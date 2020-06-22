Top-line developments keep investors happy, as it becomes hard to justify the current valuation not just on current margins, but even potential margins down the road.

One of the darlings in the market during the Covid-19 crisis has been Chewy (CHWY) as investors like this e-commerce play even more given today’s circumstances, on top of the already solid growth roadmap which the company has on its own.

In April, I praised the company for great growth performance but worried that it might not be enough. While there is no question that this is a dominant and growing online franchise with real potential, I believe that valuations are too rich even as sales multiples look modest. I simply feared and continue to fear that margin potential is simply very limited for such a name.

The Business

It is very hard to not like Chewy as a company as it quickly has become a household name in e-commerce of animal products, in part driven by the integrity of the business. Furthermore, animal care and food are a solidly growing business given the demographic and social trends, with consumers willing to spend more on pets.

Quality, integrity and fair pricing, in combination with a very savvy reordering autoship program, have driven the success, exemplified in high Net Promoter Scores.

Founded in 2011, the company has quickly grown to $3.5 billion in sales in 2018, in what is a target market which approaches $100 billion. This growth is nothing short of amazing, although accompanied by a $268 million loss in 2018. Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the company reported 2019 results with revenues up 40% for the year and adjusted EBITDA losses narrowing from $229 million to $81 million. This looks very promising, yet at the same time, stock-based compensation expenses ten-folded to $136 million last year, resulting still in an economic loss of nearly a quarter of a billion on $4.85 billion in sales.

While much of the losses do not involve cash outflows as they are largely incurred through stock-based compensation, valuations look quite rich. The 401 million shares outstanding already represented a $14 billion valuation in April, nearly 3 times the sales numbers. Share price momentum in April was driven by the comment that first-quarter sales were seen up 35-37% to around $1.5 billion, driven by the Covid-19 crisis.

While I had no doubts that the company could grow sales towards $10 billion by 2025, it has to deliver on real margins to live up to expectations. If the company could report operating margins around 10%, which would be an incredible achievement, it could earn $800 million after taxes, coming down to earnings of around $2 per share. That requires flawless execution and only in that case shares trade at market multiples based on potential performance five years ahead in time. This led me to conclude that the risk-reward simply was not very good.

This is certainly the case as fourth-quarter realistic losses came in at $60 million, equal to 2% of sales for that quarter. Shares have seen a big boost as a result of Covid-19, while the impact on the business was relatively modest (at least based on the guidance provided alongside the 2019 results being released). Hence, a 40% return for the year (in April), while the market was still facing large losses, made me very cautious to consider shares at the time.

The Actual Numbers

First-quarter sales did come in far ahead of estimates and the guidance, up 46% to $1.62 billion. Important to realize is that this was for the quarter which ended on May 3, as results basically "benefited" from Covid-19 for approximately one and a half months.

Further positive to see was a 50-basis point improvement in gross margins to 23.4% of sales, although the combination of this spectacular growth and margin expansion was not seen on the bottom line.

Adjusted EBITDA did improve 160 basis points to 0.2% of sales and in dollar terms came in at $3 million and change. The problem is that net losses increased from nearly $30 million to $48 million. The gap between EBITDA and net earnings of $51 million is largely explained by $7 million in depreciation expense and a large and real $42 million stock-based compensation expense. Hence, net earnings do paint a realistic picture here and losses on this metric are stable at 3% of sales as operating leverage has gone entirely to pay employees with more stock.

Furthermore, note that the company has grown to quite a size already with more than 15 million customers as two-third of revenues are generated from the autoship program. The company gained 1.6 million new customers during the quarter, roughly double the numbers seen in recent quarters, very encouraging signs.

Based on the current trajectory the company is already reporting sales at a run rate of $6.5 billion this year, which might leave real upside compared to the $10 billion potential revenue mark in 2025, yet on the margin front, no real progress is made just yet. Nonetheless, investors keep bidding up the stock, currently trading around the $50 mark which now supports a $20-billion valuation. This remains equal to about 3 times sales, yet the question remains what actual earnings can look like over time.

Final Thoughts

Key features such as Net Promoter Scores, being a 100% online play, and a high renewal rate (autoship) are key drivers for the stock, certainly in this Covid-19 environment. The shares furthermore benefit from low sales multiples, but this business is not transformative enough to support high single-digit or even double-digit operating margins in all likelihood within any reasonable period of time.

So while momentum on the sales front remains very impressive, driven by the circumstances, the margin performance is not - as the question is what sustainable levels of stock-based compensation look like. For now this remains an easy avoid, yet at the same time is a dangerous short as well with momentum plays pushed far these days, certainly in combination with limited floats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.