While the economic indicators were steady until Q1, the recessionary condition has set in deeply in the past two months, which has weakened HDS’s short-term outlook.

Uncomfortable Time For HDS

Following the health protocol post-COVID-19, HD Supply Holdings (HDS) will see some structural changes. While the hospitality sector will underperform, the facilities maintenance business in the home maintenance services will hold relatively well. However, higher personal health and hygiene protection items will result in lower average order size, which will contract its top-line and margin in the short term. Recently, the long-awaited business separation plan has been delayed due to the current headwinds in the economy.

I think the economic activities will start to recover after Q2 as many economies around the world open up. At the current level, the stock is relatively undervalued. The company’s leveraged balance sheet implies elevated financial risks in the medium term. I also think the stock’s rebound over the past month reflects the positive market sentiment, which augurs well for the long-term prospect of the company.

The End Market Shifts

In 2020, HD Supply’s approach takes into cognizance the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent recessionary condition. The restrictions on economic activity and the health protocols associated with COVID-19 put a virtual limit on maintenance and confines it to only emergency repairs. The process of shifting accelerated in March and April as customers focused on sanitation, infection prevention, and personal protective equipment. So, HDS will look to increasingly source and supply this equipment in the near-term. On top of that, the purchase trend changed in multifamily, healthcare, and institutional verticals as small-ticket items like hand sanitizer and protective masks saw higher demand. On the other hand, demand for large-sized ticket items such as appliances and HVAC declined. As a result, although order volume will remain strong, the average order size will drop, which will affect its margin adversely.

No vertical escaped the plight from the COVID-19 related slowdown. According to the company’s estimates, the hospitality industries reported a 75%-80% decline in revenue per available room in Q1. So, the hospitality vertical, which accounted for 18% of the company’s Facilities Maintenance segment sales in Q1, was the most severely affected business as sales fell by 75% in April. On a more positive note, the activity appeared to be flowing back, albeit modestly in May. In May, the year-over-year fall in sales was 48% - a marginal improvement compared to the previous month. However, it will require a more consistent business flow and a rebound in leisure travel to recover in the medium-to-long term.

Read more about the various aspects of the company’s strategy, which I discussed in my previous article. As part of its strategy, the company focuses on its national account customer base, which represents ~80% of its sales. During Q1, the share of the large-sized national accounts increased. To enhance business, it created an outbound calling center called Project Outbound. Through this, the company seeks to add new customers to offset some of the losses from the closed job sites. The company also believes it could protect its market share through such innovative initiatives.

Cost-Cutting Measures

In Q1, HDS implemented a slew of cost reduction measures, including a hiring freeze, an hourly reduction in the distribution centers and branch locations, furloughing and salary reduction, and deferral of the discretionary spending. The CEO will forfeit his pay for the rest of 2020. It has also reduced its planned capex by 33% for FY2020.

Plan To Break Into Two Extended

In my previous article, I discussed HDS’s deferral of its plans to separate the Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial businesses into two companies. I explained the benefits of the separation in my earlier article. If the transaction is not executed in mid-2020, it may extend up to 2021.

Housing Units May Face The Recession Heat

According to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units decreased by 20% in April 2020 (latest reports available) compared to the 2019 average. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. Edzarenski.com has discussed some of the possibilities if the recession scenario does play out. Residential construction spending would fall by 11% in 2020 and then drop further by 18% in 2021. In comparison, its pre-recession forecast (base-line) assumes residential expenditure to go up by 5% in 2020, but down 1% in 2021. The spending on non-residential buildings (in a recessionary situation) is forecast to go down by 8% in 2020, and then moderately (a 2% decline) in 2021.

According to tradingeconomics.com, industrial production decreased by 15.3% in May 2020. Much of the decline was due to contraction in the transportation equipment, petroleum & coal products, and fabricated metal products industries. The ISM Manufacturing PMI improved marginally to 43.1 in May compared to 41.5 in April, although it continues to exhibit contraction in activities.

