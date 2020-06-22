Finally, we will include our 3D printing perspectives in our evaluation of HPQ, which has been perceived as a declining company because of the shrinking printing business.

Other companies confirm they are using 3D printing HP products. We will comment on why this technology will be more relevant in the future.

We will show data from the two principal business segments in the last 5 years. Performance has been positive, thanks to some interesting initiatives since the 2016 split-up.

There are two reported business segments in HP Inc. (HPQ): Personal Systems and Printing. The first one is divided into desktop PCs, notebooks, workstations and other associated hardware. Printing includes the sale of printers and its supplies for professionals and consumers, e.g., ink cartridges. But this segment also includes two areas with growth potential: Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing/Digital Manufacturing. There are also growth opportunities in Personal Systems, as proved with the introduction of differentiated products in gaming - Omen - and high-premium notebooks. Another example which represents product launching is the partnership with PayPal (PYPL) to sell hardware for processing credit cards.

These opportunities could offset the weakness of printing supplies and traditional desktop PCs in the long term. HPQ could maintain its profits or even increase them slowly, which would make its current earnings yield very attractive.

*Data from 2019 HPQ annual report and own calculations

HPQ business has positively evolved since the old HP Inc. split-up in two companies: HP Inc. (HPQ) and HP Enterprise (HPE). Personal Systems significantly grew in sales and operating profit, while the Printing segment has remained stagnant. Even considering the impact of the economic cycle on office equipment investment, data does not indicate a rapidly decreasing trend. Instead, we observe a slow growth in recent years:

It is important to note that 3D printing is included in the printing segment. This means that if the initial losses of 3D printing are reduced as the business gains scale, the total printing segment could improve in operating profit.

Before analyzing the 3D printing project, it is interesting to cover some successful product launching in the past. HPQ has organically introduced many hardware products, and some of them have offset the stagnant traditional business. People might think that desktop PCs and printers are dead, however, HPQ exploited the opportunity with PCs for gamers and high-premium laptops/notebooks.

Innovation in old products through differentiation

The perfect example of product differentiation in a stagnant segment is Omen, which is basically a PC designed for gamers. The rise in gaming culture has caused major interest in this kind of specialized products, which include accessories such as specific headsets and keyboards. We do not have the full data, but it is quite likely that this business line has higher profit margins than traditional PCs.

We observe the same phenomenon in notebooks and laptops. This segment has been dominated by Apple (AAPL), but the increase in demand of new high-quality hardware has also been exploited by rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Surface -, Dell (DELL) or HP - HP Elite. This is a factor that might explain why the PC segment has performed so well for HPQ in the last 5 years. The previous table showed that desktop revenues have not increased since 2014, while notebooks sales have increased from $17.5 billion to $22.9 billion.

Printers may seem to be another product line with no room to innovate. However, HPQ has introduced innovations/improvements for final consumers, such as beautiful designs for printers - HP Tango - and the introduction of pocket printers - HP Sprocket. Additionally, the company is trying to protect the consumer supplies business through the sale of subscriptions - Instant Ink. We can include here Graphics Printing, a different kind of printers for posters and big pictures.

Innovation and execution of the old business have improved since the 2016 split-up in HPQ and HPE. Since then, the company has been able to focus on fewer problems and give more attention to small opportunities in mature segments. Although the product differentiation may not completely offset the weakness of the traditional business, it contributes to slowing down the fall and maintaining a high level of profits.

Other technologies and business segments could be more effective to reverse that trend in the long term. HPQ has been working on new technologies such as 3D printing and textile printing - a technology in early stage that is not addressed in this article. Moreover, we cannot ignore the possibilities of new hardware launches, such as the new point of sale in collaboration with PayPal. HPQ could be a partner in charge of the hardware design for many other big corporations.

HP’s footprint in 3D printing

Companies usually enhance their technologies and products when launching them to the public. Therefore, it is important to look for external references. For instance, can we confirm that other companies are using HP 3D printers? Do they explain the reasons and advantages of using this technology? Are these technologies used in volume or just in trials or tests? We have found several external references, and we are highlighting three of them to look at how their technology is being implemented.

In its 2018 Annual Report, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) clearly states that the company is using 3D printing for specific applications, although it was not yet being used for large-scale production. The report also points out HP and GKN Powder Metallurgy as partners.

The technology of 3D printing has been successfully used for building prototypes for many years now and has advanced rapidly in recent years - also accompanied by new areas of application at Volkswagen. The specific characteristic of this technology, an additive manufacturing technique, is its influence along the entire automotive value chain. It is used for early design studies, for building prototypes, for manufacturing tools and operational equipment, for producing parts in small batches and for the manufacturing of replacement parts in after sales. The materials available for 3D printing range from plastics to fiber composite materials and metallic materials.



However, there is still a long way to go before large-scale automotive production applications are possible. Here, Volkswagen leverages the diversity of the Group, achieved through close collaboration between its brands, and cooperates with leading technology providers and research institutions. For example, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand has partnered with printer manufacturer HP and component producer GKN Powder Metallurgy to become the first automaker to use HP Metal Jet, the latest 3D printing technology.



