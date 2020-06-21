USD/CAD Faces Upside Risk

I believe that while further downside in USD/CAD can be expected, through to perhaps 1.32, risks are mounting in the potential for significant upside risk. While risk sentiment and market liquidity risks have been corrected, the world is still in a different place to where it was in early 2020, and I believe FX markets will ultimately need to reflect this.

This variance has been to the net-detriment of Canada when compared against the United States (even as both countries have suffered). Since interest rate spreads have collapsed, there is little short-term reason to short USD/CAD at this juncture.

However, while USD/CAD has fallen, upside risk is now building. While CAD strength remains tightly coupled with equity performance at present, Canada's terms of trade has suffered serious adverse variance.

Many FX crosses associated with risk, including USD/CAD, are attempting to re-establish their trading ranges of early 2020 (prior to the chaos which ensued towards the end of Q1 2020).

The USD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, has fallen on the back of stabilization in oil markets and a general return to positive risk sentiment which has put some pressure on the U.S. dollar (the world's reserve currency; a natural safe haven in times of turmoil).

In my previous article covering USD/CAD, published approximately a month ago, I predicted that the pair would find some downside pressure as a result of these factors. Since then, the price has fallen from around 1.40 to as low as 1.33, before rising to the present price of approximately 1.36. The chart below illustrates USD/CAD price action using daily candlesticks.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The market is in a generally benign state at the present moment. While USD broke to the upside during March, as both risk sentiment and oil markets crumbled. Oil is an important component and a key part of Canada's domestic economy and exports, hence this recent chaos hurt the Canadian currency disproportionately. As markets have gradually returned to normality, oil prices have been able to find support, while market liquidity has corrected the sudden demand for USD (generated on the back of the currency's safe-haven attributes, and as a hedge against the potential for foreign USD-denominated debt spirals).

With the Federal Reserve continuing to intervene in markets, USD has settled, and currencies such as CAD have been able to find support, and we can see that many risk-on and risk-off FX crosses (including USD/CAD) are now gravitating towards Q1 2020 ranges. The chart below outlines the "pre-chaos" trading range of USD/CAD (i.e., prior to March).

The previous trading range for USD/CAD, from the start of 2020 through to early March, was approximately 1.2950 to 1.3450 (as illustrated above). In the chart above, I also include both the midpoint of this range, 1.3200, and the midpoint of the upper quadrant, 1.3320. We can see that the 'upper quadrant' midpoint of 1.3320 has recently been touched (albeit briefly), and that USD/CAD was able to find some support at this level, bouncing from 1.3320 through to the present price right around the 1.36 handle.

Midpoints of trading ranges are useful, because while short-term price action is often difficult to decipher (there is plenty of randomness that occurs at shorter-term trading ranges), multi-week trading ranges tend to reflect the market's general perception of the fair value of a currency during a particular period of time. Given that markets are generally moving back towards their previous ranges, indicative of improved risk sentiment in this case, I do continue to believe that the short term favors downside for USD/CAD.

However, if we look at, say, Western Texas Intermediate (a popular North American oil price benchmark), the price is currently around $40/barrel, whereas the midpoint of the "pre-crash" trading range is closer to $55/barrel. In other words, while USD/CAD has gravitated towards its previous trading range, which I did lend support to in my previous article, oil prices have not been able to recover with such fervor (see chart below).

The data in the chart below does not illustrate the negative prices we saw in April 2020, due to the limitations of this data provider. However, we can produce a similar graph to reflect these negative prices by looking at the front-month CL futures prices (NYMEX WTI Light Sweet Crude Oil futures).

Notice also that the first significant drop (gap down) occurred on March 9, 2020, after a weekend of no trading. The gap down was preceded by the previous closing price of $41.05 on March 6, 2020. This level, which I have illustrated in the chart above with the red line, lines up precisely with where these futures are trading at present (again, we are looking at the current front-month contract only).

This is evidently a fairly symbolic level. If oil prices begin to break down from these levels, CAD could take a significant hit (Western Canadian Select, an important Canadian oil benchmark, is strongly correlated to the more widely known WTI benchmark, and CL futures prices). The fact that CL futures have not broken past this level, and are showing hesitance, should concern traders that USD/CAD now faces upside risk at this juncture. That is perhaps especially the case given that USD/CAD recently bounced from the 1.3320 (as shown in the second chart of this article).

There are also some subtle signs that investors remain sceptical of things. For instance, on May 25, 2020, it was reported in the Financial Post that "The only exchange traded fund that allowed investors to trade Western Canadian Select heavy oil closed last week due to lack of investor interest and continued uncertainty around the Canadian oil sector." This general investor malaise might awaken the contrarian within you.

However, oil prices to date have still managed to chug along to the upside, while CAD has generally strengthened. Only very recently have we witnessed a pullback in CAD. The chart below illustrates the two together: CAD/USD (i.e., USD/CAD but inverted, to focus on CAD strength) and CL futures prices (the colored line, set against the far-right y-axis).

Both oil markets and FX markets are generally not to be reckoned with. Therefore, perhaps (as I used in my previous article) the bond market might serve as an arbiter of truth. In the chart below, we compare the spreads between the 10-year and 2-year bond yields of the United States (in blue) and Canada (in red). Bond markets are generally traded by more sophisticated investors, and tend to be more informational than, say, equity markets (and often even FX markets).

Generally speaking, these yield curve metrics (as depicted in the chart above) for the United States and Canada seem to have stabilized, with the United States continuing to hold a "lead" over the Canadian spread (about 50 basis points of steepness, versus under 25 basis points on the Canadian curve). While we could suggest that this favors USD/CAD upside, the vote from the bond market is not strong here either way, and generally supports range-bound trade.

In the chart below, we instead look to the USD/CAD two-year yield spread, a shorter-term metric. Once again, we see very little movement. (I set the spread in the chart below against USD/CAD price action.)

The two-year spread has coasted along throughout the entire ordeal; the rise in USD does seems to have been driven by short-term, short-lived factors. What I would say, in summary, is that USD/CAD appears to be coasting towards its previous trading range to re-establish its prior 'fair value' (in the region of 1.32 to 1.33).

However, it is important to remember that the Canadian dollar is still considered a commodity currency and is closely linked to the state of the oil market. Given that the oil market is not in the same place as it was prior to the chaos we saw in March and April of this year, but rather in a lower place, it is difficult to now justify being long CAD with significant optimism. Risks are beginning to mount for further upside in USD/CAD.

Here is a chart of S&P 500 futures prices (a proxy for both U.S. equity performance and global risk sentiment) and USD/CAD inverted (the red line). We can see that the pair continues to track equities fairly strongly.

Yet, the terms of trade for these two countries, especially in light of the recent oil market difficulties, continues to indicate that Canada is likely to suffer economically more than the United States (from the perspective of the changes in these countries' export and import prices; see below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

The recent fallout has negatively affected both the U.S. and Canada, but general malaise in oil markets has placed pressure on CAD for some time (a time that has coincided with a generally bullish period for USD/CAD, as one might expect). Therefore, I believe it is appropriate at this point to begin to retrace some optimism in the potential for CAD; while equities and commodity currencies are closely tied at present, at some point, I believe they will decouple to better reflect these changes in terms of trade.

Fortunately, while this is naturally not guaranteed, we are likely to receive signals from the bond market before this happens. Watch for favorable changes in short-term yield spreads, as well as any significant divergences with respect to the steepness of the yield curves of the United States and Canada. For now, however, I remain cautiously bearish on USD/CAD in the short term, yet cognizant of significant upside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.