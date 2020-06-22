Most investors should avoid the stock as there are no near-term positive catalysts, but waiting to buy at a 10-15% discount to tangible book value with a 3-5-year horizon could be a profitable speculative play.

Excluding the goodwill charge, my adjusted estimate for 2020 EPS is $2.03 per share, down about 48% from an unadjusted $3.90 per share in 2019.

The last time I wrote about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW), parent of $26.1 billion-asset Pacific Western Bank, I suggested the dividend was at risk. It didn’t take an investing genius to see the cut coming and on May 1, the bank sliced the payout from an annual rate of $2.40 per share to $1.00 per share. It would have taken the investing equivalent of Nostradamus, however, to forecast the bank’s astonishing 1Q 2020 net loss of $1.4 billion or $12.23 per diluted share. The loss was equal to 28.5% of stockholders' equity and 5.2% of total assets as of 4Q 2019.

The Implied Weirdness of Goodwill Impairment

Don’t worry, it was all a write-off of goodwill! Or should we worry? Here’s CEO Matt Wagner’s statement accompanying the 1Q 2020 Press Release:

The unprecedented decline in economic conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a significant decline in stock market valuations in March, including our stock price. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value. This is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows or liquidity position.

What is he talking about? Management calculated the “fair value” of the entire bank and determined the stock price was lower; hence a goodwill write-down? Or does he really mean - which would be more intuitive - that the goodwill associated with the bank’s past acquisitions just wasn’t worth its carrying value?

If like most people who have normal lives, you don’t follow FASB ASUs (Accounting Standards Updates), here’s what happened. According to the 1Q 2020 10Q, beginning January 1, 2020, the bank adopted ASU 2017-04, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment" which “simplified” goodwill impairment testing by allowing companies to perform impairment testing by comparing the fair and carrying values of a reporting unit - the required comparison to private acquisition value was dropped. The negative difference, if any, is the impairment charge as long as the loss recognized does not exceed the amount of goodwill. Therefore, from the bank’s 1Q 2020 10Q, here’s the same concept:

The Company used this approach to evaluate its goodwill during the first quarter of 2020, as an unprecedented decline in economic conditions triggered by the Coronavirus Disease ("COVID-19") pandemic caused a significant decline in stock market valuations in March 2020, including our stock price. These events indicated that goodwill may be impaired and resulted in us performing a goodwill impairment assessment. As a result, a goodwill impairment charge of $1.47 billion was recorded as the Company's estimated fair value was less than its book value.

I don’t dispute the goodwill impairment charge, what I find weird is the implication that there is a “fair value” calculated or observed for the “Company” and that goodwill is written down to achieve that level. So, does this mean the $28.75 per share 1Q 2020 book value - down from 4Q 2019’s $41.36 per share - is representative of the bank’s “fair value?” If that’s so, we can discard our DCF models and valuation metrics because there it is - $28.75 per share!

The lesson? Ignore book value and stick to tangible book value per share, but I bet you were already there. The write-down, however, may have opened an exit door.

Is There a Takeover in the Future?

I don’t own a crystal ball, or even know Krystal Ball…

…but consider a few points:

Post-write-down it is easier for management and the board to accept an offer at say, a 20% premium to book value or $34.50 per share, than it would have been at the old book value. No one was going to offer $49.63 per share over the next year or two - an arbitrary 20% premium to the old book value, especially if earnings continue to be weak.

Management is not putting a lot of effort into corporate-level public relations. There have been just six press releases so far in 2020, no company events and two supplemental presentations. A quick Google search on CEO Wagner does not turn up any interviews, quotes, stories, etc. in 2020. PACW is a business bank, but I would expect more communication out of the fifth largest bank in California - and double that in troubled times like the present.

Like most successful banks, PACW was an acquisition machine, but the last attempt, the purchase of El Dorado Savings Bank, was terminated in January 2019. Now, with the bank’s stock trading below book value and at a slight multiple to tangible book with weak earnings and a premium on retaining liquidity, there’s no acquisition currency - and there’s a sense of lost momentum.

