV disease more broadly.

Expanding horizons

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is taking the next logical step in doing what a growth stock has to do, namely expanding its TAM (total available market). NVO was formed by the merger of two leading, neighboring diabetes-focused companies. In the 2010's, it expanded its horizons by focusing not just on diabetes, but on obesity (a leading cause of Type 2 diabetes or T2D); thus it became the leading 'diabesity' company, stealing a jump on archrival Eli Lilly (LLY) which neglected the obesity indication for a while but is now also focused on diabesity. The point of controlling T2D is to limit cardiovascular disease, or CVD. Thus the way for NVO - which is smaller than and much less diversified than LLY - to grow is to add CVD prevention or treatment drugs to its pipeline of diabesity drugs.

NVO has been hurt the past few years by price deflation in the US insulin market., which I believe is ongoing.

Also unknown is how quickly patients will resume their normal pattern of visits to their doctors; uptake of NVO's breakthrough oral drug Rybelsus is being harmed by the COVID retrenchment in primary care visits.

Thus, given the above and other headwinds, it is important to have visibility for NVO's pipeline. Very recently, the news has turned encouraging; NVO's presentations at the latest American Diabetes Association virtual meeting were greeted warmly by investors, who pushed the ADR's to all-time highs.

My calculations show that from a then-peak price around $3.30 per ADR in June 2000, NVO has returned about 18% per year to buy-and-hold investors. In contrast, the S&P 500 (SPY), of which as a foreign company it is not a member, has had a total annual return around 6%.

With diabetes, obesity and evolving risk factors for CV disease, or CVD, widely under-treated on a global basis, I believe that NVO is a good bet to continue to provide alpha versus both the SPY and fixed income, and have been investing accordingly.

The body of the article explains some of the reasons why I feel this way. Please do your own research if interested in NVO and note that there is much more to this company than is discussed herein.

The next section discusses products that NVO said in its ADA virtual presentation will not yield a marketed product until the 2024-28 time frame, so feel free to jump to the section below it for more relevant news that I expect to affect NVO's stock price.

Expanding in CVD

NVO now has an "Atherosclerosis" section of its R&D web page, something I had not seen some months ago.

The first sign that it was going to make atherosclerosis a defined part of its pipeline came in December 2018:

Novo bags €430M Staten buyout option to boost cardiovascular disease pipeline The agreement gives Novo the chance to add an anti-apoC3 antibody treatment for abnormal lipid levels to its pipeline... Under the terms of the deal, Novo will support the development of STT-5058 in dyslipidemia, a set of cardiological conditions characterized by abnormal lipid levels.

This drug candidate is aimed at high triglyceride levels, and the article goes on to say that:

Staten thinks a drug aimed at the protein could yield cardiovascular benefits beyond those achieved by statins and PCSK9 antagonists.

The article also quotes a NVO executive making it clear that this pipeline drug expands its diabesity TAM:

“Hypertriglyceridemia is a serious risk factor for cardiovascular disease, in particular often present in people with diabetes and obesity.”

I like this ecosystem strategy.

NVO also has a PCSK9 inhibitor in Phase 1. I am not sure if it developed it internally, and I also do not know what advantage it may have over existing PCSK9i's such as Amgen's (AMGN) Repatha.

With the above backdrop, a deal that was announced a week ago makes sense; with title and a quote from part of the press release (emphasis added):

Novo Nordisk to acquire Corvidia Therapeutics and expand presence in cardiovascular disease The acquisition of Corvidia Therapeutics and its lead candidate, ziltivekimab, is aligned with Novo Nordisk’s strategy to expand its presence across a range of cardiometabolic diseases that are closely linked to Novo Nordisk’s core business within diabetes and obesity. Ziltivekimab is being evaluated in a phase 2b dose-finding clinical trial in patients who have an increased risk of ASCVD [arteriosclereotic cardiovascular disease] with CKD [chronic kidney disease] and inflammation. “We believe that ziltivekimab has the potential to become a first- and best-in-class treatment to lower the burden of cardiovascular disease in a patient population that is at high risk of major adverse cardiovascular events,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.

This is a forward-looking, cost-effective way to skate to where NVO's puck is moving: preventing heart attacks and other manifestations of CVD.

The new focus an atherosclerosis ties into a March 2017 article I wrote on NVO. I was keeping the faith even though the stock had dropped from the high $50s to the $40 range. The article was titled Novo Nordisk - Another Apple 2013 Story? New Highs Ahead? and compared NVO's ecosystem approach to that of Apple (AAPL). Suggesting new highs ahead of NVO at that time was optimistic, but that goal has now been achieved.

