Enterprise sales disruption will be a temporary headwind, and Alteryx is in a name that should be bought on pullbacks.

Digitization has accelerated over the last few months, and IoT will provides another tailwind for the business.

Data analysts are caught in the eye of the storm, with an increasing volume of data to format, standardize and make sense of.

Recent results from Alteryx (AYX) suggested challenges for the business in navigating the current pandemic. The company not only pulled full-year guidance for the year, but the guidance that was given for Q2 suggested a fairly sharp and material slowdown from the revenue growth that the business delivered in Q1. Alteryx grew revenues in the previous quarter by almost 43% year on year, with strong growth and addition of enterprise customers, which increased almost 30% year over year. The fact that the company is indicating a sharp deceleration in revenue shouldn’t be a cause for concern for investors. If anything, Alteryx is even more indispensable for its customer base then it was just three months ago.

Solves a key problem for its stakeholders

One of the key things that I look for in any of the investments that I make, particularly in more disruptive early-stage businesses, is to understand the pain of a problem that a business is trying to solve and the alternative solutions that exist to solve the problems. In Alteryx's case, the problem runs deep and it’s only getting worse.

Data analysts are an increasingly stressed group these days. The myriad different data sources that they have to deal are only increasing with the digitization of the enterprise. It’s no exaggeration to say that data is the fuel of the information economy and the data analyst is caught right in the middle.

Analysts need to take multiple streams of data, often in different formats which may not mesh nicely, standardize and prep this data, and ultimately provide intelligible output for stakeholders to make key decisions as to where new investments will be made, capital will be deployed and resources allocated. For data analysts, Alteryx is a key productivity driver in that mission to reduce repetitive tasks that equate to 26 hours of wasted work per week.

Alternatives are too simplistic, too complex or too expensive

The alternative options for data analysts are poor. Alteryx is primarily focused on displacing the humble spreadsheet, a tool which has hardly evolved in decades, as the main alternative.

Other alternatives are very code-heavy, requiring an extensive knowledge of open source computing protocols such as Python, often a chore and significant time waster for data analysts who may have to familiarize themselves with the code. More fully featured platforms do exist, such as SAS, but they are often highly expensive, customized solutions that take significant time to deploy and lack the flexibility of Alteryx's light-weight implementation.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for data in previously manual processes

These last few months have only made the burden for data analysts worse. The coronavirus pandemic has caused companies globally to accelerate the digitization of previously manual process. The factory floor and supply chain - areas that were chronically inefficient and manual - have been weak points for enterprises in this crisis and have now seen accelerated transformation, adding to the proliferation of new data sources with a more critical time-sensitive component.

Anecdotes abounded during this crisis of companies cut short in responding to surging customer orders, with inadequate inventory on hand and an incomplete view of manufacturing. This has prompted the digitization of supply chains to optimize inventory flow, demand for greater real-time sources of data versus historical transaction data and new sources of digital marketing to be able to better anticipate customer demand. This will only further exacerbate the number of new data sources containing valuable signals that a data analyst will have to make sense of.

Alteryx will unlock new value and new use cases that don't exist today

The hype cycle around the Internet of Things (IoT) has been talked about for an extended period of time now. However, there are reasons to believe that this will now finally move into higher gear. Faster, lower-latency networks made possible by 5G make edge-based automation of equipment and machinery all the more real. It’s increasingly possible to get detailed insight into predictive maintenance issues on the factory floor as a result of machine data.

The level of occupancy in a given facility can be determined by sensors in a building, allowing businesses to best determine whether they can consolidate building space. Pallet tracking will make it possible to have much better insight into inflows and outflows of inventory to get a better handle of real-time product availability.

While these are all things that will greatly improve the quality of decision-making within enterprise, the complexities and challenges of handling and preparing machine data for analysis are significant. The data tends to be very noisy, extremely high-volume and difficult to sort and process.

Alteryx has demonstrated a proven ability to help businesses like Daimler Chrysler makes sense of trillions of rows of noisy data through assisting with the formatting and processing of data and connecting of different data sets all in one platform. This is something that would be impossible to conceive of doing through any type of spreadsheet. The key to Daimler Chrysler unlocking value in IoT data was being able to use Alteryx as a single platform to format and organize data, create macros and pull published data to intelligence tools, which led to meaningful insights being extracted via visualization.

