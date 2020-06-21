The company has made a great deal of progress in debt reduction as the question is what the real earnings rate is.

The question is how much of a boom this will be and what the duration of elevated demand will be.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has seen a surge in first quarter demand, welcome given the uncertainty as it allows for rapid deleveraging and improved earnings metric.

An update on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is long overdue as it has been three years ago when I last looked at the outlook for this specialty retailer.

In spring of 2017 I concluded that this retailer is profitable, shows real growth and has continued growth opportunities, yet the leverage overhang was causing pressure on the share price. While I saw real appeal from a risk-reward analysis, better addressing of leverage might actually unlock a great deal of value.

Where Did We Stand In 2017?

Back in 2016 the company operated 75 outdoor specialty goods stores, although the company saw long term potential to quadruple that store base. The company generated full year sales of $780 million, basically comprised out of flattish comparable sales growth being commented with store openings.

Operating margins of 7.7% were quite alright and translates into net earnings of $30 million, equal to $0.70 per hare, yet shares were just trading at $5 and change for 2 big reasons. For starters is hat despite modest growth seen in 2017, this was actually driven by store opening causing pressure on margins as the company guided fore earnings of $0.60-$0.68 pr share.

The other issue was that of leverage as net debt of $194 million and EBITDA of $82 million worked down to a 2.4 times leverage ratio, and that is excluding rent liabilities, leaving little room for margins to compress further without jacking up leverage ratios.

What Happened?

Since spring of 2017 shares have actually been range bound between $3 and $6 before hitting the $8 mark late 2019, falling to $4 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and now bursting higher to $12 amidst raging guns ales.

The reason for the flattish performance upto early 2019 has not been surprising. Between 2016 and 2018 performance has been flattish. 2018 sales rose to $850 million, yet operating earnings fell further to $44 million and net earnings to $24 million on a reported basis and $26 million on an adjusted basis. EBITDA fell to $68 million, yet the company managed to reduce net debt to little below $180 million.

Following some store openings in 2019 sales rose to $886 million, yet on average these stores are fare less productive as 2016 as the store count rose to 107, while total sales are up just hundred million compared to 2016. Adjusted EBITDA fell further to $59 million and net income was stuck around $20 million, although the company managed to reduce net debt to $145 million.

The real kicker came from the first quarter results as people quite simply have been boarding guns and ammunition, but probably outdoor/survival goods as well, such as water filtration, food preparation and related goods.

Reported sales rose 42% to $247 million with same store sales up nearly 29%, as the operating leverage displayed was rather modest, with EBITDA up about $8 million to $8 million, and net losses narrowing from $5 million to a million. The modest leverage is partly the result of an 80 basis point headwind in gross margins due to higher sales of lower margin products such as guns and the impact of greater e-commerce sales. With net debt down to $122 million that is quite comforting, resulting in quickly falling leverage ratios.

With the company earning close to $0.50 per share already last year and real progress seen in the first quarter and weeks thereafter investors apparently see a roadmap for earnings comfortably north of $0.50 per share while leverage issues are disappearing.

Concluding Thoughts

Basically the company has seen a very strong quarter, notably on the sales front and to a lesser extent the margin front, although the improvements are impressive enough to quickly reduce leverage ratios and thus the leverage overhang. On the other hand, the earnings power is quite impressive as continuation of growth and/or stabilization here allows for less focus on continued deleveraging, thereby leaving more room for dividends and share repurchases at some point, although that is a stretch here and now.

Basically without a boom in ammo sales earnings do trend at half a dollar with leverage concerns down a lot, as current boom times will provide a boon to gun sales and to a far smaller extent sales of other outdoor categories. Hence, I am a bit cautious to apply a market multiple to a higher earnings number. Based on the current earnings power around $0.50 and after applying a market multiple to these earnings, we end up with $8-$9 per share in fair value as leverage is rapidly becoming less of a concern. With shares trading in the low double-digits, investors seem to be pricing in a boom in gun sales which is welcomed, although it is very hard to judge where we are in this boom at this moment.

Nonetheless, right here and now I feel shares are largely fairly valued after they have rightfully traded at a low multiple for a long time. Furthermore, the recent move higher has been rather spectacular, which is a reason to apply some caution here, although shares do look interesting to pullbacks in the high single digits.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.