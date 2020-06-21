We take a more cautious view on shares of MBUU, balancing overall solid fundamentals against continued economic uncertainties and the highly cyclical nature of the business.

The stock is trading near its 52-week high, gaining momentum since the last earnings report and an expectation of a stabilizing outlook.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) designs and manufactures recreation and performance boats under the 'Malibu', 'Axis Wake Research', 'Cobalt', and 'Pursuit' brands. Malibu is a leader in the specialty water-skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing boating segment with nearly one-third of the market share. While MBUU suffered a deep selloff in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a stabilizing outlook has helped the stock to rebound and recover all losses. Reports suggesting boat industry sales have been resilient with consumers seeking outdoor recreation options this summer is also supporting positive sentiment in the stock. Recognizing the overall solid fundamentals, we take a more cautious view on MBUU at the current given ongoing economic uncertainties with growth headwinds beyond this year.

MBUU Fiscal Q3 Earnings Recap

Malibu Boats reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings report on May 7th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.13, which was $0.15 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $182.3 million declined by 8.8% year over year and $2.8 million below estimates. The context here is the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic which accelerated towards the end of March. Management noted that trends were strong for the first part of the quarter, but the company temporarily shut down all production from March 24th which directly impacted sales.

The volume of boats sold in the quarter at 1,796, was down 14% from Q1 2019 on a comparable basis considering 1-week of lost production. Still, there were some positive trends as the net sales per unit increased by 6.3% to $101,500, reflecting a higher mix from the Pursuit premium brand. Momentum in larger boats supported a higher gross margin which reached 25.1%, up 20 basis points compared to the period last year. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points to 20.0% from the period last year.

Overall, the results for the quarter absent the pandemic disruption showed a continuation of positive underlying financial momentum observed from the second half of 2019. The company is consolidating its market position highlighted by gains in market share across the brand portfolio over the past year. From the conference call:

"As of the December 31st, 2019 numbers, I'm thrilled to say, that at all brands under MBUU had an exceptional year at retail. With our new capacity as of July 2020, and the volume of new product we are bringing to market, we are very excited to see the market share growth that will occur over the next several years. Overall, we are incredibly pleased with our market share domination in calendar 2019. And it is a testament to our team, our strategy and our competitive leadership."

It's also worth noting that Malibu has a strong balance sheet position with low leverage. As of May 5th, up till the earnings report, the company reported $113 million in cash against $192 million in total long-term debt. Management believes the current liquidity to be sufficient to support all operations.

Management Guidance and Outlook

With an update in operations following the quarter-end, the company was only able to resume full production in late April for the Malibu and Cobalt brands, while the Pursuit manufacturing facility restarted on May 4th. The expectation is that dealers sell existing inventory while current production prioritizes a backlog of orders. The company expects inventory levels to normalize over the coming months. While this implies a weak current fiscal Q4 in terms of sales, data for April through the early part of May show improving retail conditions as dealers reopen.

While management officially pulled its full-year guidance, comments in the conference call suggest revenue for the current quarter will be down 50% on a year-over-year basis. The upside here is that given the variable cost structure is heavily based on manufacturing, there is an expectation for EBITDA margins to remain positive considering production was shut down for most of April. Looking ahead, the long-term outlook remains positive with management citing other industry downturns where the business eventually recovered. From the conference call:

"Based on our current operating plan, we are anticipating fourth quarter revenue to be down approximately 50% on a year-over-year basis. Despite our efforts, given the speed and magnitude of this decrease, we do expect margins to be meaningfully impacted in the quarter. We are confident in our ability to maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens percentage range."

In terms of market consensus, Malibu is expected to reach EPS of $3.02 for the fiscal year that ends June 30, representing a 17% decline year over year. The full-year revenue estimate of $636 million represents a 7% decline compared to 2019. This forecast considers the stronger first half of the year, along with an estimated 48% decline in Q4 revenues, consistent with management guidance. Looking ahead, revenues and earnings are expected to rebound for fiscal 2021 by 14.3% and 8.5%, respectively.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There is a bit of a disconnect between MBUU which has impressively rallied 183% off its lows in April to now trade up 25% year to date against the weak sales and earnings outlook for this year. Even with 2021 estimates, consensus revenue of $691 million for next year is just 1% higher from the result in 2019. The consensus EPS for 2021 at $3.45, if confirmed, would still be about 8% lower compared to 2019 EPS of $3.76.

We think that part of the enthusiasm towards the stock are reports of strong boat sales as consumers appreciate the option to spend the summer outdoors amid the pandemic. A quick online news search shows several anecdotal evidence of a surge in boat sales across the United States. It's unclear if certain segments of boating are benefiting more than others or how much relates to the Malibu brand portfolio in particular.

For Malibu, the trends would be reflected in a larger order book during the quarter assuming dealers sell down existing inventory. The company had production shut down across all brands for about 4-5 weeks in the current quarter and will need some time to catch up and rebuild inventory levels.

The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 14.3x on a trailing twelve-month basis and 17x on the full-year 2020 EPS estimate. Across most valuation metrics, the forward multiples through 2021 are about average for the company over the past 5 years. By this measure, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation assuming the current weakness is only a temporary situation.

Verdict

We think Malibu Boats is a good company with a quality product and overall solid fundamentals. Recognizing the strengths including the segment leadership position and a strong balance sheet, we rate shares of MBUU as a hold. Our sense is that the rally in the stock since April has already captured much of the upside with the improved near-term boat industry sentiment.

The main question is if the recent reports in industry boat sales represent a new paradigm of long-term growth or simply a temporary spike of pent-up demand. While the economy may have averted an apocalyptic type of scenario, there's little to suggest the company's long-term growth outlook has improved from conditions at the start of the year. We believe risks are tilted to the downside.

There are broader economic headwinds considering high unemployment and macro uncertainties that can pressure underlying demand through next year. Boating has historically been seen as a highly cyclical industry and a longer-lasting slowdown of the economy could force revisions lower to growth and earnings expectations. Monitoring points for the stock through the next earnings report include the evolution of financial margins as a measure of underlying profitability.