Unemployment Rate Picks Up

From data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. unemployment increased sharply to 14.7% in April after it remained historically low for several months prior. Although the rate dropped marginally in May, the latest filings for unemployment benefits still suggest a weak employment situation. Not all the indicators were in the red, however. According to Atom Data Solutions, the U.S. foreclosure rate has remained low. In May, the U.S. properties with foreclosure filings hit the lowest since at least April 2005. Lower foreclosure filing reflects a positive sentiment for the home buyers.

Segment Performance And Outlook

In Q1 2020, the Facilities Maintenance segment revenues decreased by 3% compared to Q4 2019, while over the prior year, it remained nearly unchanged. Year over year, the segment gross margin inflated by 20 basis points in Q1 due to the decreased share of lower-margin hospitality vertical in its portfolio.

In Q1 2020, the Construction and Industrial segment revenues decreased by 12% compared to a year ago. The segment gross margin, however, improved by 70 basis points following a reduction in the mix of large jobs and an improvement in rebar margins as the cost of rebar has declined. Also, an increase in sales of COVID-related safety products partially mitigated the revenues loss in Q1.

In Q2 and Q3, if the lockdown following the pandemic continues, it would affect sales negatively and result in 25%-30% decremental margins. Although the positive effects of the cost-cutting measures, as discussed above, will mitigate the loss, those measures will start to fade out as the economy rebounds. However, the trade-off will eventually be beneficial for the company as the positive effects of higher sales in a more productive economy through higher cost absorption will outdo the headwinds on margin.

An Analysis By Daily Sales

In Q1, HDS’s average daily sales remained unchanged compared to Q4 2019. Although 2020 started with a bump in January, it slipped significantly in February (16% down). By May, daily sales dropped significantly (6.7%) compared to March. However, the company’s management was optimistic about recovery as economies around the world are opening slowly. Nonetheless, the hospitality vertical will continue to underperform because that part of the business is the most exposed to the cyclicality.

On the other hand, the multifamily or the healthcare verticals can improve their performance in this market as home maintenance services can see higher demand as people stay indoors. Some of the company’s projects are long term and multi-year, and delays can result in a severe drop in margin. I think if the lockdown does not end soon, this part of HDS’s business will underperform.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In Q1 2020, HDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $137 million, which was 7% higher than a year ago. Despite the 7% revenue decline in the past year, improvement in working capital, mainly due to reductions in accounts receivable, led to the higher CFO. In March, the company undertook a $500 million share repurchase program, which lies outstanding as of now.

Approximately 50% of HDS’s $2.1 billion total debt repayment obligation lies in 2023. With $797 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. But, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.5x) is significantly higher than its competitors’ average (0.77x). Although free cash flows increased in Q1 2020, given the ongoing energy price volatility and a possible economic slowdown, cash flows can dry up, and the company can face difficulty in debt repayments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.5x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

HDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to marginally rise as opposed to a fall in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)) average of 11.8x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven sell-side analysts rated HDS a “buy” in June (includes “very bullish”), while eight of the analysts rated it a “hold.” None of them rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $41.23, which, at its current price, yields 16% returns.

What’s The Take On HDS?

HDS is nearing a crossroads. On the one hand, many parts of its business, including the one catering to the hospitality sector, will remain depressed because of the longer business cycles. While no vertical will indeed spare the adverse effects of the pandemic attack, the Facilities Maintenance business in a multifamily setup will hold relatively well and may increase market share because of the changing demand pattern. However, I also think the drop in the average order size due to increased demand for personal health and hygiene protection items will contract its top-line and margin, although the overall volume will improve.

The full effect of the current recession will be felt in Q2. Although most of the economic indicators are still down, I think the economic activities will gradually start to recover after Q2 as many economies around the world open up. Unfortunately, the business separation plan has been delayed due to the current headwinds in the economy. While I do not expect the Q2 financial results to deteriorate too much, it would still be lower compared to the previous quarter. Investors might want to watch out for the company’s overly leveraged balance sheet, which implies the financial risks can increase when the debt repayment becomes due in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.