Axsome currently trades at about a $3 billion market cap, so the company looks substantially undervalued even without any in its pipeline beyond these first two indications.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is a clinical-stage biopharma that has an impressive array of potential CNS therapies. Its 2 leading candidates could hit the market as soon as next year, and peak sales estimates for those 2 indications alone range from $1.5 billion to $3 billion. Given that Axsome currently trades for just under a $3 billion market cap, the company offers significant potential upside if successful in bringing its therapies to market. In this article, I give a brief description of Axsome’s pipeline programs and then discuss my perspective on the current risk/reward that the stock offers.

Axsome Already Has Successful Phase 3 Results for Its 2 Leading Assets

Axsome intends to submit NDAs for its 2 lead drugs, AXS-05 for major depressive disorder and AXS-07 for acute treatment of migraines, in Q4 2020. Both of these have large sales potential.

Figure 1: Estimated Peak Sales for Axsome’s Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

AXS-05 has a breakthrough therapy designation for major depressive disorder which will shorten the FDA’s review time to 6 months. This means the drug could potentially launch in mid-2021. Axsome has estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in peak sales for this indication alone. There's not a lot of competition right now in this indication which might help boost sales towards the higher end of that range.

AXS-05 is a combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion. The dextromethorphan component inhibits the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters, which in theory should boost levels of these chemicals in the brain as do several other common antidepressants. The bupropion component acts synergistically to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan which is ordinarily a huge problem with dextromethorphan due to a high first-pass clearance rate. Bupropion also increases norepinephrine and dopamine levels in the brain itself. Axsome believes that combining the action of these 2 compounds creates an additive effect useful in treating CNS diseases like depression.

AXS-07 for acute treatment of migraines is still likely to launch late next year even with a more traditional review time factored in, and Axsome projects $500 million to $1 billion in peak sales. Axsome announced positive Phase 3 data from its MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial late last year, setting AXS-07 up for an NDA filing. Lots of competition in this indication makes me more cautious in anticipating big sales numbers versus AXS-05 for major depressive disorder. In fact, another stock I cover, Biohaven (BHVN), already has a competitor recently released to the market that most have high expectations for.

AXS-07 combines a version of the COX-2 preferential NSAID, meloxicam, with rizatriptan from the triptan family of drugs that have been used to treat migraines for years. The meloxicam component utilizes Axsome’s MoSEIC technology which is designed to increase the speed at which the drug is absorbed, an important factor in treating migraines. Axsome believes that AXS-07 can address some of the issues with current migraine therapies like incomplete pain relief, slow onset of action, and frequent recurrence of migraine symptoms.

Axsome Has a Robust Pipeline Beyond Its 2 Lead Candidates

Axsome’s developmental programs span 5 different products, including AXS-05 which is targeting 4 separate indications. In total, Axsome has at least 8 indications targeted.

Figure 2: Axsome’s Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

The company’s other indications for AXS-05 look to have the most potential impact on shareholder value. First, AXS-05 recently announced topline data from its STRIDE-1 Phase 3 trial for treatment-resistant depression. This data showed the trial met all key endpoints, and Axsome expects to initiate another Phase 3 trial for the indication in Q3 2020. The company has estimated AXS-05 could get approval in this indication and begin to be marketed in 2023. The treatment-resistant depression market isn’t as large an opportunity for Axsome as the major depressive disorder market, but it is still big with estimated peak sales between $500 million and $1 billion.

AXS-05 additionally has an ongoing Phase 3 in agitation in Alzheimer’s disease. This type of agitation is seen in about 70% of Alzheimer’s disease patients and is associated with worse overall patient outcomes. There is currently no approved treatment for the condition, meaning AXS-05 has yet another potentially large market opportunity in this indication. In fact, Axsome estimates this indication as having the most sales potential out of any of its current therapies, expecting peak sales between $1.5 billion and $3 billion.

If those first 3 weren’t enough, AXS-05 is also being looked at as a treatment for smoking cessation. Axsome has already announced positive Phase 2 results for smoking cessation, and the company intends to meet with the FDA to plan a path forward towards approval. While Axsome hasn’t released its expectations for potential peak sales related to the smoking cessation indication that I’ve seen, independent sources certainly confirm the large size of the market. One such estimate suggests the market could be $21.8 billion by 2024. Peak sales of Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) smoking cessation drug Chantix were around $1 billion.

