The History Of 50 Dividend Aristocrats And What It Means For Your Retirement

Introduction: we need more research on dividends!

During the past few months, I’ve been formalizing our approach to dividend investing. This has been fascinating, as it has forced me to go from broad assumptions we’ve made from observing markets, to backing it up with data.

With the technology we’ve developed at mad-dividends.com, Robert & I now have privileged access to a wealth of information on US equities. But if we do not leverage this information, it remains just boring data entries in a massive database.

By making diverse calculations on this data, we can make it reveal the stories which have remained obscure to dividend investors for decades. I’ve been down the rabbit hole and back making calculations and testing different assumptions.

These deep dives usually end up in me staring at my excel sheets for hours on end, isolating myself until I get to the bottom of it. Many times, I find that my efforts lead to dead ends, while other times, they provide valuable insights.

Have you ever wondered why so much time has been spent analyzing the mean and standard deviations of stock market returns, yet no such work has been done analyzing dividend growth?

The answer of course, is because most academics don’t understand the value of dividends. They will tell you that you should be indifferent between a stock that pays dividends and one that doesn’t, because you can always just sell a fixed amount of your stock to create an artificial dividend.

The theory of the irrelevance of dividends was introduced by Franco Modigliani and Merton Miller in 1961. Like much of the academic research produced by proponents of the efficient market theory, it relied on a set of assumptions so disconnected from reality, that any useful application of the theory disappears.

Consider the following assumptions which are baked into the model:

Capital markets are perfect There are no taxes or transaction costs There is perfect information at all times The cost of equity is constant at any dividend payout rate The dividend policy does not affect capital budgeting

Now if you know anything about humans, you know that none of these assumptions hold. For instance take the last one. The dividend policy often does affect capital budgeting. You only need to look at the past few months: many dividend paying stocks have cut their CapEx and raised cash to maintain the dividend.

The theory of the irrelevance of dividends stuck however, and it discouraged a lot of the research which could have gone into dividend investing.

It even spilled over into retail investors approach to investing. Time and time again, we hear people say they’re indifferent between dividends and capital gains…that is, until they’re retired, depend on capital gains, and see their stocks tank 40%.

Our approach to dividend investing

Our approach to dividend investing is based on common sense. The goal isn’t to beat the market. Although it’s nice if you do, that’s not what really matters. What really matters, is that by the time you set out to retire, you can do so while living the lifestyle you desire.

So we start with setting goals. When do you want to retire, and how much money will you need once you do?

From there, we reverse engineer the process, using your current assets and estimates of your monthly contributions to figure out whether you’re on track to meet your retirement goals.

That leads you to potential tweaks you can make to your retirement plan: saving more, retiring later, planning for reduced expenses in retirement, or investing in different dividend stocks.

The framework was explained in our article “ Dividend Investing Strategy for Individuals Like You & Me”.

When we started out, we were reverse engineering your retirement goals by using straight line growth in dividends. This was a solid start, as it allowed dividend investors to answer a question which until then was mostly unanswered. Investors could answer “Am I on track for retirement?”

But we wanted our model to be closer to reality. If you’ve been dividend investing for a while, you know that dividend growth doesn’t happen in a straight line motion, there are years of aggressive growth, followed by a year or two of slow growth during recessions or financial difficulty. There might even be the occasional dividend cut (although we try and avoid those).

We wanted our simulations of dividend growth to reflect this. The best way to do this way by running Monte Carlo simulations.

We would project annual dividends received, based on current invested assets, monthly contributions, dividend reinvestments, assuming a certain dividend yield, a certain mean dividend growth rate, and a certain standard deviation of that dividend growth rate.

We would generate sample returns randomly for the target amount of years. We would then run the same simulation 2,000x.

With the results, we could then chart them in a way to say: 90% of the time you’ll generate at least $XX,XXX per year within 20 years. The top 10% of scenarios will result in you making at least $YY,YYY per year within 20 years.

These results can be charted as such:

Source: Data from mad-dividends.com

From a line, you now have an area. You’ll get an idea of how confidently you can reach your retirement goals. Will it happen 50% of the time or 90% of the time?

