Although Sensient is a commodity business, its specialized nature allows it to have a less cyclical cycle since most of its catalog is tied to consumer products.

After six quarters of consistent declining revenues, Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted a solid first quarter, with management keeping guidance unchanged. A surprising announcement, given the uncertain economic environment, preceded by a year-and-half of operating weakness.

Sensient operates within the specialty chemicals industry by developing, manufacturing, and supplying flavors and colors to industries in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. The company reports operations in three segments: Flavor and Fragrances, Color Group, and the Asia-Pacific Group.

Although Sensient is a commodity business, its specialized nature allows the company to have a less cyclical cycle since most of its catalog is tied to consumer products compared to for example the steel or oil and gas industries that have a direct correlation to economic activity.

At recent prices, we see Sensient as trading below our fair value estimate of $65 for a 27% potential upside.

The big picture

If we look at Sensient from a 10-year perspective, the company has shown mediocre results. The top-line doesn't look impressive, going from $1.2B in 2009 to $1.32B in 2019, with revenues barely posting a 1% compounded growth rate. On a positive note, we like how gross profit growth has always outpaced growth in revenues, implying favorable cost controls within its COGS. This can be attributed to the company's sales contracts and adjustments in price based on raw material costs. As a result, the volatility in gross profit margins is influenced the most by weak sales and not by rising costs. For example, 2019 was a bad year for Sensient which saw sales decline by 4.6%. Although COGS declined as well, it wasn't enough to offset the sudden drop in revenues, contracting gross margins.

Below the gross profit line, we see some disparities between the pace in revenue growth compared to administrative costs. R&D and selling expenses are small percentages of total revenues at less than 3% on average. The biggest portion of operating expenses comes from G&A. Looking at the trend analysis, growth in G&A costs has outpaced the growth rate in revenues in 7 of the last 10 years. Including 2019, which is arguably the worst year in the 10-year period, operating income has remained stagnant, reducing by $3M between 2009 and 2019, while revenues increased by approximately $120M. To give management credit, it is actively working in restructuring its operations. From 2013 to 2017, restructuring charges have amounted to $213M. Yet, investors still need to see the results of its restructuring program.

Solid first-quarter results in a world of chaos

The company posted solid first-quarter results, with a 3% growth in revenues in local currency, ending six consecutive quarters of negative sales growth year-over-year. All three business units saw growth. There were positive highlights in its call. For example, the company which is considered an essential business is operating at 95% of capacity. Orders in the company's packaged food, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product lines were up significantly within the Color Group segment, offset somewhat by weak demand in makeup, since people are working from home and not going out. The Flavors and Fragrances segment also saw strong sales, up 4% for the quarter. However, profits in the Flavors Group were below the prior year as the company continues to adjust inventory levels, saw higher raw material costs, and restructuring costs keep materializing.

As part of its constant cost alignment initiatives, the company also decided to divest three non-performing product lines. The three product lines that have been divested are their fragrances, ink, and fruit prep for yogurt. These three lines generated approximately $140M in sales, but only $2M in profits. The company expects the divestiture of these product lines to be a real positive for the company, as it simplifies its operations.

Management believes current trends give it enough visibility to reconfirm the previous guidance, which sees adjusted EPS, excluding divestiture costs, of $2.6 to $2.8.

Solid long-term path to stability

We believe Sensient can be re-rated higher once it shows stability in its profit margins. The company is taking the right steps in simplifying its product portfolio, which in turn would reduce its inventory balance while freeing up capital to invest in growth opportunities within its Flavors and Color Group.

The slide below provides an excellent summary of Sensient's strength in the business model:

Points two and three highlight the competitive strengths in the Sensient business model. The company's products are customized to its customers' specifications. Because it is an important ingredient in the end-product, there is some degree of switching costs protecting the relationship between Sensient and its customers. A switch to another producer might risk the quality of the product and perception of the public, which is a very delicate matter. Consumer tastes can change very quickly. We don't believe Sensient's customers will take that risk based on price. That leads us to the other point of advantage for Sensient, which is the "high impact relative to cost" argument found in its investor presentation slide. That again ties to the idea of switching costs protecting its business model.

The bottom line

Sensient generates a good amount of FCF. It has been FCF positive for the last 9 out of 10 years. From 2009 to 2019, Sensient has generated $1.5B in cash from operations and invested $770M in capital expenditures, leaving the company with $750M in FCF. Out of that amount, management has paid $526M in dividends for a payout ratio out of 69% of FCF. Sensient also has a strong financial position with an interest coverage ratio of 7x and a total debt to capital ratio of 41.5%.

Sensient's "sticky" relationship with its customer base gives us some confidence in the company's ability to grow and more importantly to improve margins. The divestiture of non-performing lines should help management in speeding up its cost realignment initiative. Once investors realize margins are improving, it should boost the stock price. That said, the company is not without its risks. For example, new studies could find links between Sensient's products and health issues, failing regulatory approval from the FDA.

From a valuation point of view, we believe shares are trading below our fair value estimate of $65 per share based on an EV/Sales multiple of 2.7x. We derived that multiple by assuming that Sensient can sustain EBITDA margins of 17%, a reinvestment rate of 15%, and achieve returns on capital of 10%, implying an intrinsic growth rate of 1.5%. With shares trading at $51, we see a potential upside of 27%. Therefore, we see Sensient as currently undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.