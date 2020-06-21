It's been an exciting year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as several names have completely shrugged off the mid-March turbulence and are up 50% or more year-to-date, massively outperforming gold (GLD) and the mining indexes. G2 Goldfields (OTC:LGDRF) is the top-performing name currently, up 470% year-to-date, and the incredible outperformance is thanks to a tightly held share float and a flood of high-grade intercepts coming out of the company's Oko-Aremu Project in Guyana. However, the technicals are beginning to suggest we're seeing panic buying, with the stock now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Therefore, while G2 Goldfields is an interesting story that could potentially go higher long-term, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here.

It's been a solid month for G2 Goldfields' investors, as the micro-cap company has pushed into the top-spot for year-to-date performers in the junior gold space, with a 480% return year-to-date. While the initial move to 52-week highs was certainly justified after we saw 2.4 meters of 116 grams per tonne in drill hole OKD-24, the recent run has seen the stock get quite ahead of itself, trading at an excessive valuation here for a Tier-3 jurisdiction pre-resource company. This is because Tier-3 jurisdiction explorers typically fetch a valuation of US$50.00/oz or less. Based on the fully-diluted market capitalization of US$115 million, the market is now pricing in a 2.25 million ounces discovery. Before digging into the valuation headwind that's now present, let's take a closer look at the company below:

Most investors likely won't be familiar with G2 Goldfields, as the company recently underwent a name change from Sandy Lake, a stock that turned in a lifeless share price performance from 2011 to 2019, down 95% from its peak. However, the company's recent shift to Guyanese prospects has breathed new life into the stock, with the former laggard going from zero to hero in a span of just 12 months. The catalyst for this transformation was the acquisition of properties in Guyana in Q1 2019, and the discovery just nine months later of with drill-hole OKD-01 intersecting an exceptional 27 meters of 5.2 grams per tonne gold. Since that time, the company has continued to report solid intersections with high-grade hits over narrow intercepts, with the most recent highlight hole being 2.4 meters at 116.6 grams per tonne gold, and 2.7 meters at 49.0 grams per tonne gold. These impressive intersections coming from the Oko deposit have undoubtedly put the company on the radar, and to date, the company has delineated a 1.1 kilometer strike length at the southeastern portion of its 17-kilometer gold belt.

As we can see from the above drill map, the high-grade mineralization is not limited to any one area of the deposit to date. This is because we have high-grade holes like 27 meters of 5.2 grams per tonne gold and 12 meters at 13.8 grams per tonne gold present in section 704,600, and 5.7 meters of 2.8 grams per tonne gold and 4.8 meters of 10.6 grams per tonne gold further north at section 704,700 and 704,800. Meanwhile, we have bonanza-grade intercepts like 2.4 meters of 116.6 grams per tonne gold present in section 704,200 and 1 meter of 20.1 grams per tonne gold in section 704,100. Therefore, this is looking like one high-grade area here with a strike length of 700 meters (section 704,100 to 704,800) based on early drilling. While the deposit has been extended as far as 1.1 kilometers, the most northern section has turned up slightly inferior holes to date, but still respectable, with 19.5 meters of 2.0 grams per tonne gold in OKD-10, and 1 meter of 11.3 grams per tonne gold in OKD-12.

Based on the current mineralized footprint, and only the highest-grade section from section 704,100 to 704,800, it's looking like there's the potential for more than 300,000 ounces of gold above 4.50 grams per tonne gold. This is exceptional for a near-surface resource, and the company is undoubtedly on the right track. However, even if we assume that the company has currently delineated a total resource of over 400,000 to 500,000 ounces across the 1.1-kilometer strike length, we are still sitting at a lofty valuation here above US$100 million. The froth in the stock could be tied to the size of the gold belt, however, as the company has currently only focused on one deposit, Oko, with Tracy and Aremu being two prospective targets at the other end of the gold belt. The company has noted that it plans on drilling Tracy and Aremu this year after a recent private placement for C$5 million was announced this month. It's far too early to even speculate on what might be found here, but a discovery at another one of these deposits would be a bullish development. The issue, however, is that the share price has begun to price in a discovery here already at the current valuation.

Digging into the valuation, G2 Goldfields currently has 142 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.81, which translates to a market cap of US$115 million. This increase in the fully-diluted share count came after the company issued 9.6 million shares at C$0.52 at extremely generous terms to raise C$5 million. The pricing of shares at C$0.52 with warrants attached was a 19% discount to the 20-day volume-weighted average price as of June 9th, the day before the deal was announced. This is a hefty discount to be raising shares even after considering how generous some of the transactions can be in this sector from time to time. While this isn't a red flag, it certainly doesn't help shareholders as it came at a 7% dilution to the previous share count at a 19% discount to the 20-day average. After factoring in these newly issued shares, the fully-diluted share count now sits at 142 million.

Typically, we see Tier-3 jurisdiction ounces trade at a substantial discount to Tier-1 jurisdictions, with Tier-1 jurisdictions fetching as much as US$100/oz, and $200/oz in rare cases, and Tier-3 jurisdictions being valued closer to US$50.00/oz. On a five-period moving average basis for all jurisdictions, the average paid for ounces is US$68.80/oz, and Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) was just bought out for less than US$35.00/oz last week with a 7-million ounce resource in a Tier-3 jurisdiction. Therefore, while G2 Goldfields' Oko discovery might be high-grade and could undoubtedly command a slight premium to the US$50.00/oz average in Tier-3 jurisdictions, the US$115 million market cap currently is tough to justify.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Assuming a US$60.00/oz valuation for G2 Goldfields (slight premium for high-grade nature of ounces), the market is currently pricing in a 1.90 million-ounce discovery here, and I don't think we're anywhere near proving this up yet. Therefore, at the current valuation, G2 Goldfields will have to continue to wow the market in a big way to attempt to justify the current valuation. If these drill results don't continue at similar grades or the company can't prove up much at Aremu, this valuation is already getting expensive here. Therefore, while the stock could go higher short-term on momentum and speculative fervor, I see the current valuation as offering a very poor reward to risk for investors. Currently, the technical picture is also confirming this, as we can see below:

As the above chart shows, G2 Goldfields is currently more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and we're beginning to see panic buying at this extreme overbought condition based on high volume. This suggests that investors looking to jump in here are buying with abandon and have thrown caution to the wind. This rarely ends well for investors. I prefer to buy when investors are pessimistic, and a previous sector leader is trading at a discount to valuation. Currently, the G2 Goldfields situation has seen a prior sector laggard become the sector leader, and investors are crawling over each other to get into the stock that they wanted nothing to do with a year ago, a troublesome sign short term. In summary, chasing here above US$0.80 is a bad idea.

G2 Goldfields has undoubtedly done a great job of putting itself on the radar after solid results from Oko in the past 12 months. However, at a 480% return year-to-date, the stock has moved too far too fast here. Unfortunately, the valuation has also left a lot to be desired. The stock is now pricing in a 1.90-2.25 million ounce discovery here, depending on if one assigns a premium to the high-grade nature of Oko. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here as there is now a significantly elevated risk of buying at current levels. Instead, I think investors would be smart to book some profits here above US$0.80.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.