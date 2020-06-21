The Best Stocks To Buy On Down Days
Risk/reward shifts back to neutral, suggesting volatility will continue through the end of the quarter.
Healthcare and technology are top sectors to buy on sale.
Here are the strongest stocks to buy in every industry.
On June 6, I warned of growing risk of a 5% pullback because the percentage of stocks trading more than 5% above their 200-day moving average had significantly increased to nearly 40%. A 7% retreat in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) between June 8 and June 11 has normalized this indicator. The current 26.6% reading suggests volatility will remain high, making sector, industry, and stock selection important.
As I consider the likely path forward, I suspect we'll see the rally in impaired industries, such as credit card issuers and travel-related businesses, fade. At the same time, I believe industries that bounced back following the recent pullback, such as software-as-a-service, or SaaS, will continue to see buyers emerge on down days. Similarly, I suspect seasonally strong industries that are catalyst driven, such as biotechnology, will find tailwinds. For example, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has risen seven times over the past decade during the third quarter, returning an average and median 4.07% and 8.76%, respectively.
That said, there's little incentive for programmatic hedge funds to press bets into the end of the second quarter given significant gains already, so it wouldn't be surprising to see choppy trading for the rest of June. We should get better clues into third quarter sector, industry, and stock leadership in early July.
If I'm right, then following this playbook could be smart:
- Using up days to lighten up exposure in economically at-risk industries
- Using down days to increase exposure to baskets with revenue clarity.
The best sectors to buy
Every week, our system aggregates scores on 1,500 stocks by sector and industry to uncover the best areas of the market for our members to focus on for alpha.
I explain our scoring system more here, but to paraphrase, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Currently, the top large-cap sectors to buy are healthcare, technology, and services. Consumer goods, technology, and services are best in mid-cap, while healthcare, financials, and technology offer upside in small-cap.
The existing sector leadership coincides with historical third-quarter winners. Over the past decade, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) offer seasonal tailwinds, while headwinds face the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).
That said, if you need exposure to weak scoring baskets, some industries are better than others. For instance, insurance brokers are top-ranked in financials and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) has posted gains in seven of the past 10 years, returning a median 4.25%.
The strongest stocks to buy
Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. The top scoring stocks are a good source for new investment ideas.
This week, we shared over 100 stocks with our service's members, including these high-scoring stocks, sorted by sector.
|Best Scoring
|6/18/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basics
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|100
|90
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|(KGC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|85
|78.75
|Eastman Chemical Company
|(EMN)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|80
|71.25
|Albemarle Corporation
|(ALB)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|81.25
|Consumer goods
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|105
|106.25
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|100
|100
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|90
|92.5
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|85
|87.5
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|83.75
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|80
|80
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|81.25
|Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
|(HLF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|86.25
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|(JAKK)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|80
|55
|Nautilus, Inc.
|(NLS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|80
|82.5
|Energy
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|103.75
|Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|(DKL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|76.25
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|(CQP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|71.25
|Financials
|KKR & Co. Inc.
|(KKR)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|95
|85
|PRA Group, Inc.
|(PRAA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|91.25
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|90
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|92.5
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|92.5
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|90
|93.75
|Trupanion, Inc.
|(TRUP)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|90
|77.5
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|85
|87.5
|The Carlyle Group Inc.
|(CG)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|80
|67.5
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|80
|77.5
|Healthcare
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|96.25
|Triple-S Management Corporation
|(GTS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|96.25
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|97.5
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|97.5
|AstraZeneca PLC
|(AZN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|92.5
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|97.5
|Luminex Corporation
|(LMNX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|95
|92.5
|Exact Sciences Corporation
|(EXAS)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|80
|Illumina, Inc.
|(ILMN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|97.5
|Industrial goods
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|95
|98.75
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|95
|93.75
|Kadant Inc.
|(KAI)
|INDUSTRIALS
|PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS
|90
|91.25
|Energizer Holdings, Inc.
|(ENR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT & PARTS
|85
|75
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|85
|88.75
|Cintas Corporation
|(CTAS)
|INDUSTRIALS
|SPECIALTY BUSINESS SERVICES
|85
|76.25
|Saia, Inc.
|(SAIA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|85
|88.75
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|98.75
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|95
|93.75
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|(MGP)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|81.25
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|90
|93.75
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|86.25
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|83.75
|Innovative Industrial Propty
|(IIPR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|80
|77.5
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|(ARE)
|REITS
|REITS
|80
|58.75
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|110
|105
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|96.25
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|96.25
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|100
|95
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|96.25
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|(SFIX)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|100
|100
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|91.25
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|93.75
|Technology
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
|(ALRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|102.5
|Alteryx, Inc.
|(AYX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|97.5
|BlackLine, Inc.
|(BL)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|102.5
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|(NOW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|98.75
|Zillow Group, Inc.
|(Z)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|100
|103.75
|Broadcom Inc.
|(AVGO)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|95
|86.25
|CoreLogic, Inc.
|(CLGX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|95
|98.75
|NetEase, Inc.
|(NTES)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|95
|93.75
|Utilities
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|80
|95
Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST, PYPL, TRUP, DXCM, VRTX, EXAS, ILMN, NFLX, EA, ADBE, AYX, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.