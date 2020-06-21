Ocado’s (OTCPK:OCDGF) (OTCPK:OCDDY) founder, Tim Steiner, has proven to be an industry visionary. He has revolutionised grocery shopping by building a platform which enables profitable delivery to the customer’s home. He has persevered in his mission to build a scalable platform and offer a solutions-based service for grocery companies globally to replicate. Fulfilling this mission has taken 20 years and investors are strategically aligned with Steiner’s capital allocation process and his commitment to innovation, which is poised to drive many years, even decades, of future growth.

Behavioural Change is Underway

Whilst the market was gradually pivoting towards online grocery delivery as customers embraced the convenience aspect and the greater range of products available (55,000 SKUs as of 2019), the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has clearly accelerated such trends. What we are now experiencing is a fundamental shift in behaviour, which is set to endure. Once you make the shift to online grocery delivery, you do not tend to go back to the ‘old way’ of in-store shopping. Once on-boarded, customers’ shopping lists, favourite items and payment details are saved on their profile. These features reduce ordering times to a matter of minutes. Customers need not even be in front of their personal computers as orders can be placed via the mobile application. According to Grand View Research, the global food and grocery market was worth $11.7 trillion as at the end of 2019. We are only at the starting point of S-curve adoption.

Scale Drives a Powerful Fly-Wheel

As Ocado’s UK business scales, we can expect more of the benefits to be shared among its customers in the same way that Costco (NASDAQ:COST) passes on its bulk buying discounts to its members. This is a powerful way for the company to reward loyalty and sustain retention from its customer base. A retained customer is a happy one. I would imagine Ocado will focus on capturing three main drivers of value: convenience, value and innovation. Moreover, we should also expect Ocado to drive a strong, inclusive culture where talented employees are recognised and motivated to stay.

By allowing a long tail of suppliers to sell their products on its platform, Ocado drives selection and price competition, which creates enormous value for its customer base. This is particularly important in an era where customers value fresh, natural and organic food. As customer count increases, more suppliers will be attracted to list their products on the platform. Ocado also gets to establish a direct relationship with its customers. As you begin to collect data on your customer’s shopping habits, you start to understand their preferences, price points and budget. This proprietary data serves as the input to a powerful recommendation engine, enabling a more personalised user experience. Once you know what your customer wants, you can also offer targeted forms of advertising and promotions to suppliers. Allowing new brands to enter and scale quickly by advertising keeps suppliers on a more level playing field. A classic two-sided grocery marketplace combined with proprietary data-driven network effects create a powerful business model which is extremely difficult to replicate. With the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability to build neural networks, the collection and analysis of customer data will become more efficient and lead to ever stronger benefits.

Look Forward to Value the Business

The progress Ocado has made to date is clearly not reflected in its current margin structure. We have to look through current margins to gauge the potential earnings power the business can deliver in the future.

As Ocado demonstrates to the market that it can generate a small but meaningful royalty on global online grocery expenditure across its partner network, the defensiveness and robustness of this revenue stream should start to be rewarded with a lower discount rate. Grocery spend is the largest retail expenditure category for consumers and by far the most important. It is going to grow steadily as consumers will always strive to eat healthier and higher quality food. Understanding this dynamic is important for early-stage investors. Once the quality of the franchise is fully recognised by the market, a significant portion of the return will already be realised.

Incumbent Grocers Face an Innovators Dilemma

The turning point for Ocado is likely to be when the market recognises that the incumbent players are experiencing margin degradation as their customers turn away from stores towards online purchasing. The offline to online shift is going to have a devastating effect on unit economics as store fixed costs are spread across a lower number of customers, leading to higher fixed costs as a proportion of sales. The best kept secret in the world of grocery shopping is that the incumbent grocers feel compelled to offer online delivery but don’t wish their customers to take advantage of it.

As traditional grocers struggle to adapt and see profits begin to stagnate, their investor base will call for management to control costs, improve the in-store experience, rationalise its store footprint, invest in online initiatives and return capital to shareholders. Deciding which of these strategies to prioritise will prove to be exceptionally challenging. As Ocado attracts new customers, grows its sales base and takes market share whilst sustaining attractive unit economics, excess capital generated will be re-invested into growing the revenue pie and providing ongoing value to its global partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCDGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.