The European model has been to cut dividends; the U.S. model has been not. While many expect a BP dividend cut there are reasons to think it may not occur.

BP announced asset write-offs of up to $17.5 billion, capital budget cuts of 25%, and layoffs of 14% of staff, leading to questions of whether it will cut its dividend.

$80 billion market-cap BP placed a $10.5 billion bet on U.S. natural gas, which now appears unlikely to pay off soon and whose most recent SEC PV-10 value was smaller.

An international major, BP (BP) operates in the U.S. offshore and downstream, in Europe, in a Russian joint venture with Rosneft, and in other international projects. With the 2018 $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s U.S. natural gas assets, the company’s U.S. onshore operations (“BPX”) are worth additional scrutiny.

BP offers mixed prospects, depending on one's objectives.

Dividend-hunters: Its dividend currently yields 10.6%. The company may follow the examples of Shell (RDS.A) and Equinor (EQNR) and make a partial dividend cut. Many analysts think this will happen; however, I believe BP may follow the Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) examples and keep its dividend at current levels.

Long-term oil and gas investors: BP has announced several changes, including an overall move away from oil and towards gas and renewables, particularly as fuels for electricity. Pre-pandemic, BP announced a net-zero carbon goal for 2050. As it pursues this goal, the lower-carbon natural gas BPX division will be integral. However, the U.S. natural gas business is oversupplied for the foreseeable future and is not profitable.

Macro Environment and BP’s Strategy

Shutdowns from the global Covid-19 pandemic caused oil demand to contract by 30% in April. Coupled with an oil price war, the oil price was slaughtered, with price hovering below $20/barrel into May.

In response to the pandemic-induced shutdowns and oil price war, BP:

in its first quarter report, announced a capital budget cut of $12 billion, or 25% (investors are referred to zip files on BP's website);

announced it will lay off 10,000 employees, 14% of staff;

expects to write off assets of up to $17.5 billion after-tax--these assets are $8-$10 billion of early-stage oil and gas exploration projects and $8 billion or more of producing assets--for perspective, BP has $274 billion of assets, so expected write-offs represent 6.4% of the total;

will implement cost saving of about $2.5 billion by end of 2021; and

will complete sale of the company’s Alaska business to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion, albeit at longer payment terms.

Oil and Gas Prices

The company has said it achieves break-even cash flow at Brent oil prices at $35/barrel, natural gas prices of $2.50/mcf, and a refining marker margin of $11/barrel in 2021.

The graphs below illustrate the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, and the Brent oil price. The June 19th, 2020 natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana was $1.67/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU). At pipeline-standard specifications, one thousand cubic feet (one mcf) of natural gas contains one million BTUs.

The June 19, 2020 Brent oil price was $42.19/barrel.

Left axis, $/MMBTU, Henry Hub natural gas, credit: Macrotrends.net

Left axis, $/Bbl, Brent oil price, credit: Macrotrends.net

BPX may slow development of its natural gas assets, for the same reasons Apache has done so with its Alpine High natural gas, e.g. low prices:

a warm 2019-2020 winter means more U.S. gas in storage: at 2.8 trillion cubic feet this is 18% more than the five-year average;

lower demand for U.S. natural gas and gas-fueled electricity due to pandemic shutdowns;

surfeit of reserves in the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, and Permian basins;

easy, fast, and cheap to drill natural gas shale wells;

many state public utility commissions advocate for reduced use of natural gas, either directly for heating and/or as a generation fuel for electricity;

associated gas volumes have been reduced with Bakken and Permian oil cutbacks but this zero-to-negative-priced gas (because co-produced oil is worth so much) has already ticked back up in the U.S. by over 1 BCF/D (out of 90 BCF/D);

reduced demand for liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG), a sort of “relief valve” for U.S. onshore production, although demand is now increasing;

LNG prices outside the U.S. are typically tied to oil prices: when oil prices decrease, foreign sources become more competitive.

First Quarter 2020 Results, BPX and BP

In the first quarter of 2020, BPX Energy—the U.S. lower 48 onshore—produced 449,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day (BOE/D) of which 28% was oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids and 72% was natural gas.

The BPX Energy division’s average liquids price was $27.49/barrel and its natural gas price was (only) $1.29/mcf, yielding an average price of $13.16/BOE.

BP’s first quarter U.S. production, including BPX, was about twice as large: 858,000 BOE/D, of which 505,000 BPD or 59% was liquids (oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids) and 41% was natural gas.

Total BP first quarter production excluding Rosneft was 2.58 million BOE/D of which about half was liquids (oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids) and half was natural gas. Average liquids realization for the company was $47.47/barrel and natural gas realization was $2.83/mcf, yielding an overall realization of $31.80/BOE, about $7.50/BOE less than in the comparable first quarter of 2019.

The profit for first quarter attributable to BP shareholders—nearest the GAAP measure of net income—was -$4.4 billion, $7.4 billion less than the same measure in the first quarter of 2019. This difference is due to in part to $8 billion less in revenues.

Underlying operating cash flow for the quarter, excluding Macondo spill payments, was $1.2 billion.

BPX and BP Reserves

BPX is important to BP because it moves the company in the direction of its lower-carbon focus. The BPX Energy division’s proved developed reserves on December 31, 2019 were 990 million BOEs:

10% oil, including condensate;

13% natural gas liquids;

77% natural gas.

