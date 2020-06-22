Coronavirus Vs. Trump And The Fed - COVID-19 Stock Market Update
This week, Adam D. Koós discusses the following: This past month, we observed the highest number of companies file for bankruptcy since 2009. Concerns regarding the aftermath when unemployment checks and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans for businesses run out between July and September. Taking the good – the bad – and building a “weight of the evidence” approach in determining how healthy the stock market is today.