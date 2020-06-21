The ultimate consideration is a takeover; that has now become the main bet with the stock. There are a lot of possibilities as to how that would occur, and who the buyer would be, but as for the timing of it, that is up for debate.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) is still waiting for its consolidation ticket to come in, can you believe it? You probably can if you're a longtime shareholder. Before I get to the most recent earnings report, let's review the price action of the stock over the last year.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is current as of this writing, and it shows that the shares have gone from sporting a twelve-handle down to a seven-odd price, roughly. I was hoping the new year might deliver a better trend, but it hasn't so far. Obviously, the COVID-19 crisis bears significant responsibility for that.

But that doesn't describe the whole picture. Lions Gate is also still trying to figure out what it wants to be, and how it wants to be it, post the Starz merger. The company basically has two moving parts: theatrical releases, Starz. Of course, that's not entirely accurate: the company also has a deep television business, as well as a multi-thousand part content-library asset. But when people think of Lions Gate - and that would include the buyers/traders at Wall Street institutions and hedge funds - I'm betting grosses from multiplex releases and subscriber-counts at Starz are the biggest thieves of attention. That's why strong slates are important, and why over-the-top sign-ups, especially, are key to the stock's direction (emphasis on over-the-top sign-ups, naturally, as we are in a world where the disruption from Netflix (NFLX) continues to reverberate throughout the Hollywood distribution system).

Take all of this, and consider that Lions Gate hasn't reached a large-enough scale yet to truly compete in the new age - you've got a speculative situation if ever there was one. For me, I continue to speculate and continue to believe the company will be acquired at some point. I also see a stock that is relatively cheap. However, the virus issue is throwing everything off. As the economy (correctly or incorrectly) starts to ramp up activity, and as theaters open again, the market should take Lions Gate higher. Then, it is up to management to capitalize on the attention paid it during quarantine-promotions for Starz to organically grow the business.

The Earnings Report

The studio reported Q4 stats near the end of May. Both revenue and earnings per share were a bit light, with revenue slightly below consensus and EPS in-line. Adjusted quarterly diluted income was $0.21 per share, which was nearly double last year's number. That was a cool performance, but for the year, earnings dropped to an adjusted $0.56 per diluted share against $0.87 per diluted share.

One of the key areas of resilience was home entertainment, and this was driven by a strong slate highlighted by the hit Knives Out. That film was released way back in November 2019, and according to Box Office Mojo, it grossed over $300 million globally versus a budget of $40 million. This Deadline article synthesizes data surrounding the full economics of the release to generate an estimate of the profit secured after all costs/participations: the site's experts come up with about $80 million, which had to be shared on an equal basis with co-investor Media Rights Capital. While that is a decent amount for a company of Lions Gate's size, the real potential here, especially given the increased consumption of home media stimulated by the pandemic, is the continued digital/syndication success of the film which now has significant brand equity behind it. This is the company's dream, of course: find hits wherever and whenever it can, and then try to capitalize on them with sequels and spinoffs. Management has to do it the hard way via luck and innovation, as it cannot afford to pull a Disney (DIS) and buy its way to new characters and financially-sustainable series.

The media-network segment, which includes Starz on the domestic side and Starzplay around the rest of the world, saw its revenue decline in the fourth quarter from $362 million to $358 million; for the full-year, revenue ticked up slightly to $1.49 billion. The quarterly decline really was more of a flat performance, obviously, but it feels more than flat when you look at the domestic Starz channel, whose revenue comparison calculated out to $338 million versus $355 million. For the year, the comparison was $1.43 billion versus $1.44 billion. Linear obviously remains the bane of Starz's business model, for the revenue increases in the Play product, as well as other streaming experiments, jumped by high multiples (although, the sales generated by them pales in comparison to the flagship domestic brand). As an example, take a look at Play for the full year: it's nearly $23 million against roughly $2 million. Overall profit for the segment, as well as for the individual components, displays a palpable struggle as the investment phase in these channels continues. For the quarter, media networks brought in income of $25.5 million against $91 million, while the yearly comparison was $293 million against over $430 million. Starz recorded 6.8 million over-the-top subscribers as of the recent report, which management is happy about. One thing investors should check out is the trending schedule for subscribers, which has a pro-forma presentation of user counts (i.e., adjusted to factor in the changes in multichannel video-programming distribution, which reflects the elimination of Starz from some cable packages). Total global subscribers sits at 24.6 million. You will see the demonstrable weakness in linear over time and the burgeoning strength in OTT.

However, let me say that I see in the numbers an indication that the company is having a hard time competing with Disney and Netflix, and with AT&T's (T) Max product now in the marketplace, bad launch or not, it is becoming increasingly important for management to revamp its strategy as it concerns Starz. The OTT is obviously heading in the correct direction, but the rate of change, as solid as it is, will take a while to compensate for linear declines. Perhaps some will say I am asking for too much, but let me put it another way: I agree with those who have commented that killer-app material is currently lacking at Starz. After reading some of management's commentary on the strategy from the transcript, you might come away with the sense that the company feels the same. CEO Jon Feltheimer's remarks about monetizing Starz via a data-driven process, as well as listing several pieces of content such as Outlander, unfortunately doesn't have the same feel as a Netflix conference call and/or press release that details merchandising strategies for Stranger Things. It's just different.

