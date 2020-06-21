Week 26 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Forecast trends for next week included below with the S&P 500 average daily gain patterns YTD and Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet data to anticipate future market conditions.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 133 out of 162 trading weeks (82.1%) not including multiple gainers.

Last week three stocks peaked over 9.7%+ with both ASPN and XCUR gaining over 11.5%+ for members in less than three trading days.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 162 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide six different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k avg daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first nine weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge™ signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are +112.7% compared to the S&P 500 -4.12% over the same period. The very best case timed returns at +250.5%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 25, the returns are -22.74%.

So far YTD, 38 stock selections in the past 25 weeks have gained over 10% in less than five days with 14 of those short-term picks gaining over 19% and as high as +77%. I have removed the best-case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best-case average weekly returns are +10.02% and worst-case average -1.01% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increase your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the seven prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article as we look for a new positive reversal signal:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We have recently experienced a new Positive Momentum Gauge™ signal on April 23rd that may mark a longer-term recovery point.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 26

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings and the current POMO schedule. Friday has stayed positive for a second week as a new contributing day of the week to the S&P 500 YTD gains. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week.

Extreme volatility continues into 2020 now with 36 daily moves greater than +/- 2% on the S&P 500 in just the past three months. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. If these events were to continue at the same rate as the first half of the year, we would see record level volatility near 2008 numbers. It is highly likely we will see continued high volatility in the weeks ahead.

We can confirm the Fed added $102.2 billion in additional easing this week up substantially from last week and more than double the last three weeks combined. This brings the total easing to around $2.44 trillion in liquidity just the past six months. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7 trillion.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart shows continued positive conditions from the Apr 27 crossover signal as well as the strong relationship with Fed stimulus activity. The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart below also shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue. The sharp increase in Fed stimulus to $102.2 billion this week is likely to reverse the declining positive weekly momentum values in the coming weeks.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 19: Fed Eased $102.2 Billion This Week, 2x More Than Last 3 Weeks And S&P 500 Above 3120

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 18: S&P 500 Lower To 3090 Premarket Ahead Of 12th Record Jobless Claims For The Week Expected Above 1 Million Workers

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 17: S&P 500 Above 3130 Premarket As Chairman Powell Continues 2nd Day Testifying To Congress On Week Of High Stimulus

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 16: S&P 500 Testing 3100 Premarket On Fed's Credit Facility Expansion Monday Buying Up To $750 Billion In Corporate Credit And Trump Proposes $1T Infrastructure Stimulus Program

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 15: S&P 500 Breaking Down To 2960 With Dow Down Over 550 Points Premarket After 3 Consecutive Declines In Momentum Gauges™ Last Week.

The Week 26 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections consist of two Healthcare, one Technology and one Industrials sector stock. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning and have already gained an average +5.30% led by SBBP +17.65%

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Strongbridge Biopharma - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Aptinyx Inc. - Healthcare/Biotechnology Price Target: $6.00

(Source: FinViz)

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment.

(Source: StockRover)

Strongbridge Biopharma - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: $6.00

(Source: FinViz)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

(Source: StockRover)

Strong 2020 MDA breakout stocks

A sample of prior 2020 selections that may have continued longer-term positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +116.7%

EverQuote (EVER) +62.2%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +39.41%

SolarEdge Tech (SEDG) +38.8%

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) +254.4%

Simulations Plus (SLP) +69.4%

Malibu Boats (MBUU) +21.4%

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +66.1%

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) +112.1%

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) +88.7%

K12 Inc. (LRN) +28.14%

Glu Mobile (GLUU) +47.5%

GSX Techedu (GSX) +35.7%

Zoom Video (ZM) +95.7%

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) +22.8%

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) +40.1%

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 26

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection (CSCO) Cisco Systems +0.55% (TRV) The Travelers Companies +2.85% (RTX) Raytheon Technologies -9.96% (CVX) Chevron Corp -10.10% (PG) Procter & Gamble 2.59% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group -4.46% (RTX) Raytheon Technologies +7.08% (TRV) The Travelers Companies +15.29% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +0.10% (MRK) Merck -2.36%

If you are looking for a broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term gains:

The June MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks

The Dow picks for next week are

Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot continues in the lower bound of the positive price channel with low levels on the average true range. Short-term indicators ADX and RSI are positive and improving; however, the short-term net MFI outflows have led to the recent declines last week.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with four stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

My general Market Outlook was released in the SA Roundtable Edition and my views have not changed as the market recovers primarily on record levels of stimulus.

Coronavirus Roundtable - Wary Of The Bounce

The June MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks are positive led by LUV up +7.63% and AMP +5.91%

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +11.92% YTD with 10 fewer trading weeks (following the Momentum Gauge™ signals) than the S&P 500 that is still in negative levels -4.12% YTD.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 800+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge™ signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I am/we are long NAIL, SOXL, TNA, BNKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.