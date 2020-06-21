The Best Stocks To Buy On Down Days

Here are the strongest stocks to buy in every industry.

Risk/reward shifts back to neutral, suggesting volatility will continue through the end of the quarter.

On June 6, I warned of growing risk of a 5% pullback because the percentage of stocks trading more than 5% above their 200-day moving average had significantly increased to nearly 40%. A 7% retreat in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) between June 8 and June 11 has normalized this indicator. The current 26.6% reading suggests volatility will remain high, making sector, industry, and stock selection important.

As I consider the likely path forward, I suspect we'll see the rally in impaired industries, such as credit card issuers and travel-related businesses, fade. At the same time, I believe industries that bounced back following the recent pullback, such as software-as-a-service, or SaaS, will continue to see buyers emerge on down days. Similarly, I suspect seasonally strong industries that are catalyst driven, such as biotechnology, will find tailwinds. For example, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has risen seven times over the past decade during the third quarter, returning an average and median 4.07% and 8.76%, respectively.

That said, there's little incentive for programmatic hedge funds to press bets into the end of the second quarter given significant gains already, so it wouldn't be surprising to see choppy trading for the rest of June. We should get better clues into third quarter sector, industry, and stock leadership in early July.

If I'm right, then following this playbook could be smart:

Using up days to lighten up exposure in economically at-risk industries

Using down days to increase exposure to baskets with revenue clarity.

The best sectors to buy

Every week, our system aggregates scores on 1,500 stocks by sector and industry to uncover the best areas of the market for our members to focus on for alpha.

I explain our scoring system more here, but to paraphrase, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Currently, the top large-cap sectors to buy are healthcare, technology, and services. Consumer goods, technology, and services are best in mid-cap, while healthcare, financials, and technology offer upside in small-cap.

The existing sector leadership coincides with historical third-quarter winners. Over the past decade, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) offer seasonal tailwinds, while headwinds face the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

That said, if you need exposure to weak scoring baskets, some industries are better than others. For instance, insurance brokers are top-ranked in financials and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) has posted gains in seven of the past 10 years, returning a median 4.25%.

The strongest stocks to buy

Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. The top scoring stocks are a good source for new investment ideas.

This week, we shared over 100 stocks with our service's members, including these high-scoring stocks, sorted by sector.

Best Scoring 6/18/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basics Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 90 Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 85 78.75 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 80 71.25 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 80 81.25 Consumer goods The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 105 106.25 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 100 100 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 90 92.5 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 85 87.5 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 83.75 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 80 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 81.25 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 86.25 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 80 55 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 80 82.5 Energy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 103.75 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 76.25 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 71.25 Financials KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 85 PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 91.25 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 90 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 92.5 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 90 92.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 90 93.75 Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 90 77.5 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 85 87.5 The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 80 67.5 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 80 77.5 Healthcare DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 96.25 Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 96.25 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 97.5 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 97.5 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 92.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 97.5 Luminex Corporation (LMNX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 92.5 Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 80 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 97.5 Industrial goods Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 95 98.75 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 95 93.75 Kadant Inc. (KAI) INDUSTRIALS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 90 91.25 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) INDUSTRIALS ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT & PARTS 85 75 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 85 88.75 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) INDUSTRIALS SPECIALTY BUSINESS SERVICES 85 76.25 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 85 88.75 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 100 98.75 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 95 93.75 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 90 81.25 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 90 93.75 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 86.25 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 83.75 Innovative Industrial Propty (IIPR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 80 77.5 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) REITS REITS 80 58.75 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 110 105 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 97.5 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 96.25 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 96.25 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 100 98.75 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 100 95 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 96.25 Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 100 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 91.25 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 93.75 Technology Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 102.5 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 97.5 BlackLine, Inc. (BL) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 102.5 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 98.75 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 103.75 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 95 86.25 CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 98.75 NetEase, Inc. (NTES) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 93.75 Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 80 95

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST, PYPL, TRUP, DXCM, VRTX, EXAS, ILMN, NFLX, EA, ADBE, AYX, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.