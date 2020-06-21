Subject to more clarity in Q2 release (in about 30 days), I hope to affirm my view on its $20/share intrinsic value - implying +50% upside in medium term (with 8% dividend while waiting).

Bladex is trading at around 50% of book value today. It went down with everyone in March, but not gained back much ground.

Pandemic is hitting Latin America particularly hard. I have detected a potential mispricing in one of its banks relative to its peers and my view of its intrinsic value.

Economies in Latin America

The pandemic is hitting Latin American (Latam) countries especially hard. Infections are still showing exponential growth; part of it may be more testing, but infection charts are particularly scary for Brazil, Chile and Peru. Economic growth will slow for sure with the World Bank expecting a GDP contraction of 5%, which seems low to me, but what do I know. Investing in emerging markets is riskier in normal times, and for this reason, whenever I look at the securities within Latam, I tend to look at either utilities or banks. Entities in these two sectors are subject to more regulation and oversight than other non-financial corporates.

In an attempt to look for possible mispriced securities, I ran a simple screen on some Latam financial institutions, and one in particular stands out, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (NYSE:BLX). Mercifully, its name shortens to "Bladex". I have followed Bladex for a long time, and I believe there is a reasonable possibility that its stock has become too cheap.

On a simple price to book value, Bladex is around 50%, while three out of four others are well above parity. I tend not to look too much at price to book ratios in general, but for banks, I believe the ratio still makes sense. Most of bank assets are "fresh" (compared to regular PP&E at a manufacturer for example) and usually marked at around fair value due to accounting principles (rather than depreciated over time).

All the banks used for comparison are i) larger in size, ii) fully commercial entities (Bladex is not), and iii) somewhat more concentrated on their particular of origin. Bladex is based in Panama, but lends less than 10% in the country.

Bladex is not a growth story. My thesis is simply that if and when things start to return to normal, the price of the stock may return somewhere close to book value. In the meantime, as long as the dividend of $1/share can be sustained at that level, you get paid about 8% for waiting. Note that Bladex already cut it by 1/3 during the Q1 release. Prior dividend used to be $1.5/share per year.

What would a "normal" valuation be on Bladex:

Bladex has 40 million shares trading at around $12, making its market cap $480m. Its book equity is $1 Bln.

Its normalized earnings (see 10-year graph) have consistently been somewhere around $20m to $25m per quarter or $80m to $100m per year (implying RoE of 8% to 10%). Not stellar, but I think adequate for the risk (more on this further down).

The bad quarter a few quarters ago was related to a sugar mill default on a medium-term loan. Sugar prices have continued low, but no further write-downs have resulted. This may be an indication that this particular issue was a one-off and exposure to the industry has been reduced.

Assuming the capital does not get significantly chewed up in losses during the next few quarters, I believe a reasonable value for a post-pandemic Bladex to be around $800m (10% RoE or better).

On the dividend, the $1 per share equates to $40m, which looks reasonably well covered. There is that large capital position, and earnings potential needs to be cut in half for it to be at risk.

Balance sheet and liquidity

On the leverage side, the bank is conservatively capitalized. Its $1 Bln of equity is geared to fund assets (excluding cash) of $6 Bln and resulting in a Tier 1 capitalization ratio of about 20%. As of end of Q1, it had already moved quickly to raise cash, to $1 Bln or about 14% of assets. The company was able to do this fast due to the very short-term nature of the portfolio. This is a key item to consider, given the speed of loan rotation. During distress moments, it allows management to take incoming repayments and deploy them quicker than others to the most rewarding opportunities or retaining for safety and for better future opportunities.

On the liability side, BLX has a differentiated funding structure. Part of its stock is held (as a different class) by governments (through their central banks) in Latin America. The bank was founded 40 years ago to promote integration in the region. After its IPO, these countries have kept their investment. Through the years, these central banks have provided a stable source of deposits to Bladex. Bladex also funds itself traditionally through deposits from corporate clients and debt issuances in international markets (debt is investment-grade BBB rated by S&P and Baa2 by Moody's).

Loan Portfolio Characteristics

Asset quality is obviously critical for this analysis. Bladex has a couple of other non-credit sources of margin; one is fees standby LC, letter of credit, and the other is fees from acting as an arranger on syndicated loans for Latam corporates (or Latam banks). These are important and stable sources of "low cost" margin (usually around $10m to $15m per year), but not as important to valuation as the fate of the $6 Bln or so in loans outstanding.

The most relevant information we have on the filings about these loans (what the bank calls its commercial portfolio) is the following (all of it from Q1 2020).

Composition

Note that more than half (56%) of loans are extended to financial institutions. Lending to banks provides some shield to deteriorating financial conditions. The penalty is lower spreads, but during recessions, lending to banks is less risky (especially assuming these banks are first tier banks in their own markets, which should be the case, but this is not disclosed).

The other important thing that is disclosed is that almost 70% (and more than 70% in prior quarters) of the portfolio matures within a year. Using a rough back-of-the-envelope guesstimate, I think at this point in the year, at least 1/3 of the portfolio has been repaid and retained or lent out with full knowledge of the scale of the pandemic and its economic implications. That is, I expect very little if any new money went to upstream oil corporates, airlines, hotel operators, etc. This ability to adjust is crucial to understand why portfolio quality should hold up better than for term lenders. On the other hand, as noted, you should not expect a 15% sustained RoE out of this bank (but we don't need it to be that high for repricing either).

As noted earlier, 56% of loans are to banks. The other 44% is pretty evenly spread between all other industry groups. I see no worrying concentration to anything else; this is essentially a bank to banks, with a trade finance tilt to the rest of its activities.

As for geographic diversification, this is embedded in the bank's mission. I don't think you will find such an evenly spread out loan portfolio in Latam. This is usually a very good risk diversifying factor, especially in these markets where now less so with a global pandemic. However, I paste here the information.

I don't think you will find such a spread out loan portfolio in Latam. Note the tilt towards large and investment-grade countries. This kind of geographical spread is usually a good, risk-diversifying factor, especially in these markets that are more prone to political and macro instability. Now it seems less relevant when faced with a global pandemic. However, I noted the ability to adjust exposure in a short time as evidenced by its dramatic cut on Argentina exposure as the return of the Peronist party became evident last year.

What I am looking for on Q2 release:

Rather obviously, the development of loss reserves. No noteworthy movement in Q1, but the dividend cut was a signal (either of prudence or of worry; we will know more in Q2). Bladex has a new CEO. Mr. Jorge Salas, an outsider, started at his role just days before the pandemic was officially declared. He has had to manage his team in a WFH environment almost from day one and communicate to investors a dividend reduction on his first call. This must be a challenging situation. What we do know for sure is that we will learn very soon about his abilities during Q2 and the next few quarters. Further proof of the "stickiness" of central bank deposit base. Shareholder governments are facing unprecedented fiscal pressure which may modify their behavior in a way that has not materialized in past recessions.

Conclusion

I am long Bladex and have added lightly to my holding at these low prices given my views expressed here. In particular, my view that the current price of around $12 should in time will move closer to my estimated intrinsic value of about $20. I will wait for the Q2 release, in about a month, to make a more definite determination on intrinsic value (if possible) and may follow with a second note on Bladex in July.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.