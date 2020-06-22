It has to keep small business churn in check as it drives large enterprises to commit long term.

Its focus on customers that will drive ARR means it has to keep reinvesting to drive growth.

New Relic's (NEWR) focus on growing ARR (annual recurring revenue) means it has to invest in its brand to drive its win rate. Its new go-to-market strategy will require more quarters to master. Investors should either maintain a long-term outlook or stay on the sidelines.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

New Relic has outperformed since it reported earnings last quarter. FY’21 heralds the beginning of the harvest of some of the investments (streamlining go-to-market toward $1 billion in revenue) planted in the previous year.

New Relic now reports ARR which came in at $636m in Q4’20 (+17% y/y). ARR puts the DBNER trend in a better context. DBNER ticked up to 116% (vs. 109% in Q3’20). The uptick provides relief for investors who are worried about the churn rate of its <$100k/year customers. New Relic also reported RPO which came in at $635m (vs. $498m in Q4’19). RPO benefited from seasonality as more renewals happen in Q4.

Going forward, NEWR expects ARR growth of 13-14% in Q1’21 and revenue of $158-160m. The current quarter will provide a better comparison for ARR given the tweak to ARR definition which now includes ARR from support and partners. The ARR guidance will be pulled by two levers: DBNER normalization and greenfield growth. The outcome will be driven by the percentage of existing customers who sign up for more products. Greenfield growth will boost ARR, while it will be less accretive to deferred revenue as customers demand more flexible payment options. These factors will only impact valuation in the short term. In the long run, New Relic’s revenue growth factor will be driven by ARR growth. The focus on acquiring more customers with ARR of $100k is possibly the outcome of market research that demonstrates the potential for New Relic to play in the large enterprise space. New Relic has been increasingly data-driven in recent quarters; therefore, there is little reason to doubt the feasibility of this strategy.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Platform-SoR-Land & Expand-Margins-FCF-Liquidity

NEWR’s brilliant land and expand strategy suffers from its huge exposure to SBM churn. New Relic's initial strategy was to grow ACV and margins by upselling/cross-selling its installed base. However, this strategy works best with small enterprises when the SaaS offering is a growth tool. NEWR’s platform is a productivity tool (reliability). As a result, churn and churn volatility impact growth metrics reported to investors. Small businesses distort revenue collection and renewal forecasts. When you do that for four quarters in a row, multiple expansion loses steam. To fix the problem, NEWR presented a new strategy during the last investor day. The strategy will drive growth in two ways:

Reduce SMB churn by providing a programmable platform for enterprises to drive innovation and interoperability. Motivate the sales force and realign the sales strategy towards driving more accounts with yearly ARR of $100k.

The gains from this strategy will require more reinvestment, and it will take some quarters to realize.

Financials

New Relic's global expansion, in addition to the growth in data collected from customers, means more cloud hosting costs which might cause gross margin to fluctuate in the short term.

Sales headcount growth and the incentive towards landing more mid to large enterprises will drive OPEX. The advantage of this strategy shift will reflect in RPO, billings, and operating cash flow as the mix-shift towards customers on annual payment plans grows. This will no doubt reduce churn. Investors should be prepared to stomach a short-term impact on EPS as the investments in OPEX to drive future cash flow ramp. In the short term, New Relic has enough cash on its balance sheet to meet its short-term obligations.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Integrations-Acquisitions-Partnerships-International Expansion-Reviews

New Relic has to contend with Datadog (DDOG), AppDynamics, and Dynatrace (DT) as it shifts into the large enterprise space. Dynatrace isn't relenting on adding new capabilities to its observability platform. Datadog has never had more momentum than it could have asked for. This has led to a flurry of product updates in user experience monitoring and security.

New Relic's transition will be smooth given its adoption of third-party data sharing initiatives like open telemetry, and its full cloud focus. It needs to build out its partnership network to accelerate market penetration. This might explain the reason for onboarding a new CMO. The ease of deploying its APM offering meant little need to rely on partners or resellers. As it focuses on bigger accounts, partners will be needed to echo its brand in new RFPs.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Network Effect-Economies Of Scale-Switching Cost-Momentum-Analysts

There have been more upgrades than downgrades since New Relic reported earnings last month. Analysts have an average price target of $71. The bullish expectation reflects New Relic's strong product-market fit as enterprises adopt cloud platforms.

Assuming New Relic can grow ARR from its installed base and new wins, its growth factor will remain attractive. This will come at a slight sacrifice to its profitability factor. The general trend towards cloud platforms will boost its momentum factor. Going forward, the numerator and denominator of New Relic's diluted EPS will reflect the impact of share-based compensation towards driving growth. In the absence of occasional sales execution issues as New Relic masters its new playbook, valuation will be in line.

Risks

Besides the worry about the oversubscription to cloud stocks, investors should also watch out for execution risk. A land-and-expand strategy using a productivity tool is a bet that the installed base will increase spend as it grows. Given the volatile survival rate of small businesses, it's tough to predict future cash flow from SMBs. Upselling the installed base is only guaranteed if the underlying business models of its customers are scalable.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

The adoption of DevOps tools is still underpenetrated. New Relic's shift towards driving ARR requires improvement in sales efficiency. New Relic has solid momentum behind it. As a leader in the APM space, it's tough to go wrong on a long enough time scale. I'll be hesitant to play the short-term game until New Relic masters its new playbook.