While this is great, in theory, it brings as many questions as it does answers. One such question is: What standard deviation of dividend growth rates should be used?

You can try googling it, you won’t find answers, so it required a deep dive into some of our data.

Picking the sample.

To start with, I reduced the list of stocks I’d analyze to the S&P Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividends consecutively for the last 25 years.

From these, I selected 50 stocks which I knew for certain contained no dividend errors in our database.

I then limited the dividend data to the past 15 years, once again the period for which I was confident we had the highest quality data.

I then calculated all the year over year growth rates for all of these companies, the compound annual growth rate and the standard deviation.

This allowed me to plot these pairs of values on a scatter plot:

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

The x axis charts the compound annual growth rate of dividend payments, while the y axis charts the standard deviation of that growth.

A few things pop up. The first is the R squared value of 0.5848. This implies a moderate level of the standard deviation can be explained by dividend growth.

When talking about stocks which grow their dividends aggressively, many are quick to ask “how long can this last?”, and the regression shows this is a good question to ask. While the correlation isn’t exceptionally strong, it is obvious that higher growth rates are more difficult to maintain consistently through time, with higher standard deviation.

If you want more stable slow growth, you get stocks like AT&T and Consolidated Edison in the lower left quadrant.

At the top right, you have stocks which have grown their dividend faster, but with more volatility. Stocks like TGT, MDT, WBA & ROP.

There is only one clear outsider. It’s VF Corp, which has gone from low single digit dividend growth to super high double digit growth multiple times.

Here are some of the parameters of this small study:

CAGR ST Dev 10th pct 5.29% 3.48% 25th pct 7.45% 4.71% median 9.77% 7.25% average 9.45% 7.16% 75th pct 11.87% 9.22% 90th pct 13.14% 11.36%

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

These results are somewhat surprising for me and have enhanced my understanding of dividend growth among aristocrats for the past century.

I would have expected CAGR’s & standard deviations to be lower. Not only have most stocks in the group grown their dividend fantastically, with 90% of the sample growing their dividend by at least 5% per annum, but this has come with extreme volatility.

If any execs of dividend paying companies are reading this, please consider the added benefits of smoothing your dividend growth over years.

Because as we’re about to see, the volatility of dividend growth has massive impacts on investors long term income.

How does volatility impact your income?

Let’s now run two Monte Carlo simulations.

In both cases, we’ll use the following parameters: $100K to invest in the market, $2,000 monthly contributions which grow 2% each year to reflect inflation, and retirement in 20 years.

The first simulation we’ll run is investing in assets which behaves very much like AT&T does. We’ll assume a 5% dividend yield, 2% dividend growth, and a menial 0.5% standard deviation of dividend growth.

We will assume that all monthly contributions and dividends are reinvested at the end of each year.

The simulation looks like the table below:

Simulated growth rate 0.00% 2.50% 2.54% 2.32% 3.05% 2.97% 3.33% 1.94% 1.91% 2.80% 1.68% 1.71% 2.24% 2.38% 1.00% 1.81% 2.08% 1.75% 1.84% 0.92% Year 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Dividends base $ 5,000 $ 5,125 $ 5,255 $ 5,377 $ 5,541 $ 5,706 $ 5,896 $ 6,010 $ 6,125 $ 6,296 $ 6,402 $ 6,512 $ 6,658 $ 6,817 $ 6,885 $ 7,010 $ 7,156 $ 7,281 $ 7,415 $ 7,483 Dividends yearly savings $ 1,224 $ 2,504 $ 3,835 $ 5,251 $ 6,732 $ 8,307 $ 9,847 $ 11,441 $ 13,196 $ 14,880 $ 16,627 $ 18,522 $ 20,515 $ 22,305 $ 24,324 $ 26,478 $ 28,622 $ 30,861 $ 32,894 dividends from reinvesting $ 250 $ 586 $ 1,015 $ 1,547 $ 2,195 $ 2,970 $ 3,888 $ 4,953 $ 6,179 $ 7,586 $ 9,181 $ 10,980 $ 13,008 $ 15,285 $ 17,815 $ 20,628 $ 23,754 $ 27,212 $ 31,031 Total Dividends $ 5,000 $ 6,599 $ 8,345 $ 10,227 $ 12,339 $ 14,633 $ 17,173 $ 19,746 $ 22,520 $ 25,670 $ 28,868 $ 32,320 $ 36,161 $ 40,340 $ 44,475 $ 49,149 $ 54,263 $ 59,656 $ 65,488 $ 71,408

Source: Author’s data

This simulation will be run 2,000 times.

