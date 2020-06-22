This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Introduction:

When I started contributing articles on Seeking Alpha over seven years ago, I did so with the intention of providing something different from the usual takes on the most followed stocks. I wanted to write about companies or securities that didn't get a lot of attention from other contributors. If I saw an article already out there with a similar view as mine, then I just moved onto something else. I'm going back to these roots today by discussing a company that hasn't seen an article here for almost five years.

Star Group L.P (SGU), is a home heating oil and propane distributor. I have an affinity for these types of business models. It reminds me of an article I wrote years ago about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS). These stocks fall squarely into the bucket I consider value investing. Overall the market usually loves distribution models. They produce great free cash flows with less economic risk than the manufacturers of those products themselves. It's the nature of the model. When the economy slows down, the distributor can allow working capital to decline reducing leverage naturally. Since the distributor is on the front lines where demand/supply meet, they can react quickly to changing circumstances. It's usually a low margin business model, but it produces significant free cash flow.

The value portion of this investment comes due to its focus on a commodity product. Like RS, SGU's product moves with the overall pricing of the underlying commodity. This makes its earnings and cash flows more cyclical than wall street's love affairs with other distributors that trade at significantly higher multiples like W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW). It also makes it harder to analyze, as we really need to smooth out the peaks and valleys of EBITDA if we're going to judge the company fairly. The result though is that we have a stock that currently yields over 6%, who's dividend has seen compounding growth rates over 7% the last five years, who just raised its dividend in April while the vast majority of businesses were cutting, yet is trading at a yield spread to the 30 Year Treasury Rate [TYX] near its widest point.

Every investor searching for income has been faced with the stark reality of what to do in a low/zero rate environment. It's very hard to find sources of income without assuming increasing degrees of risk. Broad pools of High-Yield debt are offering only more than 4% of income to investors. Considering the accelerating rates of default, this feels like a very bad trade-off for the investor searching for income. I believe SGU to be one of the better risk/reward opportunities in the market today, and one in which income investors can obtain a superior yield without assuming the degree of leverage and default risk the High-Yield market offers.

Trends:

First, let's get the one issue that often comes up in comment sections relating to these types of investments out of the way. There is a group of income investors that loathe having to manage K-1's at tax time. It was for this reason that SGU elected in 2017 to have its dividends treated as if issued by a corporation despite being a limited partnership. It's right on the first page of their website. Investors only receive a 1099-DIV form for their taxes now. There is no K-1 issued anymore.

SGU's primary business is the distribution of home heating oil in its geographical footprint predominantly located in the Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic portion of the country. This industry is what I call a slowly melting ice cube, which means that the total industry is slowly shrinking over time. I believe that there are three primary considerations any investor in SGU needs to understand:

Total homes using heating oil is shrinking due to conversions to natural gas. Also, regulatory changes in some markets have been encouraging other forms of heating for homes than oil. The heating oil distribution industry is highly fragmented, which allows SGU to offset natural customer erosion through selective acquisitions. Climate change has a direct impact upon SGU's volumes. Their operating performance is seasonal, and warmer average temperatures than normal during winter months has been impacting their volumes sold.

An industry that's slowly melting sounds like an ominous investment thesis, but there are examples of good free cash flowing businesses in this situation that have made excellent stock holdings over time. The one that SGU reminds me of the most is the Delux Corporation (DLX). DLX has been the primary manufacturer of bank checks for some time now. Once a staple of the majority of monetary transfers, the bank check's usage has steadily eroded to the point where I'm sure many readers can't remember the last time they used one. DLX's check business also produced significant free cash flow since there wasn't any material requirement for capital expenditures moving forward.

What matters is how the company decides to deploy that free cash flow. Check usage had been in decline since the 1990's. Initially, DLX was still making acquisitions to consolidate the industry, as it did with Designer Checks Inc. in 2000. Eventually that avenue of opportunity was exhausted, and the company had to shift its strategy:

Throughout the past several years, as the use of checks and forms continued to decline, we focused on opportunities to increase revenue and operating income and to diversify our revenue streams and customer base. These opportunities included new product and service offerings, brand awareness and positioning initiatives, investing in technology for our service offerings, enhancing our information technology capabilities and infrastructure, improving customer segmentation, extending the reach of our sales channels and reducing costs. In addition, we completed various acquisitions that extended the range of products and services we offer to our customers.