Source: Volkswagen Group 2018 Annual Report

Partnership with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) was also confirmed. We can find the details in the companies' respective press releases (HPQ press release and Siemens press release)

HP invested in 3D printing early, and its systems have been used by many important industrial manufacturers. Instead of targeting small consumers, the company has developed partnerships with large corporations. This makes sense when we analyze the needs of 3D printing. For instance, to exploit the big advantages of this technology, it is necessary to hire highly qualified employees that many small companies cannot afford. In the case of rapid design of prototypes or special parts, the specific task of production is outsourced to specialized providers who have full command on the technology.

One of them is Proto Labs (PRLB), which has access to different technologies to produce parts. It does not make sense to produce all the parts through 3D printing, therefore, the company will use each technology depending on the circumstances and client requirements. For instance, 3D printing is less used than injection molding. However, 3D printing is growing gradually, according to the data provided by the company. This is Proto Labs' reported revenue itemized by method of part manufacturing:

Table from 2019 Proto Labs Annual Report

In addition, Proto Labs' annual reports confirm that it is using two specific 3D printers: PolyJet by Stratasys (SSYS) and Multi Jet Fusion by HP Inc.

In summary, there are multiple external references confirming that HP 3D printing systems are being applied to manufacturing processes. This is the list of large companies that are collaborating, according to HP.

A large corporation should not pursue the small consumer market in 3D printing in the current context, since this technology is still in its infancy. Huge resources to provide global service and R&D teams are required to collaborate with other companies. This explains HP’s industrial approach and the launching of 3D printing for metal parts - HP 3D Metal Jet - clearly focused on heavy industry.

Factors that support growth in 3D printing

The main question is why this technology is currently being used in industry. Is it really useful? The reasons that explain 3D printing growth are not based on consumer preferences. It is a matter of technical/economic circumstances that favor this technology for some applications, as explained below:

Customized parts/products - Clients sometimes need a specific spare part, which is likely going to be produced just once. Traditional techniques are more economical in massive production - the initial costs of preparation are offset by a large production of parts. However, when producing just one or a few parts to the client’s liking, 3D printing can be more economical and effective.

Accelerated development, prototypes - R&D departments need to try new designs for new products/parts. To achieve speed testing, companies can design a 3D prototype and print it. Injection molding or other techniques require more time and preparation. When cost is not the main factor, 3D printing can be faster and more flexible. For example, if the R&D team is going to constantly make changes to the product design, 3D printing is going to be more suitable.

Complex geometries - Clients are sometimes interested in special shapes or geometries that injection molding cannot provide, for instance, the elimination of interior elements. Some automotive manufacturers are looking for weight reduction in certain parts, and eliminating internal elements can achieve that. This is key in the case of electric vehicles, as one of the inconveniences is the battery weight. Although 3D printing is more expensive in massive production, it does achieve qualities that are not possible otherwise. As we read in the Volkswagen report, it is not yet being used in massive production in the automotive industry. However, some factories are using 3D printing for serial production in less-optimized industries.

In summary, 3D printing offers advantages that other techniques cannot provide. Although 3D printing does not make economic sense in every situation, neither is it going to fully substitute traditional manufacturing, it does have many useful applications. It will gradually become more important in the future, and it is likely that the business around it will grow significantly.

How to include 3D printing perspectives in HPQ assessment

We outlined the factors that support 3D printing growth and the fact that HPQ is well-positioned to benefit from those trends. However, we cannot quantify the business volume that 3D printing will provide to HPQ in 5 or 10 years. The same conclusion is valid for other bets.

Fortunately, in the current context of HPQ stock, we do not need great precision in our expectations because share price reflects a bad future for the company. This is explained by the low growth of its traditional business lines. Few investors identify HPQ as a very innovative company, in spite of many successful hardware introductions in the past. Just a moderate execution in 3D printing or new product launching will offset the decreasing segments.

Market capitalization of HPQ is $24.19 billion - as of June 18, 2020 - and its operating profit has been $3.8 billion in 2018 and 2019. Adjusting for non-recurring items, the net income would have been around $3 billion in recent years. Let’s consider fewer computer and supplies sales, decreasing net income to $2 billion temporarily.

With those conservative assumptions, its earnings yield is 8.3%, while the company will have the opportunity to resume its growth in the mid-term, thanks to the new business lines. Its financial situation is thus strong, with a very low net debt position - $600 million at the end of fiscal year 2019.

If this company were only about 3D printing, that focus would allow for higher expectations in that business alone. Notwithstanding, the focus on the traditional business causes investors to be more pessimistic, while there are great opportunities in the long term to benefit from new trends and technologies. This is a situation in which investors can bet on favorable long-term trends and product launching, while simultaneously receiving relevant dividends in the mid-term. Even if those bets failed, it is likely investors would recover a high percentage of its initial investment, as the traditional business continues to be profitable.

Few companies can offer this reward/risk combination. It is not surprising that Xerox (XRX) was interested in acquiring HP at $24 per share or that HPQ itself is carrying out large share repurchases. We can patiently expect positive surprises for a long time, while receiving high shareholder remuneration through dividends and share repurchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As we have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.