The SEC PV-10 value of these reserves was $4.1 billion.

BP's U.S. total developed and undeveloped net proved reserves on December 31, 2019 were 1.94 billion BOEs:

26% oil;

18% natural gas liquids;

56% natural gas.

The SEC PV-10 value of BP’s US proved undeveloped reserves was an additional $2.9 billion so total SEC PV-10 value of U.S. proved reserves was $6.9 billion. This is $3.6 billion less than what BP paid for BHP's U.S. assets alone.

At the end of 2019, BP reported proved reserves worldwide of:

10.8 billion barrels of oil (56%);

697 million barrels of natural gas liquids (4%); and

45.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas (40%);

for a total of 19.3 billion BOEs.

BP's Dividend--Keep or Cut?

BP's dividend yield of $2.52 U.S. is a high 10.6% at the June 19th, 2020 closing stock price. Many expect the company to follow the path of European international oil companies ((IOCs)) Shell and Equinor and cut its dividend. However, competitor U.S. IOCs ExxonMobil and Chevron both committed to keeping their dividend. When asked, BP's response was that it would revisit the issue in September.

My expectation that BP will keep its dividend runs counter to the expectation of many analysts. Here are the rationales for both:

KEEPING THE DIVIDEND

BP’s dividend is vital to many UK pensioners: in the U.K. five companies, including Shell and BP, accounted for 34% of UK dividend payouts last year.

The company is free-cash-flow positive at Brent prices of $35 or more, and oil prices are above that level.

BP is keenly aware of and responsive to its stakeholders: after the Macondo Gulf of Mexico spill, it reached agreement to pay $65 billion and has been doing so.

BP still plans to sell Alaskan assets to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion.

BP's losses in the first quarter were due to lower revenues--including lower oil prices. As a partner with Russia in Rosneft, Russia's incentive is for higher oil prices rather than lower ones.

Cutting the dividend is a negative signal that often results in a stock price drop.

The change in strategic focus away from oil and towards natural gas and renewables coupled with a strong dividend may continue to attract existing and new investors.

CUTTING THE DIVIDEND

A wholesale dividend cut, like that undertaken by Occidental (OXY) and Apache (APA) is unlikely for the negative signal it sends.

BP's dividend equates to an annual cash outlay of $8.5 billion. Since the company is reducing capital budgets and employee headcount, a dividend cut is in alignment.

Among IOCs, BP's dividend rate of 10.6% is an outlier--much higher than others.

The announcement of a restructuring, carbon neutral plans, emphasis on renewables, lower expected oil price, layoffs, and other adjustments are "softening up" signals to stockholders that they, too, will be taking a hit.

Governance

At June 12, 2020 Institutional Shareholder Services ranked BP’s overall governance as 6, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (5), shareholder rights (10), and compensation (7). In this ranking 1 indicates lower governance risk and 10 indicates higher governance risk.

The company’s most recent beta is 0.8, representing less volatility than the overall market.

The elevation of former upstream chief Bernard Looney to CEO suggests BP continues to view upstream operations as important.

Financial and Stock Highlights

BP’s market capitalization is $80 billion at a June 19, 2020 stock closing price of $23.67 per share.

At March 31, 2020, the company had $183.4 billion in liabilities and $273.9 billion in assets giving a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 67%. Its liquidity was hefty at $32 billion, including a new $10 billion revolving credit facility signed in March. In early April BP raised $7 billion of new bonds in the US and European debt markets.

BP’s 52-week price range is $15.51-$42.70 per share, so its June 19th closing price is 55% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $32.15 per share.

Trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) is -$0.97. The average of analysts’ 2020 EPS estimates is -$0.07 and the average for 2021 is $1.16, for a forward 2021 P/E of 20.4.

Data by YCharts

BP’s dividend of $2.52/share represents a 10.6% yield to it June 19, 2020 closing price of $23.67/share.

Positive and Negative Risks

The pace and completeness of global economic recovery, particularly in transport (petroleum) and electricity and industrial activity (natural gas) in the second and third quarters of 2020 are the primary factors affecting oil and natural gas prices. For BPX, U.S. natural gas prices are the key.

Because BP operates worldwide, it is exposed to international risks, particularly in its Rosneft joint venture.

Recommendations for BP

Dividend-hunters should consider that the dividend, now yielding an attractive 10.6%, could be cut. However, for the reasons given above I believe it will not be. As oil prices rise, BP's stock price will rise and so the dividend percentage yield will decrease. We have already seen this occur with every large oil company since the March 2020 crash.

ESG investors may like BP's planned changes to achieve carbon neutrality. The company has strong liquidity and cash flow.

Long-term oil and gas investors may be less interested in BP than in other companies more committed to the oil side. While BPX’s natural gas reserves move BP in its preferred lower-carbon direction, at present low U.S. gas prices they are not profitable. BP's payment of $10.5 billion for BHP's mainly-gas U.S. shale assets was $3.6 billion more than the $6.9 billion of current SEC PV-10 value for ALL of BP's U.S. oil and gas reserves, reserves that are twice as large as BPX's.

Also of concern for long-term oil investors: investments in renewables by major international oil companies have not been profitable. Additionally, BP has a high liability-to-asset ratio of 67% which will be even higher once more assets are written down. At a minimum, before committing long-term oil and gas investors will want to see results of the steps BP is taking, which will be more evident in its second-quarter report on August 4, 2020 and September investor day.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.