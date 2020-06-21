Nintendo (NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) so far has been resistant to the pandemic, as sales of its console Switch skyrocketed in the last few months. Earlier in April, the company briefly suspended shipments of its console, as there was a shortage of Switch consoles due to the high demand. Thanks to its successful performance in the last few months, Nintendo’s stock now trades at its 10-year highs. By having a strong balance sheet with no debt, Nintendo will be able to continue to create value and reach new all-time highs in years to come. However, in the upcoming months, there’s a high chance that the stock will depreciate.

Back in May, Nintendo’s management announced conservative guidance for FY21 and said that it expects little to no growth in the next couple of quarters. In the current fiscal year, sales are forecasted to be down 8.3% Y/Y, while net profit will likely decline by 22.7% Y/Y. Nevertheless, Nintendo will continue to pay its dividends and will likely schedule the release of new titles from its legacy franchises like Zelda and Metroid for the next year to once again drive growth. Considering this, I believe that it’s better to wait for a major pullback of Nintendo’s stock and only then to buy or accumulate more shares in the company.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The gaming industry has been resistant to the pandemic. Thanks to the enforcement of stay-at-home orders all around the globe, consumers shifted their attention to video games and began to purchase games and consoles at a record pace. The last three months have been one of the best performing months for the industry, as video game sales in March, April and May were up 35% Y/Y, 73% Y/Y, and 52% Y/Y, respectively. As one of the major gaming hardware providers in the world, Nintendo was able to set a new sales record for its latest console Switch. In its latest earnings call for FY20, Nintendo said that Switch sales were up 42% Y/Y, and since the launch of the console in early 2017, the company was able to sell 55 million units of the hardware. Thanks to such a success, the hardware business now accounts for 52% of the company’s overall revenues. All other major profitability metrics were also up year over year.

Source: Nintendo

As I already mentioned, Nintendo has a strong balance sheet. For decades, its conservative leadership was hesitant to borrow funds to accelerate the growth inside the company and relied solely on its own ability to create value. As a result, Nintendo currently sits with more than ¥1 trillion (~$10.2 billion) in cash reserves, which could be used to weather any crisis or recession. It has enough liquidity to cover all of its expenses, reinvest some portion of its funds back into the business and continue to reward its shareholders by paying dividends.

Having enough liquidity also helped Nintendo to freely experiment with Switch. Back in September, the company released a lighter version of the console for $199. The new version of Switch was a success, as the company was able to sell more than 6 million units of the new console in less than a year and boost the overall sales of its hardware business in FY20 by 24%. At the same time, Nintendo’s software business also outperformed all of the expectations. The company’s latest major title Animal Crossing was sold more than 13 million times in the first 6 weeks since its launch, while its latest titles from the Pokémon series were sold more than 17 million times combined. Thanks to such a performance, sales of software products were up 42.3% Y/Y in FY20. The success of the hardware and software side of the business helped Nintendo to regain its momentum and push its stock to its new 10-year highs.

However, there are several issues, which will most likely prevent Nintendo’s stock from climbing much higher anytime soon. Right now, Nintendo’s current mobile business continues to be the company’s Achilles heel. While the mobile gaming market grows at a CAGR of 13.3%, the company has been failing to properly monetize its mobile IPs for a couple of years now. Nintendo can get a big number of downloads for its mobile titles, but the revenues from them are too small. As a result, the mobile business accounts for roughly 5% of Nintendo’s overall revenues and is not growing as fast as its other businesses, even though it has much more potential to create value.

At the same time, let’s not forget that at the end of the year, both Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) will release their new consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This should lead to less demand for Switch by the end of the year, as consumers will shift their focus to new and more powerful consoles.

Considering an outstanding performance in FY20, a lack of new titles for FY21 and an upcoming release of new consoles, Nintendo’s management decided to play safe and announced a conservative outlook for FY21. The company expects to make 8.3% less in net sales in comparison to last year, while net profits will decline by 22.7% Y/Y. At the same time, sales for hardware and software products will be down 9.6% Y/Y and 17% Y/Y, respectively. Dividends will also be cut.

Source: Nintendo

By looking at those numbers, we could safely say that FY21 will be a light year for Nintendo, as the management is not going to release any major title of hardware update in the upcoming months and will shift its focus to FY22. Currently, there are rumors that games from Metroid and Zelda franchises could be released next year. If that happens to be true, then there’s every reason to believe that FY22 could repeat the success of FY20. If not, Nintendo still has more than $10 billion in cash, which could be used for the development of other IPs and other gaming-related products.

Overall, Nintendo is a great company to own. However, its stock has all the chances to depreciate in the upcoming months, as the earnings have peaked. That’s why I believe that it’s better to wait for a major pullback of Nintendo’s stock and only then to buy or accumulate more shares in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY, SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.