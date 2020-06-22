Weekly Commentary June 14, 2020: Buying (And Selling) Opportunities Emerge

Summary

Volatility returned this week in a big way with the Dow recording one of its largest point declines ever.

We saw renewed fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus as well as a dour outlook by the Fed combine to scare investors on Thursday.

However, the negativity was short-lived as investors quickly started rebuying by late Friday.

We go through some movement in the CEF market providing some opportunities to trade out of expensive CEFs and buy inexpensive ones.

We give a monthly update to Nuveen Funds.