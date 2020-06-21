While the IPO isn't cheap, API has produced enviable metrics and has very strong investor support for the IPO.

The firm provides voice and video APIs to enterprises of all sizes worldwide.

Agora has filed to raise $298 million in a U.S. IPO, plus another $110 million in a concurrent private placement.

Quick Take

Agora (API) has filed to raise $298 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A stock, plus another $110 million in a concurrent private placement, according to an amended registration statement.

The company offers a suite of voice and video application programming interfaces, or APIs, for enterprises.

API’s growth prospects, dollar-based net retention rate and institutional investor interest are strong, so I'm enthusiastic about the company's future over the medium term.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Agora was founded to develop APIs for facilitating voice and video communications between people online and in real-time.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Bin (Tony) Zhao, who was previously director of YY, a video-based social network.

Below is a brief overview video of Agora's offerings:

Source: Agora

Agora’s partners or major customers include:

Bunch

EastMeetEast

Hallo

Meet Me

Talkspace

The firm has created what it calls a "Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service" that provides developers with easy to implement video and voice functionalities within their apps or web pages.

Below is a graphic indicating how the firm sees its platform:

Agora offers its service based on a freemium model, with the first 10,000 minutes per month free of charge.

As of March 31, 2020, the firm had 1,176 active customers and had generated more than 40 billion minutes "in more than 100 countries through more than 10,000 active applications."

Agora has received at least $170.4 million from investors including Morningside, Coatue, SIG and Shunwei Technology.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company pursues medium and large accounts via a direct sales model. It pursues developer engagement activities.

In addition, the firm has invested in partner development activities to provide clients with ready-made plug-in technologies for specific use cases.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose to 30.1% as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 30.1% 2018 27.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales and marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales and marketing spend, was 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The company reported its dollar-based net expansion rate for 2019 as 131% versus 2018’s 133% on a constant-currency basis. A figure above 100% is considered good as it indicates that for an existing customer cohort, the firm is gaining additional revenue when compared to a prior period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for web-based real-time communication was approximately $2.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $45.9 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast stunning CAGR of 41.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing cost-effective benefits of web-based communications, increased smartphone usage in developing countries and growing adoption of these technologies by enterprises worldwide.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

TokBox

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Open source projects

Network operators

Financial Performance

Agora’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top-line revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Slightly increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 64,428,690 47.6% 2018 $ 43,656,954 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 44,011,226 41.9% 2018 $ 31,022,389 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 68.31% 2018 71.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (6,088,945) -9.5% 2018 $ 262,567 0.6% Net Income - Ordinary Shareholders (Loss) Period Net Income - Ordinary Shareholders (Loss) 2019 $ (66,853,864) 2018 $ (42,820,168) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 706,423 2018 $ 536,101

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Agora had $105.6 million in cash and $18.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended December 31, 2019, was negative ($4.1 million).

IPO Details

API intends to sell 17.5 million ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $298 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $110 million in a concurrent private placement.

Additionally, entities affiliated with Dragoneer have indicated an interest to purchase up to $50 million of the IPO ADSs at the offering price.

Taken together, these two signals are strongly positive for API’s valuation at IPO.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the founder, Mr. Zhao, will hold all Class B shares and be entitled to 20 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.8 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.47%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering and the concurrent private placement for research and development, marketing and branding, investment in technology infrastructure as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Agora is a fast-growing technology company in an interesting space that is expected to grow at a quite high rate of growth over the coming years.

The firm’s financials, while a bit stale, still show significant revenue growth and the company is within striking distance of operating break-even while producing positive operating cash flow.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen somewhat, and API’s sales and marketing efficiency is 1.1x.

Most impressive is its dollar-based net retention rate, at 131% in 2019 on a constant-currency basis.

A dollar-based net retention rate of above 100% means that the company is generating "negative net churn," i.e., increasing the amount of revenue from each customer cohort. A figure of 131% is considered quite high.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, API appears to be valuing itself at IPO at above that of competitor Twilio, based on a Price/Sales multiple of 26.44x vs. 23.26 for TWLO.

So, the IPO isn’t cheap. However, I am very impressed by the investor support and interest, which is large and atypical for a non life science IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending June 26, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.