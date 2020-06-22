Note: For additional background information on this company, please see our previous article published on March 15, 2019.

On June 15 before market open, Townsquare Media (TSQ) reported selected results for 1Q20. As expected, things turned sour starting in March, when the COVID-19 panic finally came to the US. On the 1Q20 earnings call, management said that the Advertising segment began the month of March up 8%, and was on track to see another quarter of positive revenue growth. But in the last two weeks of March, it had over $4 million of ad cancellations, and revenues swung down to -10%. The trend continued into April, which saw over $16 million of cancellations and revenues decline by 36%, and has continued into May. This segment usually does around $90 million during the second and third quarters (the first quarter is the weakest, as ad spending drops considerably after the winter holidays), but the results for 2Q20 will probably come in much lower than that. Management did, however, say that things are starting to pick back up during June.

One of the few bright spots from the recent earnings was the performance of Townsquare Ignite (which falls under the Advertising segment), the company's proprietary programmatic advertising platform which allows local, regional and national advertisers to hyper-target audiences via the in-house ad buying platform. Ignite had an annual run rate of $50 million exiting 2019, and live ad campaigns were up 13% during the first quarter. Management thinks Ignite alone can hit $100 million in revenues in two to four years.

The company's other flagship digital product, Townsquare Interactive, also saw positive revenue growth of 16%, and management has guided for 10% growth for the second quarter. Management’s thinking has always been that Townsquare Interactive is “recession-resistant,” and recent results seem to support the claim. It has just under 20,000 subscribers paying an average monthly fee of $300/month for services such as web design, search engine optimization (“SEO”), social media management, e-commerce, etc. Over seven of the past eight quarters, it has been able to add approximately 850 net subscribers, and the guidance for the second quarter is for another 850 net subscribers to sign up. This currently gives Townsquare Interactive an annual run rate of $71 million, and management also thinks this product can hit $100 million in annual revenues in two to four years.

The Live Events segment (formerly classified as Entertainment) brought in a bit over $2 million in revenues during the first quarter. With a ban on large gatherings likely to last for months, management is not planning on any further revenue contribution from this segment for the remainder of 2020. But even under normal economic conditions, this segment is not a material contributor to the core operations. Since the main holdings (such as North American Midway Entertainment (“NAME”)) were divested during 2018 and 2019, the Live Events footprint has been substantially reduced, and it now contributes only about 3% of revenues. The good news is that since the segment’s footprint is so small, most of the costs are variable, and so, can easily be cut. Because of this, management expects Live Events to be cash flow breakeven for the year.

The bad news for investors focused on fixed income is that the dividend has been suspended. It was previously set at $0.30/share, which had provided a nice-sized yield of about 6%. But the decision is understandable given the heightened sense of economic uncertainty. It will save the company about $8 million per year, and the expectation that it was going to be cut likely played a part in the stock dropping from just over $10.00/share to about $5.00/share, where it still trades at today.

What we think makes this a good opportunity is that TSQ has not participated in the recent market rally. As we previously mentioned, we think the anticipated dividend cut played a part in the sell-off. But even when things go back to normal, the money could be better spent on debt reduction, and so, not having it reinstated would not necessarily be such a bad thing.

We also think the company's past association with a larger Live Events (Entertainment) segment has played a part in keeping the stock down. But again, this segment now contributes only 3% of revenues, so even if large public gatherings are banned forever, it would not be a material hit to operations.

The debt load continues to be high at about $560 million, but this is nothing new. TSQ is paying favorable rates (margin + LIBOR) of about 5-7%, and we think it will not have any problem refinancing the term loan in April 2022 and then the Notes in April 2023.

Perhaps the main reason why the stock has stayed down is the mistrust over the financials. When TSQ announced 4Q19 and full-year 2019 results on March 16, the company said that the 10-K filing would be delayed due to an ongoing annual audit, and that it might recognize a non-cash impairment charge to intangible assets when the audit was finally completed. The 2019 10-K was finally filed on June 9, and it was revealed that past results would have to be restated.

The year 2019 was the first year that TSQ's new auditor, BDO USA, audited the company. BDO determined that only broadcast revenue streams should have been included when valuing the intangible assets pertaining to Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) licenses. For 2019, the impairment charge to intangible assets was $40 million, and the impairment charge to goodwill was $69 million. This necessitated the restatement of net income and EPS for 2019, as well as for 2017 and 2018.

It’s important to emphasize that these new impairment charges do not affect the cash balance or cash flow at all. However, when discussing these restatements, BDO did also mention that it performed an assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial disclosure reporting and concluded that it was not effective. This type of language makes investors very nervous, as there often end up being more problems lurking that eventually make their way to the surface. We think this is one of the main reasons why the stock has not gone back up.

As of 1Q20, TSQ had $86 million of cash and the full $50 million available on the revolver, giving it total liquidity of $136 million. Management has said that under the currently depressed operating conditions, the company would be able to last for at least three years with its available resources. There are plenty of companies that will likely go bankrupt due to COVID-19, but we don’t think TSQ is one of them.

It’s anyone’s guess whether there will be a significant second wave of the virus this coming fall/winter, what lockdown measures our elected leaders will put in place and how long it will be before things return to normal. But our thesis now is basically what it was the first time around minus the dividend. For the past three years, the company has generated $40 million+ of free cash flow (“FCF”). We should continue to see strong growth from Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite, but even just assuming that things stay where they are, a return to generating $40 million+ of FCF makes for an attractive valuation. The fully diluted market cap is about $140 million, which gives a P/FCF of 3.5x. Assuming a target P/FCF multiple of about 9x gives an expected market cap of $360 million, which represents upside of 157%.

This amount could justifiably be discounted depending on the level of concern investors have over whether we will see more financial reporting issues pop up in the future. But even given this risk and the others we mentioned, we think this deserves at least a small position in our portfolio. We again will use $8.00-10.00/share as our price target range, and so, we think TSQ is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.