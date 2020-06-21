Since their leverage is only moderate, they can afford to direct the entirety of their free cash flow towards paying unitholders.

Introduction

Although there will be large and wide-ranging economic and social consequences from the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most significant in the short-term for income investors has been separating those yields built upon sand versus bedrock. Unfortunately for the unitholders of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), they seem to fall into the first category after seeing their distributions halved recently, but thankfully not all hope is lost with their current yield still sitting around 12%.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Whilst it is common for management and investors to substitute distributable cash flow for free cash flow when assessing distribution coverage for master limited partnerships, I believe that even though this can be suitable in the past, it is no longer the case once turmoil arrives. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry normally creates a significant difference.

It can be observed that during 2017-2019 they never completely covered their distribution payments with free cash flow, with an average of only 60.44%. This indicates that almost half of their distributions have been funded through debt, and whilst this can be sustainable when economic conditions are broadly normal, it seldom is the case during periods of turmoil, especially for relatively small organizations.

Since this now sits in the rear-view mirror, their ability to cover their new halved distribution going forward is considerably more important and thankfully there are reasons to be optimistic. Given their average historical distribution coverage during 2017-2019 of 60.44%, even a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that since their distributions are now halved, it stands to reason that coverage would double to a decent 120.88%.

Given the general economic uncertainties in the future, it would be too optimistic to assume any material growth, especially since they have reduced their capital expenditure to the bone and thus average previous performance provides a realistic middle-of-the-road benchmark. After reducing their guidance by 48%, they are now guiding for capital expenditure of only $125m for 2020, whereas 2019 was significantly higher at $432m.

If they could continue this very low capital expenditure indefinitely, they may actually even be capable of covering their previous distributions. Based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 435,448,437, their previous annual distribution of $1.322 per unit would cost $576m, which combined with their new very low capital expenditure guidance would require operating cash flow of $701m to remain cash flow neutral.

It seems reasonably realistic to expect this level of operating cash flow considering their operating cash flow during 2017-2019 was at least $800m and their annualized operating cash flow excluding working capital movements from the first quarter of 2020 was $920m. Admittedly their recent guidance for 2020 shows their adjusted EBIDTA to be down 18.92% year on year; however, even if this translated over to operating cash flow, it would still be adequate at $717m. Unfortunately, it is too early to tell for certain whether this very low level of capital expenditure is capable of being continued indefinitely; however, if nothing else, it certainly seems as though they should at least be capable of covering their new halved distribution.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow should be adequate to cover their distribution payments going forward, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining the attractiveness of their massive distribution yield. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it becomes apparent that whilst their leverage is not perfect, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.85 and interest coverage of 3.83, it is only moderately leveraged and thus within a range that is broadly considered safe. Whilst they could possibly push their leverage higher by still funding distribution payments through debt, it would be dangerous as it reduces their financial flexibility and resilience whilst only providing a temporary solution. Thankfully this also means that they require little to no deleveraging, which means that going forward they can safely return all of their free cash flow to unitholders and thus support their current massive double-digit distribution yield.

Their liquidity appeared to have improved significantly on the surface during the first quarter of 2020, with their current ratio increasing to 0.85 from a very low 0.50 at the end of 2019. Despite still being a positive change, it nevertheless masks the bigger weakness being their virtually non-existent cash balance. This leaves them reliant on their credit facility, which is less than ideal, but thankfully they still retain a sizeable balance of $1.447b remaining undrawn.

Their next material debt maturity is their $800m term loan in January 2022, which contains an option to extend the maturity for up to another two years. This effectively means that they face no material debt maturities until 2024, as the table below displays, assuming that their credit facility that matures in 2023 can simply be refinanced with another similar facility. Overall their less-than-ideal liquidity appears unlikely to cause any material issues, especially thanks to continuing supportive monetary policy from central banks.

Conclusion

Whilst seeing their distributions halved is undoubtedly a painful experience for many unitholders, thankfully it now sits firmly in the rear-view mirror. Barring any black swan events, it appears that they should be capable of sustaining their new distributions even without any future growth. Given these considerations and that their distribution yield is around 12%, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enable Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings; all calculated figures were performed by the author.