In DLX's case they decided to expand into other revenue streams, but they also decided to continue to use excess free cash flow to reduce total shares outstanding.

The DLX example is actually more extreme than SGU's. The annual rate of decline has been in the high single digits compounding for decades. SGU's melting is at a considerably slower rate. SGU's management estimates that loss of customers due to conversion to natural gas burners has usually been between (1-2%) a year since 2014. That's a massive difference than DLX's position 15 years ago. Still, it requires understanding upon the investor to the long term risks it poses for the investment, and what it demands of management in order to be a successful company.

The best analysis would be to convert the cost of both fuel sources into their effective British Thermal Unit [BTU] cost, and then ratio the two against one another. However, the forest view of the issue for SGU can be shown in just the ratio between the prices of the two commodities outright. The advancement of shale drilling has created a significant surplus of natural gas in the U.S. that has depressed relative pricing over the last decade. This pressure may begin to alleviate in the future depending upon future capital plans and potential bankruptcies in the domestic oil industry, but clearly this is a pressure we should assume SGU will continue to have to combat going forward.

Luckily in SGU's case, the domestic home heating industry is very fragmented. Unlike DLX's case, SGU has the option of offsetting the constant drip of customer attrition by making selective acquisitions of competitors. The competitors are mostly private small businesses which allows SGU to not only be picky, but do so with an eye towards value. There simply are not many other potential acquirers to compete with them. Any private company that wishes to sell their business has limited options to do so. Naturally this keeps pricing within acceptable terms for SGU. The company believes that it is the largest acquirer in the market by as much as 3x the nearest buyer. Historically it has been purchasing distribution companies at approximately 4.5x-6.0x Ev/Ebitda. The smaller businesses at the lower end of the range of 4.5x, with the rare larger opportunities for companies with revenues in the 25-40 million range towards the 6x multiple.

The above chart shows the number of gallons distributed by SGU over the last six fiscal years. I've highlighted the two lines that focus on acquisition related benefits, and losses from total net customer attrition rates. Notice how together the amounts are fairly close in terms of rate of change for both line items over time. I would also point out the total customer attrition figure is greater than the (1-2%) for just the conversions for natural gas. As you can see this rate of attrition fluctuates from year to year for a variety of factors. This is something very important to monitor for investors. If the rate of attrition continues to remain more in the DLX range, then at some point it could effect the general stability of SGU's core free cash flow production.

I've also included the data most pertinent for point #3. The temperature to normal figure shows the degree days of average temperature in SGU's geographical locations. The reference rate is calculated by NOAA on 30 year averages for each location, and then the company weights the calculation based upon their volume footprint. These are averages but in general you can see a correlation in the direction of temperature and weather impacts on their volumes. SGU's fiscal year end is in September so this data does not include this past winter's performance, but it was yet another exceedingly warm winter with the March quarter delivering (21.2%) degrees above normal. In other words, this is the fifth winter in a row of above normal temperatures.

This has led SGU to deploy some of their free cash flow into acquiring smaller distributors, and the result is that their total volumes have tended to stay fairly static excluding impacts from weather. In the next section we'll take a look at their other use of free cash flow to buyback stock, and they've historically used similar amounts for each over time. These uses of cash flow also coincide with the ebbs of free cash flow itself. The variability in SGU's free cash flow usually comes from the variability in the underlying commodity price itself. When oil prices rise, they need to use more cash for working capital to buy inventory, and when oil price declines, the capital comes back out in the form of free cash flow.

These are the primary trends impacting SGU's business model, and the issues management and investors need to focus on for the long term health of the company. A big positive for SGU is that the fragmented industry allows for a synergistic option to deploy free cash flow. The slowly melting nature of the industry also keeps more aggressive capital out of the market. Limited competition at their size keeps acquisition pricing accretive, and allows SGU to be very picky over which business they decided to purchase. Some research reports suggest the industry as a whole has been shrinking at a greater rate than SGU around (3.4%), which might be a positive indicator towards SGU's ability to purchase the best of its available peers. It could also be a positive indication of both management's ability to provide superior customer service, as well as the potential for the company to have gained competitive advantages from economies of scale.