The studio segment increased top-line sales to $393 million during the current quarter against $358 million last year; for the last four quarters, the increase was to $1.67 billion versus $1.46 billion. Profit went up five times to $100 million in Q4, and jumped $80 million to $208 million for the fiscal year. The key to this segment is consistency in the success of a multiplex slate, and that can be a tall task for Lions Gate, which tends to try just about any genre/concept to see what will make it in the marketplace. The company is attempting to nurture its John Wick and Now You See Me franchises with upcoming entries (not sure about the viability of Now You See Me, never understood the appeal of that one, but I wish the franchise the best), and there is a new version of the Saw idea coming out in the future. One day I'd like to see the company seed a couple-dozen projects at one/two million dollars apiece and build out franchises that way, incubator-style, but for now, Lions Gate is willing to seek the services of top talent first and worry about the commercial quotient of projects later. It's a strategy that can work, but it can lead to variable results year-to-year.

Adjusted free cash flow for the year was just under $350 million against just under $640 million last fiscal year. A production-loan repayment of $235 million helped to drive the decline. Net operating cash did increase, however, to $615 million from $428 million.

Discussion

Lions Gate continues to be Lions Gate - a company biding its time until a satisfactory buyout offer comes along. Many readers have come up with different candidates for suitors, such as Netflix and ViacomCBS (VIA) (VIAB). There are a lot of interesting possibilities out there, including tech giants such as Apple (AAPL).

There is a risk to the acquisition thesis in that management is definitely desirous of a significant premium. Many of you will recall that the company could have sold out to Hasbro (HAS) a few year back. My feeling is that management wants to get the stock price higher than it is now to set the stage for a more prosperous transaction. That's certainly a good thing for shareholders, but how should we think about this?

We're going to have to consider three points:

Increased subscriber counts at over-the-top services and maximum retention of linear users

A renewed focus on consistency in movie slates year-to-year, with an emphasis on film-budget economy

Continued progress on debt reduction (debt is currently recorded at $2.7 billion)

One might argue that the third bullet point is perhaps the most important. The company will have to identify more investments that it's made over the years that it can move out of, although at this time, selling is probably a tricky proposition in terms of maximizing valuations. And after the sale of Epix, it arguably is difficult to identify big pieces that would efficiently bring in large amounts of cash. Right now, excess cash flow is the main lever for debt reduction, according to CFO James Barge in a comment from the call. Liquidity is covered with a revolving credit line, as well as with cash on the balance sheet. I am looking for a more aggressive stance with debt.

This may surprise many, but at this time, I think the second bullet point above might actual trump the Starz streaming thesis, at least in the short term. Wall Street wants to know mainly about Starz and its success potential long-term, but if Lions Gate wants to compel a consolidation transaction, this actually could be the path of least resistance.

The best way to create better visibility with movie slates is to start at the script-acquisition phase: execs like Joseph Drake, chairman of the company's movie division, should think more like Disney and other major studios that constantly pump out mainstream content that viewers tend to gravitate toward on a Friday night. As mentioned in this article, Lions Gate's scale pushes it into a position of counterprogramming, a release model that certainly has its merits, except that, as it concerns the stock, its role as a potential catalyst has become questionable at best. All one has to do, as a thought exercise, is think about how Disney has realigned its view of the movie business over the years and go from there. I'm not suggesting Lions Gate can possibly release only tentpole stuff...far from it. But I would counsel a capture of concepts from the script marketplace that is overweight in comedies/elevated-horror pictures that would allow the company to cover most of the budgets itself so as to keep more of the profit. If Lions Gate could pull a Jason-Blum/Seth-Rogen streak of hits (and in fairness, the company does deal with Rogen), then it would open more possibilities for cashing out.

It's interesting how a lot of scenarios tend to surround the idea of a buyout, and how it exactly would take place. I was reviewing comments on my last Lions Gate piece back in February, and readers have some great, insightful takes on all the theoretical moving parts that could drive such a process. At the center, of course, is John Malone of Liberty Global. This Hollywood Reporter article, courtesy of the comments section, discusses changes made to his ownership level back in October 2019. Another piece in the same trade offered analysis on whether or not Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Liberty would somehow be involved in an eventual transaction. It makes for informative reading and is useful in further imagining what could ultimately transpire. I've wondered in the past about the whole nature of Lions Gate buying Starz, whether it was merely a Malone thing; when the news was announced, I remember my first thought was of being surprised it wasn't the other way around (Starz pursuing LGF). But holding this stock makes me feel like one day, when I least expect it, I'll learn about some long-term, unreported batch of discussions having taken place that ultimately led to a buyout. I have to assume management is always talking to someone about it, whether it be Jeffrey Bezos, Timothy Cook, Robert Bakish, or yes, even Dr. John Malone.

Conclusion

It is a simple proposition: Lions Gate is a great speculative buy for those with ample room for risk in their media-stock portfolio. The stock may see some volatility to the upside as theaters experiment with reopening protocols, as implied by this SA news item, but beyond that shorter-term potential, I will reiterate that I am willing to continue to hold and see my position to a conclusion I believe will be marked by a takeover. On a valuation basis, the stock is considered very good by the SA system, but it behooves anyone to be careful with valuations at this time as it is impossible to know at this point how the virus situation will continue to affect incoming data and future earnings reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, HAS, LGF.A, LGF.B, T, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.