All the above should be further seen in the context of my Jan. 20, 2020 article with made a little-known point about NVO's superb performance:

As the next sections show, this drug, which is marketed as Ozempic as an injectable (sub cu) and Rybelsus, a first-in-class GLP-1 agonist dosed orally, is poised to become one of two centersof gravity for NVO, the other being its insulin franchise.

The next section shows that a third branded semaglutide drug (new igh dose) is likely and could have...

Mega-blockbuster potential for obesity

NVO is advancing a portfolio of drugs for obesity. Its strangely-named Saxenda is the world's best-selling obesity drug. Saxenda is given by injection once-daily; it comprises a high dose of active ingredient found in NVO's first-gen GLP-1 agonist diabetes drug Victoza. Victoza (liraglutide) has now been made mostly obsolete by NVO's once-weekly next-gen drug, semaglutide. Semaglutide stimulates the GLP-1 receptor in the same way as liraglutide, and differs from it in that semaglutide has a lipid side chain added that allows it to be dosed once a week, and at a very low dose. Semaglutde, branded as Ozempic, is rapidly gaining sales in the US and in its global rollout. It is dosed for diabetes at 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg once a week. Rybelsus, a specially-formulated oral version of semaglutide using Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS) technology, is in launch phase in the US.

NVO has now completed Phase 3 clinical trials on a high dose version of Ozempic for obesity (with or without diabetes). The basic goal was to at least equal Saxenda and make it into a once-weekly, not once-daily weight loss agent. The hurdle was a 4.4% weight loss with Saxenda 3 mg daily, adjusted for placebo (average of three pivotal studies per the P.I.).

The second goal was to provide a larger amount of weight loss.

This key goal has been easily achieved.

The 4 "STEP" Phase 3 trials. of 2.4 mg of semaglutide have recently been reported. These studied obese people, or overweight people with comorbidities. STEP 2 was further limited to T2D patients. These are one measure of weight-loss reduction for each study (presented without placebo adjustment):

Side effects were acceptable.

Please see the press releases as well as NVO's ADA presentation for details of the studies, as well as different ways to think about the extent of weight loss with semaglutide.

I think that 2.4 mg of semaglutide will set a new standard for obesity treatment, and that a once-weekly injection will induce people to stay on treatment much longer than with Saxenda.

NVO hopes to attain mention, perhaps a formal indication, that semaglutide for obesity also leads to CV risk-factor reduction. Such a mention in the label would help insurers decide to cover the drug, at least for many patients.

Before going on to the next two announcements, some comments on the market potential of this drug for obesity is warranted. Only for convenience, I will invent a name for 2.4 mg semaglutide for obesity:

"Fatenda" - sales considerations

In Q1, Saxenda sales annualized just below $1 B, up 30% yoy. Saxenda was approved in the US in December 2014. I anticipate much greater sales at higher gross margins for "Fatenda." Reasons include:

1. Higher gross margins

Semaglutide is a more complicated molecule to create than liraglutide (Saxenda/Victoza), but since it will be dosed only 14% as often, I assume for modeling purposes that mg for mg, there will be perhaps an 80% reduction in COGS with "Fatenda."

In addition:

2. "Fatenda" is more valuable mg for mg than Saxenda

Mg for mg, "Fatenda" looks to be at least twice as effective as Saxenda for weight loss. Thus its ASP (average selling price) might be about twice that of Saxenda per mg. Combining that concept with #1, I'm guessing that if Saxenda runs a 90% gross margin, "Fatenda" could run at a 98-99% gross margin - which would be "more like it" for a best-in-class branded drug requiring heavy promotional investment to reach its sales potential.

Then we must consider...

3. Will insurers reimburse "Fatenda?"

NVO has been arguing, almost alone, that obesity is a chronic disease and that drugs for it should be covered by health insurance. With LLY likely to enter the obesity market, another strong voice will pressure insurers to step up to the plate.

The SELECT study is underway, testing whether "Fatenda" in high-risk patients provides CV benefit. Current estimated time to conclusion of the study is September 2023.

Saxenda is a moderately successful drug generally without insurance coverage. I expect a growing trend for insurance to cover the more effective "Fatenda," any obesity drugs coming from LLY and others if highly efficacious. In any case, if a once-weekly injection lead to someone dropping from, say, 220 lbs to 190 lbs, then even without insurance coverage, that prospect will be so appealing that many people will pay out of pocket.

There are other considerations, but I like the commercial prospects for "Fatenda" alone and as part of a growing NVO presence in obesity treatment.

