You can even take the income and reinvest in the business by eating there!

Selling put options gets you income from premiums and the chance to own it cheap.

The stock trades at almost 50% its pre-crash price and is a value stock.

Thesis

Casual restaurants are great businesses to own stocks of. The trend is our friend in casual because these places offer a combination of elements that huge chunks of America really enjoy.

Patrons at casual restaurants value quality, reliability, consistency, and convenience. For many Americans who can’t afford or don’t enjoy upscale restaurants, and aren’t interested in the fast-casual experience, the casual restaurant is – as Goldilocks says – just right.

These are the restaurants that are often full on weekends, and often on weekdays. For many American families, a dinner at a casual restaurant is the equivalent of a fancy meal for more upscale diners who eat at one-off eateries.

Patrons also value a place to sit down and eat. Most people don't like to eat a full meal standing up, or sitting on a curb. They want to sit down and feel a little bit special in an environment that includes waiters, straight-up comfort food like ribs and steak and burgers, plenty of booze, and just a relaxing environment.

Patrons also know what to expect when they go to casual, and the uniformity of casual experience delivers on expectations via consistency. That also speaks to reliability. In addition, many of the chain casual restaurants have hundreds of locations and many can be found stacked up against each other in popular urban areas or entertainment centers.

While the food may not delight culinary snobs, it does what it is supposed to do.

Finally, the price point is acceptable to those who seek an upgrade from fast casual chains and allows these restaurants to do well all year long.

Now, with the coronavirus starting to abate, we expect to see pent-up demand to just get out of the house. That’s why we like BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI).

BJRI just put out a business update and things are looking very, very good. The company re-opened 178 of its restaurants, should hit all 208 by the time you read this article. While Q2 comps were horrible (down 64%), that’s entirely expected. However, check this bit out:

“For restaurants with re-opened dining rooms that were not impacted by curfews or closures, sales volumes during the week ended June 9, 2020, recovered to approximately 70% of comparable prior year levels…at current sales levels and more dining rooms scheduled to re-open over the next few weeks, the Company will return to generating positive cash flow.”

We love to hear companies getting back to positive cash flow!

This is good because not only is BJRI holding onto $80 million in cash, it is not heavily laden with debt, which stands at only $232 million.

BJRI stock was sold off from $43 per share all the way down to $6.50 at its nadir - more than 80%. It has since recovered to $22.42 as of Wednesday’s close.

Valuation Rules

Casual restaurants, in our experience, generally provide returns that are in line with PEG ratios. Thus, we stick with the Peter Lynch model of a PEG ratio of 1.0 being the threshold for value, where the growth rate is that estimated by analysts over the next five years.

BJRI stock trades at 10x TTM diluted EPS of $1.20 per share. Analysts project 5-year annualized growth at 15%, giving BJRI stock a PEG ratio of just 0.66.

Risks

The biggest near-term risk is that BJRI will not see sustained increased or demand A the country reopens.

We just don't know what kind of disposable income its target demographic has on hand.

Do people have that income, and if so, is this where they will spend at least some of it?

If not, revenue may be severely damaged in the near term.

We may also be wrong about how long this crisis will impact casual restaurants, and it's possible the whole country might shut down again. Patrons may even be fearful of returning for a long time. While that doesn’t appear to be the case, human behavior is very fickle.

Over the longer term, this is a very competitive space. Just take a look at this massive list of competitors.

We are also still not entirely out of the woods regarding the supply chain. If it is interrupted, commodity costs will rise, which makes its food production more expensive. If the supply chain fails, there would be a shortage of product, and force restaurants to either close or raise prices.

Commodity costs in general may rise anyway, as demand returns to the markets, making food more expensive to buy – particularly beef and chicken.

Actionable Conclusion

The July $20 puts are going for about $1.45 each. Earning more than 7% in just 4 weeks is an astonishingly generous premium.

If BJRI shares are put to you, you will be buying BJRI stock at the equivalent of $18.55 per share, which is about a 16% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the October $20 puts are going for about $3.50.

That’s a 17% return for just 4 months. If put to you, you will be buying BJRI stock at the equivalent of $16.50 per share, a discount of more than 24% from this point, and you'll own BJRI stock at a P/E of 7.5 - which is ridiculously cheap.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December $17.50 puts sell for about $3.30 each.

You first earn 18% on your money, and in the process, you'd be hedging your BJRI stock bet all the way down to $14.20 per share, and owning it at just 6.6x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.