Considering the time we live in, it's also noteworthy for investors to consider the lack of economic influence SGU experiences from general GDP impacts. Weather plays a significantly greater factor than general economic growth. That doesn't mean there isn't any effect at all, but as you can see in the above chart, historically the changes in GDP hasn't been the primary determinant of SGU's EBITDA performance.

Now let's take a look at how these trends are reflected in SGU's financial performance.

Financials:

SGU uses weather derivatives in order to hedge some of their exposure to extreme periods. About 46% of their customers also opt to utilize fixed pricing necessitating the use of hedges. I move the impact of unrealized hedging below the operating line, but because of this their net income can vacillate to an even larger degree than the weather itself. For this reason, and since this is a free cash flow type of investment, I like to focus on SGU's EBITDA line.

A quick view of the trailing EBITDA margin for the company, and you can see that it usually tends to sit between 5-6%. The drop below that range was back in 2012 when average temperatures rose (21.7%) above normal for the year. The spike above was in 2015 when temperatures were below normal by about 5% for two consecutive years.

There's more though than just the weather impact to margins. This is still a distribution business. One of the key elements of these models is how the change in price of the product impacts a company's margins as well as its cash flows. When the price of oil spikes you'll see margins decline, but when oil collapses as it did in the first quarter, you'll see margins expand. Essentially the power of the distributor is that they tend to generate the best margins during declining commodity pricing periods, as they can reduce cost to customers a little bit slower then their costs to purchase wholesale. I highlighted the adjusted margin and the low on heating oil price in the last quarter below. Note the greater than 500 basis point difference in margin versus last year's March quarter. It's unlikely to repeat next quarter obviously.

Source

A recurring theme throughout this write up is how the weather effects SGU's performance. It can't be avoided, and it's even more complicated than just a linear relationship between temperature and averages. Severe weather in short spurts can increase the costs for SGU to service their customers. Hence, it's not just cold weather, but how often and when that cold weather occurs that matters. This adds even more lumpiness to their results. That's also part of the opportunity for investors. Particularly those of us that are willing to dig into the numbers ourselves and make adjustments, because they're going to look too lumpy if you just take the figures straight out of the reports.

Source

Note the line items I've highlighted above. I've taken these from SGU's cash flow statements for the last six years. The "CFFO ex-WC" stands for Cash Flow From Operations Excluding changes in Working Capital. This mitigates some of the impact from changes in commodity pricing on capital needs for inventory. Comparing it to their actual CFFO you can see the degree of the difference this smoothing adjustment makes. The demands from capital expenditures is quite low and stable in this business. That leaves the balance of free cash flow to be distributed back to shareholders either through dividends or stock buybacks. The second highlighted line item is the percentage rate of cash used for dividend payments to my adjusted cash flow metric. It suggests something between a quarter and a third of working capital adjusted cash flows are used for dividends. That leaves plenty of room for difficult weather years, like 2016 and 2017, for SGU to maintain their dividend program and manage through it. The final highlighted line item is there to show that even after cash is used for dividends and buybacks, there is still material cash left over for other uses such as those tuck in acquisitions. The last three years has seen more of an outlay for acquisitions than direct excess cash flow generated, but that was balanced out by the '14-'16 period when excess capital was built up.

Of course those cash flow figures above look more stable when adjusted, but there's not a clear trend of growth. That's where the excess free cash flow used for buying back stock comes in. This is not a situation of using a buyback to cover up stock issuance. This is how per share dividends can continue to grow at 6-8% on an annual basis, while the available free cash flows stay relatively stable over time.

Source

On April 22nd, SGU announced another increase to their dividend. I recently went to SA's Dividend News page, and did a search of all of the announcements made since April 1st. There were 36 mentions of "raise" of which SGU was one of them. However, there were 104 mentions of dividend "cuts." The huge dividend coverage of their free cash flows and low leverage positioning is what allows them to buck this unfortunate trend.