I am tentatively expecting FDA approval for high dose semaglutide for obesity (or overweight with comorbidity) in August 2021.

For a company NVO's size, still under the $20 B annual sales mark, a success with this third branded version of semaglutide could be material to its earnings growth for years to come.

Next, another potentially complementary weight loss drug has succeeded in Phase 2:

Amylin analogues - this time is the charm?

Amylin is a hormone that is co-secreted with insulin.

Only one amylin analogue reached the US market: pramlintide (Symlin), as adjunctive treatment for severe diabetes. A high incidence of GI side effects as well as hypoglycemia limited Symlin's usage.

NVO has now announced positive data on its amylin analogue for weight loss.

From Thursday's press release:

Novo Nordisk successfully completes AM833 phase 2 trial and phase 1 combination trial with AM833 and semaglutide in obesity The [Phase 2] trial reached its primary endpoint by demonstrating a weight loss of 10.8% at week 26 with AM833 at the 4.5 mg dose, compared to a weight loss of 3.0 % with placebo1. The treatment difference was statistically significant. AM833 appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile.

That side effect profile is impressive given problems with Symlin.

Also reported were Phase 1 results from a study of AM833 and semaglutide 2.4 mg, each injected weekly. The study was successful; NVO called the results "impressive" and commented that:

“The phase 1 and 2 data with AM833 for weight management, especially the combination with semaglutide, further strengthen Novo Nordisk’s obesity pipeline and hold potential to close the gap between pharmacotherapy and bariatric surgery.”

In NVO's R&D update presented Friday from the (virtual) ADA meeting, NVO suggested that the combination of AM833 plus semaglutide 2.4 mg could treat obesity so well that results could come close to those achieved by bariatric surgery done for morbid obesity.

Moving on from obesity to diabetes, semaglutide again is part of the picture...

Once-weekly insulin heads for Phase 3

NVO has released results from a Phase 2 study comparing insulin icodec, a long-acting version of basal insulin with once-daily insulin glargine, a well-known once-daily basal insulin. From the press release:

... adults with type 2 diabetes randomised to once-weekly insulin icodec achieved similar blood sugar control and a similar safety profile compared with adults with type 2 diabetes randomised to once-daily insulin glargine U100.

In the ADA teleconference, NVO indicated that it will move to a Phase 3 program late this year and hopes to demonstrate superiority over insulin glargine in lowering of an important metric in diabetes, HbA1c.

I think this drug could be a game-changer and would also drive higher gross margins than NVO now has with its basal insulins such as Tresiba.

NVO also has a combination of insulin icodec and semaglutide in Phase 1. This would essentially take its Xultophy once-daily combination and turn it into a once-weekly treatment for severe diabetes.

Risks and valuation issues

One risk is that we are not out of the COVID-19 era, which carries risks to all clinical trials as well as to launching new drugs or new indications for existing drugs.

Many other risks relating to competition and drug pricing exist. And, while I am bullish on the quality of NVO's Phase 2 studies as actually representing proof of concept - thus making Phase 3 trials low risk- there are significant risks from all pipeline efforts.

One issue for NVO is the P/E. Deflationary pressures on insulins may not abate in the US and elsewhere. Difficult economic times globally may harm pricing and volume of NVO's products. So, even a successful set of product launches may not move the EPS needle enough to justify the current valuation.

Summary - NVO doing what it should to thrive

Just a few years ago, led by NVO and LLY, diabetes drugs began to demonstrate that they could reduce major adverse CV events such as myocardial infarction and unstable angina. Once achieving that with Victoza and again with Ozempic, NVO's aspirations broadened to treat obesity not just for cosmetic or general psychological benefits, but because it is a risk factor for development of T2D and is correlated with certain other CV risk factors. Thus, it became a diabesity company. NVO is taking this interest in CV disease prevention to new therapeutic areas, as discussed above.

On a shorter time, it is building a complex, cutting-edge ecosystem centered around semaglutide in its dual capacities as an anti-diabetic and an anti-obesity agent. The development of AM833 and a once-weekly insulin can be important drugs in their own right, made better (perhaps much better) by combining them with semaglutide.

There is a good deal more to NVO's story than discussed in this article. Anyone interested in buying the stock should become familiar with that broader story, for which the company's web site provides ample information. One such detail is that semaglutide may end up being a NASH drug (see ADA presentation).

I am looking past the COVID problems to think of NVO as an attractive secular growth stock that could post solid growth from existing and pipeline products well into the 2030s. Therefore I am hopeful that NVO's elevated P/E can be justified and that its stellar multi-decade stock market performance can continue.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANVO,LLY,JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.