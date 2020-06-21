Closed-End Funds: 5 Funds To Pay You In The Middle Of The Month

An investor should probably not buy a fund based purely on when they pay out their dividends, but this list should provide a source for further digging.

Today we go over five funds that pay sometime during the middle of the month to help smooth out cash flow.

One of the best reasons (and probably main for many investors) to own a closed-end fund is because they pay out larger than typical distributions. They also often pay out these distributions every month. Therefore, retirees and those with an income focus would naturally be drawn to these types of investments. Today I wanted to look at several of our funds that are held at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory that pay during the middle of the month. This mid-month payment might help smooth a retiree's income for the month. Generally, we see many distributions that come in on the last day of the month or the first of the month. A mid-month payment can also give an income investor that little boost of cash to compound if they spot an attractive position to add to their portfolio!

CEFs also have the further benefit of holding a pool of investments - removing the risks that one individual company can go bankrupt or cut their dividend and leaving an investor out in the cold. Of course, many do cut their distributions. This is especially true over time because they pay out a significant portion of their earnings as they can't retain them like a corporation.

This isn't always the case, as I have highlighted in the past. Several funds have never cut their distributions, even with an inception date predating the 2008 Great Financial Crash.

As the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory has grown - as well as my readership on Seeking Alpha more broadly - I believe it is time for a refresher on just why and how a CEF can pay out unusually large distributions. An excerpt from an article from almost 1-year ago:

And why are CEFs a great source for income? They produce outsized yields compared to other security types. They can do this for a few reasons. One of the reasons being is that they distribute out net investment income, short or long term capital gains and even return of capital in some cases. These are all distributed out throughout the year in, generally, equal payments. This is dependent on the fund's managed distribution policy if they have one or not. Another reason they can have a larger than usual payout is due to utilizing leverage. This can be done either by borrowing debt or issuing preferred shares. A couple of examples of this are Reaves Utility Income (UTG) and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB). UTG has total net assets of $1.678 billion, as of their latest Semi-Annual Report. However, they also have borrowings of $445 million, making total managed assets at that time $2.123 billion. GAB has total common assets of $1.5 billion, but issues preferred shares of approximately $400 million in value. These preferred issues are traded on an exchange just like the common shares. A couple of examples currently that they offer are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Share (GAB.PH) and 5.875% Series D cumulative Preferred Shares (GAB.PD). These borrowings or issues are then used by the management to potentially enhance returns and income. The hope is to see a return above and beyond the cost of the leverage. However, this does add additional risk to the funds. This is because during recessions these instruments tend to be a drag on performance because they can not outearn what they are costing the fund. Additionally, NAV would be dropping faster due to the added investments that debt provided the fund. Other strategies that a CEF can use are options strategies. These are typically carried out by writing calls. Writing calls on the underlying holdings of the fund can help generate options premium. This premium is then collected by the fund and paid out to shareholders. The option premium is generally accounted for as ROC to an investor. In the right funds, this ROC is merely for tax accounting rules and not "destructive" ROC. Destructive ROC would occur when the fund pays out too much to shareholders. The fund then ends up eroding the NAV of the fund by paying out over what the fund can sustain. Some funds write calls on indexes such as the S&P 500 or NASDAQ. Some of the more popular funds in this category are from Eaton Vance (EV). These include Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW).

Take note of the line saying that leverage does increase risk. If an investor is not comfortable with that additional volatility and loss potential, then an exchange-traded fund or traditional mutual fund might be more appropriate for those individuals.

Additionally, it is also important to consider the fact that you shouldn't buy a fund based solely on when it pays out its distribution. The 5 funds that I highlight below are just merely a place to start for further research by an individual. To see if such a fund would be appropriate for themselves. I will also list the funds in a manner that I perceive as the least risk to the greatest risk. For example, a very conservative investor probably shouldn't bother with numbers 4 or 5 on my list. Likewise, an investor that is aggressive and willing to "risk it for the biscuit" then you probably wouldn't be looking at number 1 or 2 on this list!

1. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

EVN, held in our Taxable Income Portfolio, this is a municipal bond fund. They have an investment objective to "provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax." The fund is primarily invested in investment-grade rated muni bonds. This leaves the fund with quite a conservative tilt. Additionally, the fact that the income is exempt from federal income taxes for U.S. investors is a big bonus. This makes the fund appropriate for a taxable account. Hence, why Stanford Chemist would put this fund in our Taxable Income Portfolio. A portfolio designed to limit the tax liabilities for investors.

The current distribution rate comes in at 4.31%, currently with the monthly payment of $0.0427. Of course, it is important to figure out your own taxable equivalent yield for a more accurate comparison to other non-muni funds. Eaton Vance provides a useful tool for just this calculation. It should also be noted that a muni fund's equivalent rate will be generally less as well, due to the fact that they would be lower on the risk spectrum for chances of default compared to a corporate offering.

This fund pays its distribution right around the 20th of each month.

2. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

EHT is held in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio. This fund won't be around long as it has a term structure that is set to terminate on July 1st of 2021. The fund's investment objective is also a bit unique in that it is a "target term" fund. This means that they have a goal but not a guarantee to pay back the NAV at termination. They state their objective as "high current income and to return $9.85 per share to holders of common shares on or about the termination date, July 1, 2021. They further clarify that "the objective to return the Trust's original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Trust or any other entity." As I mentioned, it is not a guarantee that they will, but they will target this the best they can. What this does mean is that we generally see the fund winding down its distribution the closer we get to the termination date. This is to keep assets in the fund, thus, propping up the NAV closer to their target.

The fund invests in a "diversified portfolio of short-maturity high-yield bonds." They have the choice of utilizing leverage on the fund. However, at least report they did not have any borrowings at the end of Q1. This is quite a step-up in risk compared to the prior EV fund we covered above. With that being said, the lack of leverage for the moment and generally conservative use of leverage - as well as the short-maturity helps tone down the risk in this fund. They have been able to adjust their distribution to meet the fund's target objective. Which does make the current rate seem a bit on the stingy side at 3.8%. The last monthly payment amount was $0.03. I wouldn't be too surprised if we see some more trims as the fund is below its target NAV at the moment.

This fund also pays around the 20th of each month.

3. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA)

RA is in our Income Generator Portfolio. This portfolio is a well-rounded more long-term focused type of strategy, with an income focus - similar to the Taxable Income Portfolio.

During the latest selloff, RA has been hit pretty good. The fund is actually pushing an almost 14% discount. The investment objective of the fund is "to provide a high level of total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, growth of capital." We had an update on this fund not too long ago, so for readers that are looking for more in-depth coverage they can feel free to read that particular piece. Overall, it is a bit of an "oddball" fund with holdings that range from fixed-income and equities - of all sorts of sub-types as well. They primarily focus on "but not limited to, real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities."

The fund has a very elevated distribution rate at the moment of 14.84%. This does mean this fund might be a prime candidate for a distribution trimming. However, Brookfield seems reluctant to put one through, even as the NAV distribution rate is 12.81%. So, for now, the fund pays a monthly rate of $0.199, which it has since inception.

Additionally, the fund pays in quite a wide range of any time between the 21st of the month, to as late as the 26th. We are still counting this as close enough to mid-month!

4. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

FIF is a holding in our Tactical Income- 100 Portfolio. Many of the First Trust monthly paying funds actually pay mid-month. So this one has been included as well as another First Trust fund below.

The fund is a "non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the fund is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders." This fund invests in a mixture of MLPs and infrastructure/utility companies. This year has not been kind to any fund invested in the energy space. In fact, even the utility sector didn't act quite as defensively as it typically does. This led to this fund performing quite poorly on a YTD basis. This saw the fund have to cut its distribution quite severely with a 43.2% decrease.

Though this was warranted in my opinion. In fact, maybe not just warranted but a positive. Several funds and fund sponsors will continually pay out a distribution rate that erodes the assets of the fund. This means with every distribution it becomes harder and harder to maintain the current rate. The fund's distribution rate currently comes in at 6.82%, with a distribution rate on NAV of 6.07%. This is quite manageable and means that the fund might even be able to take another downturn without having to cut again. I wouldn't say as severe as the last when we saw negative prices on oil; but a more typical pullback or downturn that we would traditionally get in the market.

This fund pays right around the 15th of each month.

5. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

FPL, another fund held in our Tactical Income- 100 Portfolio, is also in the energy space. Unlike FIF above it though, this fund operates purely in energy companies and doesn't hold utilities like FIF. Those that are risk-averse should not consider a fund that invests in only one sector. Even FIF is quite a sector specific focused fund as its infrastructure plays are tilted to oil - being that they are pipeline companies. They do have some overlap in their holdings though, as to be expected.

The fund is described as "a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders."

One of the big reasons that one might want to take their chances with this fund is an extremely large discount of 13.24%. The fund also just took a 50% distribution cut from $0.075 to the current rate of $0.0375. In this case though, the fund still has a rate of 9.28%, with its NAV rate at 8.05%. The higher current yield over the other First Trust fund highlighted does present a bigger risk. At least in my opinion the elevated rate would indicate that the fund couldn't take another dip, even a smaller one, at this level.

This fund also pays around the 15th of the month, along with the other FIF fund above. The energy space is definitely interesting for those that aren't too concerned with volatility and the greater risks this area can cause. I do admit, since oil climbed back above $30 a barrel again, that we are at interesting times.

Conclusion

Closed-end funds generally pay at the beginning or the end of the month. Usually on the last and first day of the month. However, the names listed above pay in the middle of the month. This can add a nice boost of income for a retiree or a welcomed addition of cash for an income-focused investor looking at compounding.

Buying a fund on only the metric of when they pay is not advisable! This is only a list for some funds that might pique an investor's interest. A list that can provide for further digging to see if such funds are appropriate for each individual investor.

