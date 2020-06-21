The pulled guide is cause for concern, and so are incremental headwinds from the cloud transition and macro risks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) looks to be back on an uptrend after a solid set of Q3 '20 results defied a challenging macro backdrop. Bulls will likely point to the upbeat Q4 guidance, which suggests the near-term COVID-19-inspired benefit will continue. However, I would also point to management's withdrawal of its longer-term targets as a reason for caution. Longer term, increased competition from the likes of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) on the cloud architecture front, in addition to macro uncertainty, could continue to weigh on earnings. And with valuations already lofty at c. 6x sales, I would remain on the sidelines pending further stabilization.

Latest Earnings Beat Defies Challenging Macro Backdrop

PANW posted $869.4 million in revenue (+20% Y/Y), which handily beat Street estimates for the quarter, mainly due to a surprise turn on product revenues. After two consecutive quarters of declines, product growth acceleration to +1% Y/Y (relative to -9% Y/Y last quarter) was encouraging, though it did incorporate the benefit of increased secure remote access demand post-COVID-19.

Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Product Revenue 278.4 305.7 231.2 246.5 280.9 YoY change 28% 12% -4% -9% 1%

Positively, Firewall as a Platform also grew 13% Y/Y, as the company engaged over 1,500 customers in trials of Prisma Access and CloudGuard. It is, however, difficult to separate how much of the improvement was attributable to better execution vis a vis COVID-19-related benefits.

PANW's next-gen billings of $204 million (+5% Q/Q) also appears a bit underwhelming, considering the likely work-from-home tailwinds helping Prisma's momentum. Management did acknowledge the benefit from WFH spend on the quarterly call, but noted some offsets, as some other deals got pushed out. As a result, the full-year next-gen billings guide was somewhat disappointingly maintained at $810-$820 million, in line with the last quarter. As things stand, CloudGenix, the SD-WAN firm acquired in March, is on track for integration with Prisma and will culminate in a converged network+security offering (SASE).

Notably, adj FCF margins of 22% (excluding c. $50 million from an IP litigation settlement, and $53.8 million from HQ capex) still missed the Street, as higher days sales outstanding (DSOs) due to customers pushing for extended payment terms post-COVID-19 weighed on cash flow. As a result, adj FCF fell c. 33% Y/Y to $187 million, outpacing EPS declines of -11% Y/Y for the quarter.

Pulled Medium-Term Guidance is a Concern

Near-term guidance was also somewhat underwhelming considering the WFH tailwind, though management remains cautiously optimistic that Q3 trends will continue into Q4. Though PANW clearly stands to benefit from the current environment, its customer base may not, and therefore, I suspect some of the conservatism on the guide may reflect that. With payment concessions already impacting cash collection (DSOs are up c. 19 days Y/Y), PANW has created a financing arm to help large customers navigate COVID-19 disruptions, further highlighting the uncertain environment at hand.

Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 DSO's 50 65 58 60 69

Management estimates another 12-18 months before customers return to a "new normal," with the cybersecurity industry set for volatility in the interim, as certain re-opening strategies prevail over others. As a result, PANW has pulled the three-year outlook provided at its prior Investor Day. As a reminder, PANW had issued the following medium-term targets: 1) non-GAAP operating margin to increase by c. 150bp in fiscal 2021 and another c. 150bp in fiscal 2022 to reach c. 21-22%, with billings growth at c. 20% Y/Y through fiscal 2022.

Incremental Headwinds From Macro and Cloud

While PANW's M&A-driven cloud strategy has its advantages, it appears more like a collection of products vs. an integrated platform in its present form. Additionally, management has also noted that cloud subscriptions typically come at shorter payment terms relative to a conventional hardware firewall transaction, which could weigh on cash conversion.

The planned cloud ramp is also lower margin and risks customers trading down to more performant but lower ASP SKUs (beyond COVID-19-driven surge buying and refreshes), while a supply chain not vertically managed also risks gross margin compression. Thus far, PANW's M&A has proven dilutive, with a c. $0.06/share headwind to Q4 '20 EPS alone, with additional dilution from the CloudGenix deal set to spill into fiscal 2021, likely offsetting near-term operating leverage from slowed hiring and curtailed expenses.

We expect Q4 '20 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $1.37 to $1.40, which incorporates approximately $8 million of net expenses or $0.06 per share related to the CloudGenix acquisition, using 96 million to 98 million shares.

The shift also comes at a time when a range of industries is coming under capital and cash constraints, and therefore, the outlook for three-year paid upfront deals (without aggressive incentives or discounts) appears challenged. This concern could become more prominent going forward, as smaller cybersecurity peers, with shorter contract durations, have already signaled toward customers seeking greater payment flexibility and concessions. According to Bain, c. 30% of CIOs have already asked vendors for payment relief.

Considering PANW's weighted average contract duration is fairly long at c. three years, the current economic backdrop suggests downside risks for cash flow conversion in the upcoming quarters.

Valuation is Pricey at c. 6x Revenue

PANW has certainly done well and its series of cloud asset acquisitions have allowed it to build out a solid cloud portfolio to capitalize on the secular shift toward the cloud. However, execution issues remain, particularly around product revenues, which impacted the first two quarters of the fiscal year. These issues have clearly turned this quarter, but a large portion of that may be attributable to transitory WFH trends. At the current c. 6x revenue, the valuation seems pricey relative to a challenged macro outlook and the prospect of reduced cash conversion in the near-term. Net-net, I would remain on the sidelines pending further stabilization.

