In today's market, I see a strong bifurcation between "flight to safety" stocks and perceived at-risk stocks. While some of this is bifurcation justified, I see clear examples of over-exuberance on the "flight-to-safety" side. One such example that I've found is Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL). While I would agree that Hormel is a sound company with a solid balance sheet, its fundamentals do not justify its current high share price and valuation.

Brief Overview

Hormel Foods (HRL) is a 125-year-old global branded food company based in Austin, Minnesota, with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries. It's primarily known for producing pork-based food products, with its most famous brand by far being SPAM. SPAM is a household name not only in the U.S., but also around the world. Its worldwide popularity was helped by American GIs during World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Perhaps some investors don't know that Hormel also owns the Skippy peanut butter brand, along with Jennie-O turkey products, Columbus cured meats, and Applegate all-natural sausage products.

Run-up in Share Price

Due to the "essential" nature of its products, Hormel has been one of the companies that have benefited from the pandemic. Its shares, as a result, have outperformed as investors have taken a "flight to safety". As seen in the two graphs below, shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months by a sizeable 12% margin, and shares are currently sitting 8% above its 200-day moving average.

Fundamentals Don't Justify the High Valuation

However, I see the share price outperformance as being somewhat unjustified. Digging into the financials, revenue growth hasn't been all that impressive over the past five years, having only increased by 3.6% since 2015 and just 0.5% since 2018. Operating income performance has also been underwhelming, with it being down by 3% on both a one-year and two-year basis.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

As a result, I find nothing special about operating margin (calculated by operating income/revenue) performance over the last five years. Although the trailing 12 months have been challenging from an operating margin standpoint due to COVID, the fact remains that operating margin was essentially flat from 2018 to 2019, increasing only slightly from 11.9% to 12%, respectively, and down from 13.5% in years 2016 and 2017.

(Source: Created by author)

Meanwhile, and perhaps unsurprisingly based on the metrics above, I also find it discouraging that FCF growth has been non-existent. While FCF on a TTM basis has shown improvement since 2019, it's actually down from all of the years prior to 2019.

(Source: Created by author)

It should be noted, however, that EPS has grown 33% since 2015, but much of that came from tax savings from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Back in 2015, Hormel's tax expense was $370 million, and for the trailing 12 months, it was $236 million. As seen below, EPS has been on a downward trend since 2018, when the annual tax savings were first realized.

(Source: Created by author)

Since there has been nothing too exciting about Hormel Foods over the past five years, I turn to the latest quarterly results to look for nuggets to justify the high valuation. On the positive side, volume was up 7% and FCF was up 115%. However, before getting too excited, one must note that much of this increase was due to "pantry-loading" as a one-time event, and any increases now will only offset declines in the current quarter as the foods are preserved in consumers' freezers.

Management noted on the latest conference call that the food service business represents 40% of sales. This tells me that the company is unlikely to see lasting benefits from "shelter at home" or even a "second wave" as increased at-home consumption offsets declines in its food service channel. Vice versa, a re-opening of food service will cause a decline in at-home consumption. In addition, there is potential risk of COVID spreading in meat processing facilities, which could further strain operating margin.

Lastly, I looked at shares outstanding over the years, and it does not appear the company has been active on the buyback front, with share count slightly increasing by 0.9% since 2015. Although 0.3 million shares were repurchased in the latest quarter, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the ~540 million shares outstanding. This isn't meant to be a commentary on the merits of share repurchases, but rather to see if share repurchases are a meaningful catalyst for the high valuation, and I do not see it as a catalyst.

Investor Takeaway

Hormel Foods has become a classic "flight to safety" play. This resulted in a high valuation that is more suitable for a high growth stock, which, judging by Hormel's fundamentals, it is not. Revenue and operating income growth have been underwhelming, and I don't see any meaningful catalysts on the horizon. In addition, I view "pantry loading" to be a one-time event that makes future volumes difficult to predict, which is probably why management pulled 2020 guidance.

I view shares as being overvalued at the current price of 48.55 and a PE ratio of 28.5, and am bearish on the stock based on valuation. I have a price target of $35 per share based on what I feel would be a more reasonable PE of 20.5, which is still respectable given the durable, recession-resistant business model and the strong, A-rated balance sheet.

