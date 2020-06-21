I, Who Hate Shorting, Just Shorted The Entire Stock Market. Here's Why
by: Wolf Richter
Summary
I hate shorting. The risk-reward relationship is out of whack.
I lost a ton of money shorting the worst highfliers a little too early in late 1999. It’s just nuts to short this market that is even crazier than in late 1999.
But Friday morning, I shared that I’d just shorted the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY. My time frame is several months.
Here’s why I did.
I’m sharing this trade for your future entertainment so you can hail me as the obliterating moron that infamously shorted the greatest rally floating weightlessly ever higher above the worst economic and corporate crisis imaginable.