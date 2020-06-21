Rental collection is the name of the game. Whitestone has performed well with its e-commerce resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone is well-positioned to make it to the other side.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT. The company owns what it likes to call “e-commerce resistant” properties (neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers), primarily in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth. WSR is one of the few REITs that pay monthly dividends, an attractive feature for income investors. As part of my due diligence, I visited most of WSR's properties in late 2019 and really liked the overall quality and setup. However, I refrained from making an investment primarily due to the tight dividend coverage ratio at the time. Some other concerns related to inflated G&A expenses. As a result, WSR was sidelined and sat on my radar until a better opportunity (lower entry point) presented itself. Once the large coronavirus sell-off took place in March, I started building my position in the mid $6s.

Retailers were significantly impacted by the lockdowns. As a result, WSR, along with many other retail-oriented landlords, is going through very challenging times. This is reflected in the share price which has fallen more than 45% YTD, versus declines of ~3.6% and ~8.6% for the Dow and the S&P 500, respectively.

WSR is poised to surge as the economy reopens and things return to normal. However, this is a process that will take time with potential setbacks along the way (e.g., a second wave of the virus). Therefore, patience and discipline are required. That said, WSR has proven to be quite resilient in terms of rent collection. WSR has now collected 89% of rents for the month of April. This is a very good progress compared to the 64% April collection rate reported during Q1 2020 results on May 7. What's more, on June 16, WSR reported further progress for rent collection for the months of May and June, reporting 75% rental collection rate for May and 63% rental collection rate for June through June 15. As the CEO stated:

To give further clarity as to the collections trends we are seeing, May collections are running 5% higher than April and June collections are running 11% higher than May collections.

Going forward, I expect the April benchmark of 89% rental collection rate to be surpassed for the months of May and June.

Despite the fairly impressive rental collection rate, WSR reduced its annual dividend in the early stages of the coronavirus (the announcement was made on March 24) in order to preserve cash, saving approximately $31M per annum. Starting in Q2, the monthly dividend was reduced to 3.5 cents per share versus the prior dividend of 9.5 cents per share. This was a prudent move to navigate the current uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, it also addresses legacy issues, namely the tight dividend coverage of the past. Call it a "two in one" move, saving the company from bad optics from cutting the dividend in the "good times" (i.e., without the coronavirus pandemic). I view this as a strategic opportunity for the company to come up with a sensible capital allocation plan, based on a sustainable progressive dividend policy as well as taking into account other corporate properties such as debt reduction, once market conditions improve.

Going back to rental collection, WSR has fared much better compared to some other retail-oriented REITs, especially malls and entertainment/experiential real estate. For example:

The Forbes Company, a private owner of luxury malls, collected just 19% of rents in April.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) collected around 20% of April's rent for its malls.

EPR Properties (EPR), an owner of experiential real estate (theaters, museums, marinas, ski resorts, etc.), collected ~15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments.

It is fair to say that REITs with high exposure to apparel, fitness, experiential, and dine-in restaurants have been amongst the worst-hit, while those owning open-air and grocery-anchored centers (more relevant comparison to WSR) have proven to be more resilient. For example, in a June 1 update, Regency Centers (REG) reported that it collected 68% of April base rent, versus 62% April rent collection collected in May. This is a small improvement compared to WSR. Similarly, Federal Realty (FRT), in a June 1 update, reported that it collected ~57% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents versus ~53% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents as of May 1. Again, this is a small improvement compared to WSR.

In closing, rental collection is the name of the game and WSR has performed fairly well with its neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. The company's e-commerce-resistant strategy will serve it well once we make it to the other side and normality is restored. In the meantime, as the CEO stated:

In an environment where many public companies are having difficulty collecting rent during the pandemic and are suspending dividends, Whitestone continues to lead the public shopping center REITs with 89% in rental collections for the month of April, 75% for the month of May, and 63% to date in June through June 15th.

