OPEC: Putting The Data In Perspective

While this is bad and we are still seeing excess production based on data provided, the pain looks exaggerated and almost over.

Oil markets are going through a period of historic uncertainty. With prices plunging into negative territory earlier this year before surging back to just under $40 per barrel that they are at today, it has become clear that anything can happen in the short term. These gyrations have not been random though. They have been the byproduct of concerns over the economic fallout caused by the spread of COVID-19. New data provided by OPEC reveals some encouraging developments though, with its output falling and the worst of the crisis (from an oil demand perspective) slated to be over very soon.

OPEC production tanked

As OPEC promised it would, oil production from the group tanked in the month of May. According to its data, aggregate output declined by 6.30 million barrels per day to 24.195 million barrels per day. This works out to 195.3 million fewer barrels of crude produced by the group just over that one-month window compared to the 30.495 million barrels per day we saw in April. Most nations in the group contributed to this decline.

Taken from OPEC

Algeria, for instance, saw output drop by 188 thousand barrels per day month-over-month. Iraq's decline was nearly double that at 340 thousand barrels per day. Kuwait's production tanked 921 thousand barrels per day and Nigeria's was down by 185 thousand barrels per day. The UAE saw a drop of 1.364 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia's was an impressive 3.16 million barrels per day. Even Venezuela, which is exempt from the cuts, saw a drop of 54 thousand barrels per day from 624 thousand barrels per day to 570 thousand.

Taken from OPEC

This drop is significant in size, and it has some interesting ramifications. If you look at the table above and the table below, you can see relevant oil balancing data for 2019 and 2020. Last year, according to OPEC, the world saw a deficit of crude worth about 0.04 million barrels per day. That's basically a rounding error, amounting to a decrease in inventories of 14.6 million barrels throughout the year. This year, things are looking a great deal more volatile. In the first quarter, if OPEC's numbers are accurate, the world produced 7.75 million barrels per day more than what it needed to.

Taken from OPEC

That works out to 705.25 million barrels of excess inventories. This data, however, will likely be revised far lower in the future. Right around half of global consumption comes from OECD nations (48.1% in 2019). As such, you would expect a large portion of this excess to flow into OECD nations, but that wasn't the case. Commercial OECD inventories grew by just 53 million barrels in the first quarter. To be accurate, we would need to see nations accounting for 51.9% of global consumption gobble up 92.5% of the excess inventories. With the exception of China and India, the GDP of these non-OECD nations is quite small so it's hard imagining them setting aside that kind of cash for crude.

If OPEC is accurate in its assumptions, then the current second quarter should be far worse. If we assume that June's output matches what we saw in May, then we will have about 11.67 million barrels per day in extra oil above the 14.60 million barrels per day that OPEC would need to produce for a balanced market. This would result in a further 1.06 billion barrels. Even though US inventories are rising and floating inventories grew 175 million barrels in the first quarter, I cannot find any place such an amount of crude would go. This might cause some people to forecast gloom and doom about the current quarter, but when you consider we are now more than halfway through the quarter, it's only logical to conclude we would have seen the glut growing somewhere.

Not only do we have these factors to take into consideration, but we also have other factors. For starters, both May and June are supposed to be the months where the cuts from OPEC and its non-OPEC allies are the largest. In May (excluding an adjustment for Saudi Arabia since it has pledged to overdeliver on cuts), OPEC was supposed to produce 926 thousand barrels per day less oil than it ultimately did. Nigeria needs to reduce output by 180 thousand barrels per day still. Iraq is the big problem child, though, with production still 573 thousand barrels per day above what the nation said it would produce. Iraq has a history of not adhering entirely to its production cuts, so it is possible it may continue to underperform in this regard.

Another issue from OPEC's data has to deal with Russia. The non-OPEC nations as a whole are supposed to cut output by 3.616 million barrels per day, with Russia accounting for 2.50 million barrels per day of that (from its reference level of 11 million barrels per day). On the whole for this year, OPEC believes that Russia's output will fall just 1.14 million barrels per day on average. It is true that a lightening up of output cuts after June will help to prop Russia's production up some, but the disparity there alone is significant.

Irrespective of how much pain we are supposedly seeing in the current quarter, it's unlikely that it will last for much longer. According to OPEC, the group will need to produce 27.81 million barrels of oil per day in the third quarter this year, followed by 31.21 million barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter as global demand springs back and non-OPEC supply grows back only slowly. Even if May's output figures hold, this implies a deficit of 3.615 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and a deficit of 7.015 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Adjustments should be made for the extra output the group is allowed to produce as time goes on, but even that will have a minimal impact on this scenario.

Takeaway

Right now, many investors in the energy space are worried about what the future holds. If the past is any indication of the future, then it's likely we will see some volatility as time goes on. Having said that, when you take all of the data OPEC has provided and place it into context, the bullish argument makes a great deal more sense than the bearish one.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.