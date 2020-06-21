It's been a banner year thus far for high-grade gold explorers, as we've seen names like Great Bear (OTCQX:GTBAF), Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), and De Grey Mining (OTC:DGMLF) put up incredible returns year-to-date, massively outperforming the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). The most recent name to join this elite category of top-10 performers in the sector is Rupert Resources (OTCPK:RUPRF), a lesser-known junior name busy hunting for gold deposits in Northern Finland. The company recently announced two new gold discoveries within its Area 1 Zone at its Pahtavaara Project, and recent drill results from Heina South suggest much higher grades here than initially expected. Not surprisingly, the stock's share price has reacted favorably, moving Rupert into the group of top-10 performers year-to-date. However, after a 250% rise in less than 50 trading days, the stock is beginning to get extended and is no longer cheap at a US$270 million market cap. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to be tempted to chase the stock above US$1.72.

For those unfamiliar, Rupert Resources is a gold explorer focused on the Pahtavaara Project in Northern Finland, just 50 kilometers from Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Kittila Mine. Rupert has assembled a 297-square kilometer land package southwest of Kittila, and also benefits from having a mine and mill with 500,000 tonne per annum capacity on its property. To date, the company has a resource just shy of 500,000 gold ounces, but drilling over the past two years both near the mill and at the Area 1 Zone suggests that this resource could grow substantially. Besides, the company continues to delineate new targets at its Area 1 Zone, with the most recent two being Island North and Saitta, and these could all act as satellite deposits for Pahtavaara long-term, assuming we see further drilling success. The presence of a mill and mine and a significant bonus for Rupert shareholders, as it separates them from the 95% of explorers that have to map, drill, finance, build, and then start pulling gold out of the ground. In Rupert's case, they can skip steps #3 and #4, and it's as easy as map, drill, and start producing, a trait that typically leads to a significant premium on proven ounces. Let's take a closer look at the company below and their recent exploration:

As we can see from the zoomed-out chart above, Rupert's Pahtavaara Mine is located on the eastern portion of their property, with the Area 1 Zone located roughly 15 kilometers to the west. The company currently has a resource of 474,000 ounces at 3.2 grams per tonne gold near the Pahtavaara Mill, but the Area 1 Zone that Rupert has been more actively exploring the past 12 months has been the primary focus. Just recently, the company announced some of the best results to date at the project with 1 meter of 482 grams per tonne gold at Heina South, and 137 meters at 1.80 grams per tonne gold just southeast at the Ikkari target. These are incredible intercepts, and these are on only two of the six targets identified to date at Area 1. We can take a closer look at Area 1 below:

As we can see in the map below, Island North and Heina South have shown narrow intercepts of high-grade gold to date, and Saitta, Ikkari, and Heina Central seem to be pumping out much thicker lower-grade intercepts. The recent hole at Heina South of 1 meter at 482 grams per tonne was a significant game-changer, though, as it suggests that there is the potential for bonanza grades at Heina South. Before this intercept, the average grades at Heina South for most drill holes were coming in at or below 15 grams per tonne gold. Moving further to the east at the Saitta target, the target that's the closest to the Pahtavaara mill, the first two holes drilled here returned 11 meters of 1.4 grams per tonne gold and 3 meters of 2.6 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, in the northern portion of Area 1, Island North delivered an impressive intersection of 0.5 meters of 249 grams per tonne gold. While all of these targets are spread quite a bit apart, we've now got several of these targets that are drill-ready within 1 to 2 kilometers of each other, and this could act as additional ore for the Pahtavaara mill if we can prove up resources here. Given the limited drilling to date, it's tough to speculate on how much gold might be at Area 1, but I would not be surprised to see the company prove up over 450,000 ounces here over a few different satellite targets.

Circling back to the Pahtavaara Mine, where the current resource resides, the company has had quite a bit of success drilling here since the 2018 resource estimate, with the resource area extended to the southwest. The 2018 resource saw minimal contributions sections 4200 to 4800, but as we can see below, this area seems to be filling out a little more, and we've also seen exceptional results since the 2018 resource at the Harpoon and T-Zone targets. This should lead to a material increase in the Pahtavaara resource, and I would not be surprised if the total resource grew to more than 825,000 ounces in the next 12 months from the previous 474,000-ounce resource estimate.

So, why not pay up for a Tier-1 jurisdiction explorer with a mill and mine on care and maintenance that has the potential to prove up 1.5 million ounces of gold or more? Unfortunately, the stock is no longer cheap at current levels at a valuation of US$270 million. This does not mean that Rupert Resources can't continue to go higher long-term, but even if we give a fair value on Rupert's ounces of US$135.00/oz given that it has existing infrastructure, the company would need to prove up 2 million ounces at the current share price to justify this valuation. My estimate for total ounces proven up in the next 12 months is 1.4 - 1.7 million ounces currently, so I would argue that a lot is baked into the share price, barring a significant new discovery. Let's see what the technical picture looks like:

As we can see above, Rupert has gone parabolic recently, as the stock is up 300% from its mid-March lows, and is now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). Generally, stocks can have a tough time with further upside when they get this extended above their 200-day moving average. This suggests that risk is elevated here for new investors in Rupert Resources. Therefore, while some further upside is certainly possible and I am absolutely not calling a long-term top here, I see an extremely poor reward to risk establishing new positions above US$1.72, both from a valuation standpoint and a technical standpoint.

While Rupert Resources is definitely a name for investors to keep an eye on given its exceptional start to FY-2020, the reward to risk is no longer favorable at current levels. Not only is the stock close to fully valued here short-term, but it's also the most extended it's been since September 2016, and investors saw muted returns over the next few months while it worked off its overbought condition. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here as a better opportunity to buy the stock is likely to present itself in the next couple of months. If Rupert Resources were to trade above US$1.90 before year-end, I believe this would be an opportunity to book profits.