And what are the results? Based on 2,000 simulations, investing in such assets, you’ll generate anywhere between $68,500 and $73,500. The area chart is so narrow, displaying it makes no sense.

As you can see in the bar chart, the minimum amount reached in 90% of cases is very close to the minimum amount reached in the top 10% of simulations.

Source: Author’s data

Now let’s run another simulation, but this time investing in an asset which has behaved in a similar way to SHW, ITW, BDX, or PH. These stocks have lower yields, but high dividend growth rates and high volatility in the growth of their dividends.

We will assume a 2% dividend yield, 13% annual dividend growth and 10% standard deviation of dividend growth.

This time the simulation gives very different results. The very worst simulation provides annual dividends of $32,000 in 20 years, while the very best provides income $175,000. Yes you read that right, while the potential for crazy income is possible, it can be crazy high like it can be crazy low.

Source: Author’s data

As you can see, while the median simulation would provide income of $73,000 in 20 years, quite a similar amount to our previous simulation, the swings are a lot higher. In 90% of the cases you can expect to make at least $53,000 in annual dividend income, while in the top 10% you’ll make at least $103,000.

Here, charting the results as an area gives you a good idea of how the distribution works:

Source: Author’s data

The bottom of the pink bar represents the level you’ll reach at least 90% of the time. The top of the pink bar the level you’ll reach at least 70% of the time, and so on at 20% intervals.

What it means for your retirement?

When you look at these results, which take two extremes, you might wonder how this should affect your retirement investing.

Should you move to low growth high stability dividend stocks? Should you stay in the lower yielding stocks and ride the volatility? Or is a middle ground more reasonable?

There is no one size fits all answer, and it all depends on your goals.

Say your goal is to generate $70,000 per year in income. The first simulation is a much safer way to get there than the second, but you’re also giving up a lot of potential for even more income.

Your greed or lack thereof will lead you one way or another. Consider however, that a middle path also exists.

These simulations assume you’re investing in one single asset with high volatility or with low volatility.

But one insight we can draw from Modern portfolio theory (they weren’t wrong about everything, after all), is that as the number of assets grows, the volatility of the overall portfolio goes down.

Consider this, if we average out the dividend growths of all 50 stocks each year into a composite portfolio, you would have achieved a stunning 9.5% annual dividend growth rate with only a 2.3% standard deviation.

And what’s more is that you wouldn’t need to invest in as many as 50 stocks. Selecting 5 stocks at random a few times to produce results, we’d see standard deviations drop to about 5%. Once you get 10 stocks you reach 4% standard deviation. Go up to 20 and you have 3% standard deviation.

With this insight let’s run one last Monte Carlo simulation.

Let’s suppose you end up investing in a variety of assets with an overall yield of 3%, a dividend growth rate of 9% and a standard deviation of 2.5%. With the same investment parameters as before, we run 2,000 20 year simulations.

The worst simulation will net you $59,000 per year while the best will bring $95,000 per year in 20 years.

In the top 90% of cases you’ll generate at least $72,000 while in the top 10% you’ll generate at least $84,000.

Source: Author’s data

Here you get the benefits of higher potential income with lower downside risk. One core insight is that if you are unwilling to deal with the consequences of extreme downside variance (and most aren’t), you should diversify.

Final words

But how can you look at these insights and apply them to your portfolio? While the tools we used to present this article are still only at the prototype level there are a few things you can do.

You first want to assess your portfolio yield and dividend growth and consider how you’ve done historically. While not a perfect indicator, it will give you a good sense of how you’ll do in the future. You’ll also want to ensure that you are well diversified as doing so will reduce the standard deviation of your dividend growth.

You’ll want to diversify between stocks, sectors, yields and dividend growth rates for maximum impact.