With a choppy market and unusual economic uncertainty due to the upcoming election, ongoing protests and COVID-19, it’s hard to envision a near-term bid for PACW. However, there are acquirers who would value PACW as an opportunity to build scale in the small and medium-sized business market with over $26 billion in assets, 74 full-service branches located in California and one branch each in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado. As, inevitably, some sort of social, economic and public health order returns over the next year, we just might see an offer for PACW.

Was The First Quarter Really That Bad?

Like most banks, PACW has been suffering through a margin squeeze and declining earnings for over a year. The next few sections focus on a sequential quarter comparison with particular attention to 1) net interest income, 2) the loan loss provision and credit quality, 3) noninterest income and 4) noninterest expense. I want to see if the margin squeeze is beginning to slow and how, and if, management has been able to use noninterest income and expense to cope with a tough situation. I’ll assign a grade for each section. In the schedules, green is good, yellow bad and red awful.

Net Interest Income

The first positive development is that net interest income increased $3.1 million or 1.27% from 4Q 2019 to 1Q 2020. As we’ll see, it was due to a steep drop in interest expense.

Interest income, marked in yellow, continued its fall, down $2.3 million or 0.77% from 4Q 2019. The two Fed emergency rate cuts in March accelerated the decline in rates during the quarter. As a result, the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases declined 13 bps to 5.54% for 1Q 2020 from 5.67% 4Q 2019 primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans. There was also a 42 bps drop in the weighted average rate on new loan production from 4.73% 4Q 2019 to 4.31% 1Q 2020. GAAP loan accounting came to the rescue - to a degree. An increase in the accretion of purchase loan discount, up $1.8 million to $4.8 million from $3.0 million 4Q 2019, partially offset falling loan yields. It was not enough to alleviate the continuing pressure on average earning-asset yield, however, which declined 12 bps from 5.14% 4Q 2019 to 5.02% 1Q 2020.

Volume increases helped mitigate the decline in interest income. Surprisingly, total net loans and leases increased $815.9 million or 4.4% to $19.5 billion - very strong growth in a tough market. Approximately 82.3% of the increase, however, resulted from contract-mandated disbursements on existing loans with construction loans increasing $142.5 million or 5.2% and loans related to venture capital increasing $536.4 million or 24.6%. In other words, it appears that, especially in the case of venture capital-related loans, a lot of the growth resulted from borrowers seeking liquidity under existing loan agreements.

The second quarter will likely see a large increase in net loans as management noted in the 1Q 2020 10Q that as of May 6, 2020, the bank had obtained SBA approval for approximately $1.34 billion in loans through the CARES Act PPP. These two-year risk-free loans only carry a 1.0% rate of interest, but SBA will pay lenders processing fees of 5% on loans of not more than $350,000, 3% on loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2,000,000 and 1% on loans of at least $2,000,000. In addition, they carry a zero risk weight for capital calculations and can serve as collateral for borrowing at 35 bps from a Federal Reserve credit facility.

The real action was on the interest expense side, where interest expense, marked in green, plummeted $5.4 million or 11.47%. Almost all of the decrease was accounted for by deposit expense which fell $6.6 million or 18.84% as deposits repriced in tandem with the Fed rate cuts and noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $266.9 million or 4.7%. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 20 bps from 1.36% 4Q 2019 to 1.16% 1Q 2020, driven largely by the 12 bps decrease in the average deposit cost to 0.59% 1Q 2020 from 0.71% 4Q 2019.

Management noted that the deposit rate reductions would have greater impact 2Q 2020 as evidenced by the 0.33% cost of deposits at the end of 1Q 2020. Even with management aggressively cutting deposit rates, total deposits were up $342.8 million or 1.78% over 4Q 2019 to $19.6 billion, although core deposits slipped to 82.0% from 84.2% of deposits 4Q 2019.

The net interest margin fell slightly from 4.33% to 4.31% over the same period, the smallest decline - excluding two upward blips - in two years. Apparent correlations are often spurious, but the chart below illustrates how PACW’s margin squeeze from 1Q 2018 to 1Q 2020 tracks the decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury over that period. PACW’s net interest margin is graphed on the left axis and the 10YUST on the right axis.