AXS-12 is being developed for narcolepsy, and the drug already has a US orphan drug label for this indication. A Phase 3 trial is in the works and should be initiated sometime later this year. Axsome views the potential sales opportunity of AXS-12 as between $500 million and $1 billion, and if all goes well the drug could hit the market in 2023.

Axsome is also developing AXS-14 for fibromyalgia. Positive Phase 2 and 3 results have already been achieved, and as with AXS-05 for smoking cessation, Axsome expects to meet with the FDA sometime later this year about next steps for AXS-14. The company's estimated 2023 launch strongly suggests it expects to conduct an additional Phase 3 trial prior to submitting an NDA in this indication. Axsome expects the market size for AXS-14 to be similar to that of AXS-12, about $500 million to $1 billion.

Finally, AXS-09 is the earliest stage asset and is being developed for CNS disorders. It’s essentially a second generation of AXS-05, and Phase 1 results have demonstrated that it substantially increased dextromethorphan levels. The company hasn’t said a lot about the developmental trajectory for the product, but it’s clear any revenue impact would be years down the road and would likely just replace sales of AXS-05 that would eventually be lost to generics anyway.

Figure 3: Axsome’s Upcoming Catalysts (source: corporate presentation)

While Axsome does have plenty going on in 2020, it’s worth noting that the types of catalysts remaining for the company - trial initiations and NDA submissions - are not really the type that would independently move the stock price. Short-term investors should be wary that the stock could easily remain depressed for a while even if the long-term potential plays out well.

Axsome’s Current Financial Position Is Strong

Axsome’s balance sheet appears to be in good shape at present. Axsome reported having $197.3 million in cash on hand at the end of the first quarter and only about $20 million in debt. R&D expenses have been relatively high of late and are likely to continue that way for a while with multiple late-stage trials ongoing. Axsome reported a $22.3 million loss in Q1 after removing a large one-time expense.

Axsome thinks it has at least 2 more years of cash runway, and this seems reasonable given that its Q1 loss annualizes to about $90 million. This means the current cash balance should get the company to 2022, a year in which analysts estimates for revenue average $260 million, suggesting the company could become cash-flow positive around that time. If all goes according to plan then, it seems likely that Axsome could avoid having to raise further capital through means dilutive to current shareholders. An obvious downside risk for the company though - as for all clinical stage biopharma stocks - is that AXS-05 or AXS-07 either fails to garner approval or has a slow or unsuccessful launch. In that event, Axsome could have to raise large amounts of dilutive cash, which could mean huge downside for current shareholders.

Axsome Looks Undervalued Based on Future Sales and Earnings Expectations

Dulan Lokuwithana recently presented an interesting relative valuation on this site that projected up to 96% potential upside for Axsome in the next 2 years. My analysis finds fairly similar results. Axsome’s current market cap of around $3 billion is about the same as the low-end of peak sales estimates for AXS-05 alone.

Figure 4: Axsome Sales and Earnings estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 4, both sales and earnings ratios start looking very low for every year after 2024, although Seeking Alpha only had earnings estimates available through 2024 at the time of this writing. If you’ll notice, these sales estimates look very reasonable, too. The highest revenue estimate for any year shown is $2.57 billion in 2028, but even that number is substantially under the low-end estimates of peak sales, meaning there should be strong potential for that revenue number to be far higher if most of Axsome’s products make it to market. In order to assess a potential present value for Axsome, I discounted these sales and earnings estimates to present day values at 10% per year.

Figure 5: Axsome Present Value Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

As you can see from Figure 5, even discounted at 10% per year, these sales and earnings estimates produce ratios that suggest the company is meaningfully undervalued at present. I estimate Axsome’s fair value to be around $172.79.

Figure 6: Axsome’s Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Even discounting at 20% per year, which I would consider an extremely high given Axsome's repeated clinical success, I get a potential present value of $92.84, well above where the stock currently trades. All of this is suggestive to me that Axsome is strongly undervalued.

Conclusion

Axsome has a robust pipeline and a cash position that should allow the company to get its first 2 products to market if all goes well. Shares have declined substantially of late which, based on my present value calculations, creates a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. I plan to initiate a position in Axsome in the next few days with an eye towards holding through AXS-05 and AXS-07 approvals and launches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.