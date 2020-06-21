A trend channel has formed off of the March low and the trajectory of the rally has been steep.

The company has seen earnings and revenue grow over the last few years, but they are expected to decline this quarter.

New home sales have been one of the surprising indicators that have come out in the last month or so. Of course, new home sales plummeted in March when the full effects of the coronavirus hit the U.S., but the number rebounded a little in April and the numbers were much better than analysts expected. The May numbers are due out on Tuesday, but my source doesn’t have a consensus estimate for the indicator at this time.

Personally, I think the global health crisis is changing the housing industry in a number of different ways and the changes could benefit builders of single-family homes. I will share more on that later. One homebuilder I think could benefit is KB Home (KBH) and it is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday.

Analysts expect KB Home to report earnings of $0.49 per share on $1.07 billion in revenue. The company reported earnings of $0.51 in the second quarter of last year, so expectations are for a slight dip for the quarter. Considering the chaos that has occurred in the last few months, a slight dip isn’t too bad.

Over the last three years, KB Home has seen earnings grow by 42% per year and earnings increased by 103% in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 13% on the year.

Revenue has increased by 6% per year over the last three years and it was up 33% in the first quarter. Expectations are for a slight decline of 0.2% for revenue in 2020.

The company’s management efficiency measurements are both a little below average at this time with a return on equity of 12% and a profit margin of 7.6%. The current valuations for the stock are extremely low with a trailing P/E of 10.4 and a forward P/E of 12.2.

As for my thoughts on how the health crisis is impacting the housing industry, I think there are several factors to consider at this time. First, I think people in densely populated areas are considering their living arrangements. Many citizens of cities like New York, Chicago, and Miami have preferred to live in high-rise buildings with thousands of others. The health crisis is causing some to reconsider and I think we will see more and more people looking to move out to the suburbs.

Secondly, with so many people working from home and having adults and kids at home all day, every day, I think some people are looking for bigger living quarters.

The third idea plays a role in both of the first two. Many companies are allowing employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. Originally, the move was supposed to be temporary while the virus was an issue, but a number of employers have announced plans to make the arrangement permanent. This will allow employees in high-cost areas like Silicon Valley and New York to move to more affordable areas. This will allow people to move out to the suburbs without worrying about how far the commute is. It also means more people working from home and looking for work space within their homes.

Another factor working for the housing industry is the current mortgage rate environment. Mortgage rates are at record lows, and with the Fed essentially saying it will hold the Fed Funds rate where it is until 2022, mortgage rates should remain low for the next year and a half.

All of these factors should help homebuilders in the coming years. KB Home specifically operates in the suburbs of some of the largest, most densely populated areas of the country.

An Upward Sloped Trend Channel has Formed Off the March Low

KB Home’s stock fell sharply in February and March as the health crisis and economic shutdowns worried investors and they headed for the exits. As the market has recovered and the economy has started to show signs of recovery, KB Home has rallied sharply. The stock nearly quadrupled off of the March low.

The sharp rally caused the weekly stochastic indicators to move from oversold territory to overbought territory in the matter of a few months. The indicators have been known to spend extended periods of time in overbought territory, so it isn’t an immediate sell sign when the indicators are reaching overbought territory.

The 10-week RSI is only slightly above the 50 level and has a way to go to reach the 70 mark. When this indicator hits overbought territory, it has been a much better signal that caution was warranted.

I found the daily chart for KB Home to be rather interesting as a trend channel has formed off of the March low. We see how that low connects with the low from May and now June. The highs from April, May, and June all connect to form the parallel upper rail.

The daily overbought/oversold indicators are trending lower at this time with the daily stochastic indicators making a bearish crossover in the last few days. The 10-day RSI just moved back below the 50 level. I wouldn’t mind seeing these indicators continue to slip for the next few days because that could set up a rally after the earnings report.

Two Out of Three Sentiment Indicators Show Signs of Pessimism

Turning our attention to the sentiment toward KB Home, we see two out of three are pointed toward a bearish stance on the stock. There are 14 analysts covering the stock currently with six “buy” ratings, seven “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This puts the buy percentage at 42.9% and that is well below average.

The put/call ratio is also showing signs of bearish sentiment with a reading of 1.76. There are 27,755 puts open at this time and 15,794 calls open. The ratio has been trending higher since the end of March when it was down in the 1.1 range. This indicates that the bearish sentiment is growing.

The one sentiment indicator that is showing signs of optimism is the short interest ratio with a reading of 1.1. Unfortunately, I don’t have short interest data on KB Home for the last few months because I haven’t found a source for historical data on NYSE listed stocks. I have a hunch that the ratio was higher in February, but with the big drop, we saw short sellers cover their positions while the average daily trading volume increased. This would have driven the short interest ratio down. I have seen this pattern on a number of stocks over the last few months.

Overall, with analysts and option traders far more bearish toward KB Home than the average stock, I would say the sentiment is skewed to the bearish side.

My Current Take on KB Home

I am bullish on KB Home over the next year. I think the shift in the housing industry will only help to improve the fundamental statistics. Yes, the economic slowdown at the end of the first calendar quarter took a toll on KB Home’s second-quarter financials, but it doesn’t look like things were terrible.

The fundamentals aren’t great currently, but they are above average in most cases. The ROE and the profit margin are below average, but the earnings and revenue growth are above average at this time. If the company were to beat estimates this time around, we would likely be looking at flat earnings rather than a decline.

Looking at the last eight quarters, KB Home has beaten estimates every time. The beats have ranged from a low of 1.84% to 41.35% – that being the last quarterly report. In the last eight reports, five have been beats of 10% or more. If the company beats second-quarter estimates by 10% or more, it will mean earnings growth rather than contraction when compared to 2019.

The one thing that could make all the difference in the world with this earnings report is the outlook. If KB Home issues an outlook that is better than what analysts expect, we could see the stock continue the upward trend that started in March. The trajectory of that rally has been steep, but the selloff was even steeper.

I can see the stock getting back up to the $40 level within the next few quarters, and from where the stock closed on Friday, that would be a gain of almost 25%. Looking out to 2021 and beyond, I can see the stock moving up to the $50 level and maybe higher.

