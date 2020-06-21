AUD/CHF Has Further Upside Potential

Also, after global interest rates have collapsed, AUD/CHF offers one of the more wider short-term interest rate differentials. While this might not attract great speculation, for the opportunity to capture this still-tight spread, it does present a cheaper option for traders who wish to express a risk-on view via FX markets.

USD terms of trade have worsened versus AUD and CHF comparables, and since both USD and CHF tend to correlate as safe havens, AUD is likely to continue to find at least modest strength against both USD and CHF.

However, AUD/CHF terms of trade comparisons are not concerning; in other words, while risk sentiment may be driving AUD/CHF higher, this rise is not necessarily counter to underlying fundamentals.

There are some concerns that risk sentiment may be an overwhelming driver of many risk-on pairs, and this may well be the case.

The AUD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, has been gradually strengthening over recent weeks, ascending from the lows in March 2020 of under the 0.54 handle back up to levels last seen in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 (prior to the crash in the latter half of Q1 2020).

The current market price for AUD/CHF is approximately 0.65. I supported the recent upside in AUD/CHF in my previous article covering this pair, published on April 25, 2020. In April, a month in which risk sentiment was difficult to predict, it was an appealing idea to find pairs that were likely to move in a particular direction independent of risk sentiment.

My thesis for upside in AUD/CHF was supported by a likely "unwinding" or "tapering" of the excessive inflows into the Swiss currency (and Swiss equities) that occurred in Q1 2020. The chart below uses daily candlesticks to illustrate AUD/CHF price action in 2020, and the vertical line delineates the date of publication of my last article.

This pair appears set to continue to push forward, although AUD/CHF has recently retraced from its recent high (above the 0.67 handle); this high appears to function as a "line of best fit" with respect to its late-2019 trading range (see the updated chart below).

As markets are appearing to return to normality, there is still a lingering risk of downside in the so-called "risk-on" FX pairs, as traders are sounding concerns that currencies are moving in a way that is simply driven by risk sentiment. For example, in the Financial Times, Ben Randol, a currency strategist at Bank of America, expressed his concern that currencies are simply following equity prices and that countries' terms of trade seem to no longer matter.

AUD/CHF has also been following equities. The chart below shows AUD/CHF against S&P 500 futures prices (the latter being illustrated by the colored line, set against the far-right y-axis). S&P 500 futures serve as a proxy for U.S. equity performance; U.S. equities appear to remain one of the most popular equity markets in the world.

The correlation is evidently extremely strong; in the chart above, the daily candlesticks that illustrated AUD/CHF are practically engulfing the line that which illustrates S&P 500 futures. The connection is so strong that it is perhaps right to be concerned with this correlation. The concern is that underlying fundamentals are being ignored, and that traders are simply chasing equity-FX correlations.

AUD/CHF is in part correct to correlate with S&P 500 futures, as both of these instruments are "risk-on" in the sense that just as equities are risk assets, the Australian dollar is considered a commodity currency while the Swiss franc is considered a conventional safe haven. A weaker Swiss franc tends to correlate negatively with improved risk sentiment (and actual risk taking), while AUD is positively correlated with the same. But it is the strength of the correlation here, specifically to equities, that is concerning.

Yet terms of trade (i.e., the ratio between a country's export prices and import prices), a popular fundamental measure of a currency's likely future direction of value, are also confirming these moves for AUD/CHF (at least to an extent). The chart below shows an albeit lagged measure of Australian and Swiss terms of trade, side by side. As more data is released throughout 2020, perhaps we will begin to see a divergence, but for now, both Australian and Swiss terms of trade are in fact strengthening.

(Source: Trading Economics)

It is indeed the case that Australia is not "beating" the Swiss terms of trade readings. Yet I think the point to take away is that there are no clear divergences here. Also, it is worth noting that China is a key export partner for Australia. While Australian and Chinese relations are not as strong as they have been in the past, due to China's swift and draconian measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the country appears to be returning to normality faster than other countries. This is potentially constructive for Australian exports.

We should also compare the terms of trade for Switzerland and the United States; see chart below.

(Source: Trading Economics)

As indicated above, U.S. terms of trade have taken a harder hit than Swiss terms of trade. As such, the recent downside we have witnessed in USD/CHF does in fact make some sense, especially as short-term U.S. interest rates have taken a hit. I am fairly neutral on USD/CHF at this stage, yet the recent downside is not totally unsurprising given this context.

I bring up USD, because USD and CHF tend to correlate against riskier currencies, as both USD and CHF are considered safe havens. If AUD and CHF terms of trade are not breaking down significantly (or moving upwards), and if USD terms of trade are moving downward (as they currently are, or alternatively sideways), we have a situation that is constructive for both AUD/USD and AUD/CHF. This is supported by generally positive risk sentiment, as global equities (including S&P 500 equities) are currently (generally) moving higher (and all-time highs are still in sight).

Therefore, while some pockets of the FX space might be more concerning, I continue to maintain a generally bullish stance on AUD/CHF. Also, in a world where short-term rates have collapsed, there are very few carry trades that are appealing. And yet, for speculative traders looking for upside potential across the FX space, AUD/CHF presents an interesting trade to continue to hold that is not costly to hold. The spread between the Reserve Bank of Australia's short-term rate of +0.25% compares with the Swiss National Bank's rate of negative -0.75%.

While this spread might not attract speculators for the sole purpose of capturing this interest rate differential, it might indirectly attract speculators in the sense that this instrument (AUD/CHF) presents a cheap way to express a primarily "risk-on" view. For example, USD/JPY is also conventionally a risk-on pair, yet the differential (comparing the short-term rates of +0.00-0.25% for the United States and negative -0.10% for Japan) is extremely tight. The wider differential for AUD/CHF, which is also supported by both terms of trade (to some extent) and general risk sentiment means that AUD/CHF upside should remain in favor for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.