Source

As I mentioned before, some of the capital that had been built up in previous periods has been deployed over the last three years. Management has stated that the current area of 1.5x net debt to EBITDA is a safe zone of leverage to expect going forward. This is important, because I believe that it is the primary risk of these slow melting ice cube models. If the company gets too aggressive, that's when the variability in uncontrollable factors, like weather and oil prices, can overwhelm the normal stability of free cash flows at the wrong time.

Valuation:

Given that the primary desire from an investor perspective with SGU are the cash flows, I prefer to use EV/EBITDA based valuation metrics. However, with SGU's case, it's a little more complicated given the seasonality of their business. The above chart shows the chop of that seasonality, but you can see over the last three to four years it's been trading mostly with a multiple between 6-8x. Below is my own chart that smooths the EBITDA out using a trailing twelve month calculation, and shows you the range per quarter. Bottom line is that we're still below the recent valuation range, and trading back in the upper part of the old range from five to six years ago.

Source: SGU EV / TTM EBITDA High and Low range

Circling back to one of the key pillars of SGU's model, recall that acquisitions the company makes are within a range between approximately 4.5x-6x. That's one of the other reasons why we've seen acquisitions pick up over the last three years. It's a lot easier to make immediately accretive acquisitions when the multiple you are paying is 1-2x below where your stock is trading.

The other things that I like to do for alternative income type investments, is look at the spread of their yield to the UST 30 year interest rate. The above yield chart hasn't factored in the recent increase in dividend, but clearly it looks like a favorable point of entry. It's not surprising then that the below chart of the spread looks just as opportune. SGU appears to still be trading at stressed levels by these yield based metrics. That's also why I think there's opportunity to start positions for people looking to find higher yields with good risk/reward profiles.

Conclusion:

Why do I suggest anyone looking at High-Yield debt for income should consider SGU first? In terms of assets, the equity layer of the capital structure comes after the High-Yield debt market. If we're looking at an income oriented equity security, then that's the appropriate benchmark to use. The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), has a current yield at 5.2%. That's fairly comparable to SGU's yield albeit a full percent lower.

Like SGU, HYG's yield spread is also elevated, but has started to moderate due to the Federal Reserve's open market actions. The spread has also been much wider in the past even during this period of Quantitative Easing. It doesn't suggest the same level of opportunity as SGU's spread to interest rates does.

One thing we can't escape though, is that SGU is an equity and thereby will always be more volatile than a bond. Having said that, it's performed admirably well during this historic market period. I consider this year's decline a liquidity panic. It went beyond just economic and social uncertainty due to the pandemic. Considering SGU's relative small size of market cap less than one billion, the March-April decline could have taken it even further into the depths. However, the stock has held up almost as well as the mega-cap tech heavy S&P 500 (SPY), and exceeded its closest comparable index in the small-cap value basket (IWN) by nearly 14% year-to-date.

Overall, SGU is a consolidating distributor in a fragmented slowly declining industry. It's not a large company by market capitalization, but it's a big fish within its industry. The relative size and market dynamics of the home heating oil distribution market, make it unlikely to attract outside capital to the business. All of this adds up to a fairly stable company in terms of free cash flow generation over time, with a simple but effective business strategy. Investors can gain access to a steadily growing distribution with a good risk/reward profile for a security that yields north of 6% in this environment.

The keys for investors to watch will continue to be the rate of customer attrition overall, and the rate of customers transitioning to natural gas. The ability of SGU to continue to offset that attrition through accretive acquisitions without hurting those attrition metrics thereafter, as well as the impact of climate change on their overall volumes distributed, are the key issues to watch for investors going forward. It would be easy for me to say that they'll put up a big number the next time we see temps turn consistently cold, but we haven't seen that in four years. The point I'd focus on is that SGU has been able to manage through the warmer temperature regardless. If we smooth out the seasonal and commodity swings in working capital, then we see a fairly stable core production in cash flows on an annual basis. The limited demand for capital expenditures makes SGU a free cash flow machine. If you're looking for alternative sources of income, then I'd consider taking a good look at SGU first. Stay safe and healthy everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.