The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's May Update: Following The Gameplan

A total of two companies suspended or decreased their dividend that was payable during the month of May.

Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $130,766.56 as of May 31st, 2020 vs. $131,575.39 on May 31st, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.51%.

Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $287,066.03 as of May 31st, 2020 vs. $278,274.52 on May 31st, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.68%.

Jane's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,217.93 of dividend income for May 2020 vs. $1,149.58 of dividend income for May of 2019.

In many ways, it is almost comical to see how quickly the markets have roared back to life (whether or not it's justified is a completely different story) as Jane's account balances for the month of May are almost exactly the same as what she had at the end of May in 2019. The only real difference in account balances for her Traditional IRA can be attributed to the $7,000 contribution that was done for the tax year of 2019 earlier in 2020.

As a mini-benchmarking exercise and decide to look at how Jane's portfolio balance compares to the performance of the total return of the S&P 500, Dow Jones Composite Average, and the NASDAQ Composite over the same time frame. Ultimately, Jane's portfolio has lagged each of the three indexes but more closely resembles the DJIA in terms of performance.

It is important to remember that we are in the process of de-risking Jane's retirement portfolio as we continue to look for opportunities to generate additional income.

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

The following stocks cut or suspended their dividend payment that was due in the month of May.

Synnex Corporation (SNX)

Vermilion Energy (VET)

Synnex - We are a little disappointed that Synnex suspended the dividend given that it was only at a 17.5% payout ratio. Additionally, the company noted in its Q1-2020 earnings call that they "are still currently committed to doing the spin, but it will be delayed as our primary focus will continue to be on managing our business on a day-to-day basis." We took advantage of some recently high prices in SNX to reduce the high-cost portion of the position and subsequently repurchased shares near the 52-week-low. If we liquidated this entire position at the current price of $101.17/share Jane would see a total capital gains return of 16.9% or roughly $1,500. We plan to continue holding this position as we see strong capital gains potential and the ability of the dividend to return in the post-spin-off.

Vermilion Energy - There is no surprise with the outright suspension of the dividend as VET deals with a number of challenges ranging from the drop in demand due to COVID or the poor pricing that comes from lack of LNG demand. As I mentioned in the previous month, we plan to continue holding this position with the hope that the company uses its funds to re-establish what once was a strong balance sheet and to opportunistically repurchase shares after this has been achieved. Jane's cost basis is relatively low and this is one of (if not the most) speculative companies in her portfolio. The CEO recently resigned and former executives are returning in an attempt to salvage what they can.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of one company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of May in Jane's Retirement Accounts and includes the following company:

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada - RY is known for raising its dividend two times per year and has increased its dividend by 2.9% in each of its last two increases. Earnings were down significantly (as with all Canadian banks) which was due to the significant increase in Provision For Credit Losses (PCLs). RY has the ability to ride out most storms which is why we added to the position at $58/share (shares were last available for less than $60/share back in 2015).

The dividend was increased from $1.05 CAD/share per quarter to $1.08 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.9% and a new full-year payout of $4.32/ CAD share compared with the previous $4.20/ CAD share. This results in a current yield of 4.53% based on a share price of $92.75 CAD ($67.98/share USD).

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 21 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 33 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of May.

Broadcom Preferred (AVGOP) - Purchased 1 Share @ $980.02/share.

WP Carey (WPC) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $61.52/share.

PPL Corp (PPL) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $24.55/share.

WPC - Purchased 10 Shares @ $56.35/share.

WPC - Purchased 10 Shares @ $54.95/share.

Realty Income (O) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $49.76/share.

Honeywell (HON) - Purchased 5 Shares @ $124.61/share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $66.41/share.

Bank Of Montréal (BMO) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $49.85/share.

No shares were sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of May.

Roth IRA - There we no stocks purchased or sold in Jane's Roth IRA during the month of May.

May Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. Jane's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from June 18th at the market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year. All images below are property of my business Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on June 18th.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA's.

As mentioned in the Taxable Account article for April I have decided to continue including the following graph that was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

I think it's safe to say that we are all living in a rapidly changing and chaotic world and financial markets are no exception to this. One thing I can promise is that readers' will continue to see Jane's portfolio slowly transition to income-focused investments with a large focus on preferred stock and bonds. I personally have found the insights of Colorado Wealth Management to be particularly helpful when it comes to the purchase of preferred stock. I recently read his article Big Dividends On Sale From Preferred Shares and we are now considering Chimera Investment Corp Preferred Series A (CIM.PA) which currently offers a fixed rate yield of 9.53%.

If markets continue to be enthusiastic expect a few sales by the time next month's article is published while any significant weakness will result in additional purchases. Replenishing cash when times are good allows us to make the kind of purchases that we did during the COVID-19 downturn. As you can see from the unrealized gain-loss tables, Jane has seen some pretty incredible returns from purchases during this time and includes both common stock and preferred shares. All of the following positions were established within the last four months.

Broadcom (AVGO) - 52.08% Gain

Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (LXP.PC) - 11.18% Gain

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - 93.75% Gain

Annaly Capital Preferred Series D (NLY.PD) - 37.8% Gain

I am not trying to suggest that I am an awesome trader but I firmly believe that buying low and selling the high-cost portion of a position is one of the best ways to reduce risk, replenish cash, and maximize portfolio yield. We recently had the opportunity to exercise this strategy with one of the S&P 500's more volatile stocks, SNX.

The original position established by April 2, 2018, had a total cost basis of $114.71 with a total of 150 shares. Here is a list of all of Jane's traits associated with SNX.

The position has since been reduced to a total of 100 shares (was 125 shares two weeks ago) but we wanted to use the recent jump in share price to reduce the overall cost basis of the portfolio. The average cost basis as of market close on June 18, 2020, was $86.55/share. Realized capital gains for all trades were as follows.

