Watch Out For The Virus Hype

The major large-cap indices continue to hover near record highs despite recent increases in reported COVID cases in some U.S. states. The market has so far shown limited sensitivity to what would normally be regarded as very bad news, but many investors fear this resilience cannot last. In this report, I’ll make the case that even if the market suffers a short-term setback from the virus-related news, the decline will almost certainly be short-lived and can be viewed as a buying opportunity for market participants.

After what started out as a strong upside day for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) on Friday, the market gave up its initial gains after reports surfaced that Apple (AAPL) would close some stores in four states due to heightened COVID risks. Apple shares, however, were down only about half a percent on the news and were still just under a record high, implying that investors aren’t very concerned about the potential impact of partial store closures on the firm’s profit outlook.

Source: BigCharts

The benchmark SPX has also shown a refusal to bow under the weight of the latest influx of negative virus-related headlines. But it still hasn’t been able to close back above its 15-day moving average on a weekly basis after breaking under it last week, so it’s not exactly smooth sailing right now. I regard the 15-day MA as a useful way to determine whether or not the market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is decisively bullish. And right now, the immediate trend is decidedly mixed based on the S&P’s consistent failure in recent days to recover above this moving average on a closing basis.

Source: BigCharts

The main reason for the S&P’s failure to rally this week is fairly obvious: COVID-19 is reportedly making a comeback in a few (mainly southern) U.S. states. At least that’s the mainstream media’s narrative, and the media seem to be doubling down on this theme. Indeed, the latest spate of news headlines announcing the case increases are putting an emphasis on emotive words like “danger”, “fear” and “threat.” Consider the following headline from CNN: “Dow rally fizzles out as coronavirus fears return.” Or the title of a June 19 article by the The New York Times: “Coronavirus fears in China find a new target: Salmon.” Or the June 17 USA Today article: “Another coronavirus danger: Harassment of public health leaders poses new threat.”

With such fear-inducing headlines abounding once again, it’s easy to get caught up in the emotions of the hour and fall victim to the pessimism that prevails in many quarters. For instance, bearish sentiment among individual investors is on the rise again, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) survey, which found that only 24% of its members are bullish on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook, compared with an astounding 48% who were bearish in the latest week (16% above the historical average).

The latest AAII poll also showed an astounding 10% increase in AAII bearish sentiment compared to the prior week. That investors could so quickly pull in their horns and turn bearish after a 2.5% rally in the SPX (on June 17 when the poll was taken) from the previous week is telling. It strongly suggests that investors are starting to buy into the virus comeback story. And while COVID cases in some states may be rising (many of which are asymptomatic), the all-important death rate from the virus is still very much in decline — as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: BBC News

It should also be pointed out that the mainstream press has largely greeted the lowest daily COVID-related death numbers in the U.S. (since March) with stony silence. Instead of lauding this noteworthy achievement, the focus has instead been placed on the alleged case rate increase. It would seem then that some media outlets are trying to instill as much fear as possible in their audiences while making the case for additional economic restrictions.

The stock market has been able to resist this pessimistic narrative mainly by virtue of its incredible internal strength, which I’ve noted in recent reports. Not only have there been barely any NYSE and Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week lows in recent weeks (implying zero selling interest among informed investors), but the new highs continue to expand at a healthy rate on both exchanges (particularly on the Nasdaq). The rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-lows also continues to impressively rise, as shown in the following graph. I regard this indicator as the most important gauge of the market’s near-term path of least resistance. While it doesn’t guarantee stocks will move higher, it does suggest that stocks will have a much easier time moving higher on good news.

Source: WSJ

However, if the news headlines become increasingly and consistently negative from here, there’s always the possibility that investors could fall victim to another panic attack. That is, if the media decide to double down on the “COVID comeback” narrative in the coming weeks, we could see another decline in the SPX. But this would likely present another buying opportunity based on the internal strength I’m seeing in several key sectors and industry groups.

It should also be pointed out that investors are currently sitting on the biggest pile of cash ever, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This is good news for the bulls, for if we do get another pullback in the major averages soon, it will mean that investors have plenty of buying power to deploy while taking advantage of lower stock prices. Based on this information, declines from here should be relatively short-lived affairs. What’s more, I don’t expect the bullish trend to be seriously compromised by any pullbacks that might occur in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, while the stock market remains remarkably strong based on the complete absence of internal selling pressure (as reflected by the lack of 52-week lows), the mainstream media’s attempt at hyping up a “second wave” coronavirus scare could create some turbulence for stocks in the near term. However, any news-driven decline the market experiences from here should be a brief, shallow affair that should represent a buying opportunity. The fact that cash levels among investors are at record highs should further help to cushion any news-related blows the market may suffer this summer. Accordingly, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward equities is still warranted in my estimation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.