Leaders who know their customers

One of the other key attributes for me in assessing a potential long-term wealth creator is to understand the vision of a leader and how they see the market evolving over a long period of time. I generally have a preference for founder-led businesses, particularly at the early stages of market penetration. I’ve been impressed with the clarity and vision of Dean Stoker, the founder of Alteryx, who’s been with the business since 1997.

Single-minded focus and execution can be very important when defining a new market, and Alteryx is focused on unifying the analytics process via a single platform. Data analysts typically aren't coding experts like data scientists, which is reflected in a code-friendly product with a lot of pre-built modeling tools that come out of the box to assist in business modelling and the application of algorithms to help analysts extract value from data. While the platform is primarily geared toward data analysts, Alteryx also provides tools to help data scientists get their models into production.

Immense customer love

I like businesses that are capable of growing via viral adoption, where the customers tend to be the biggest evangelist for the products. This helps dramatically lower the cost of new customer acquisition, reduce churn and facilitates a land-and-expand motion, critical to growing revenues in a low-cost way and reducing churn. Alteryx has been extremely successful at doing this. This execution is clearly reflected in the high levels of customer love and glowing testimonials for the product.

The business counts almost 37% of the fortune 2000 as customers, across a range of industries like healthcare, manufacturing and technology, indicative of its broad-based utility, yet still illustrative of the large market opportunity that remains in front of the business. This customer love is also reflected in Alteryx's high dollar retention rate of 132%, indicative that not only do customers not churn, but that they’re actively spending more with the business every year.

The process by which this occurs starts with a highly stressed data analyst seeing efficiency and workflow gains and then acting as an advocate to other data analysts, which triggers additional use cases and data sets being consolidated on the platform. This eventually results in platform-wide licensing, with the chief data scientist ultimately acting as an advocate. This can be rationalized in a process where a single burnt-out data analyst uses Alteryx to become more productive.

Enterprise sales motion can be unwieldy and complex

Enterprise sales can be a challenging process. It takes time to isolate the correct decision maker in an enterprise and close a sale, particularly in a new and emerging area. Budget authority may be unclear, and multiple decision makers may be involved. To this end, Alteryx has increasingly expanded its indirect sales motion in recent years, and now counts Accenture, (ACN) Wipro and PwC as go-to market partners. Of these, the "Global Elite" partnership with PwC announced earlier this year may be the most important. The large system consulting firms have deep reach across the Fortune 2000 and many existing relationships with key business units in decision-makers across these organizations.

PwC and its competitors are also often the first point of call for enterprises considering business transformation projects. They help enterprises through strategic planning for business transformation and identify areas of opportunity, inventory available data sources, develop meaningful inferences and federate such data into internal BI systems and the like.

Consulting firms value Alteryx because the platform helps make the case for business transformation, given it’s a tool that can be used to unlock considerable value from data transformation projects. The pandemic will likely create a temporary hiccup in this sales motion given that many business transformation projects require in-person consulting and implementation, something which is difficult at this time. At this stage, I view this as a temporary issue that is unlikely to persist for an extended period of time.

Financials and Valuation

Alteryx is a financially disciplined business with very good economics. The business generates gross margins above 90%, and has expanded this over the last few years. Operating margins have been consistently improving over the last few years, as Alteryx is now generating operating profits. High-margin land-and-expand revenue has been contributing significantly to this, and I see this further improving as the company's reseller partnerships start to scale.

Alteryx is investing for growth, and while profitable, is best evaluated on the P/S metric. On this measure, it is favorably positioned with its peer group of businesses, including The Trade Desk (TTD) and Okta (OKTA), which have exhibited similar levels of rapid revenue growth.

While Alteryx is not unreasonably valued at this stage, this is a highly volatile name, and better opportunities will likely come on offer to pick this up. The tailwinds for a business are substantial though, and this is a name that should be strongly and consistently accumulated on pullbacks.