Since the end of 1Q 2020, the 10-year U.S. Treasury has continued to decline, hitting about 0.70% on June 19, 2020. If the apparent correlation in the graph above holds, we can expect PACW’s net interest margin to fall as long as the Fed pursues a very low interest rate policy. Note that the Fed committed to maintaining near-zero interest rates for the foreseeable future during its policy meeting on Wednesday, June 10.

If we consider the bank’s own interest rate sensitivity analysis in the 1Q 2020 10Q, the base case is a forecast net interest margin of 4.20% with net interest income of $1.0 billion for 2020 - as of March 31, 2020, with rates as of that date. Since then the 10-year U.S. Treasury has declined a further 67 bps. Interpolating the results of the bank’s model, the 67-bps decline should very roughly result in a 4.15% net interest margin and a $7.0 million decline in net interest income to $993.0 million for 2020.

Looked at another way, there is simply more room for the earning asset yield to decline from 5.02% than for the rate on interest bearing liabilities to decline from 1.16%. There is a limit to how much increasing noninterest bearing deposits and other volume changes can compensate.

Grade: A-

Management played the hand they were dealt. Businesses were slammed by COVID-19 and not eager to borrow except for liquidity. Participating in the PPP was a smart move and the growth in noninterest bearing demand deposits a bright spot. Total deposits grew in spite of aggressive repricing.

Loan Loss Provision and Credit Quality

Credit quality looks like the last domino to fall for PACW. Management took a lot of space in the 1Q 2020 Press Release, Investor Presentation and 10Q to describe their process for recognizing, grading and otherwise handling bad loans. Guess what’s coming.

The bank will experience its share of the banking industry’s COVID-19-related decline in credit quality, plus a more acute impact on its predominantly small and medium-size customers in certain industries. Management deserves credit for preparing during the first quarter. Referring back to the Selected Items schedule above, the huge $109.0 million increase in the loan loss provision to $112.0 million 1Q 2020 from $3.0 million 4Q 2019 deserves some discussion. In the 1Q 2020 Press Release, CEO Matt Wagner reiterated the warning contained in the March 16, 2020, Investor Presentation about the areas of the loan portfolio destined to cause the most trouble:

We also took a significant provision for credit losses during the quarter driven by the bleak economic forecasts and impact from loan downgrades as we performed an extensive review of our loan portfolio with a special focus on the segments most impacted by COVID-19, including hotels, aviation, restaurants, and retail.

Wagner neglected to mention that PACW switched to the new forward-looking CECL method for setting loan loss provisions January 1, 2020. Since it requires a forecast of future loan problems, CECL provides a look into management’s crystal ball. Hint: There’s no handsome prince or beautiful princess.

Here were the main 1Q 2020 changes to the allowance for loan and lease losses:

Additions were $98.0 million for loan and lease losses, up from only $1.0 million 4Q 2019 and $14.0 million for unfunded loan commitments, up from $2.0 million 4Q 2019.

Net charge-offs of $19.1 million compared to $4.7 million for 4Q 2019.

A $7.3 million addition for the cumulative impact of the CECL accounting change on the existing book.

The additions were due to the “bleak economic forecasts and impact from loan downgrades” Wagner mentioned. While future troubled loans may be coming from “hotels, aviation, restaurants and retail,” the largest single 1Q 2020 charge-off was $11.5 for an asset-based oil industry loan. The largest new nonaccrual loan was an $18.0 million credit to a security monitoring company.

So, credit quality must be deteriorating rapidly, right? Looking at the table below, at first everything looks great. Most metrics are in line or even improving, but take a look at the only item I’ve highlighted in red, $898.7 million in special mention loans, up a whopping $575.5 million or 178.3% over 4Q 2019. It’s also worth noting that as of May 6, 2020, the bank had granted loan modifications and/or extensions on approximately 4.7% or about $925.3 million of the loan portfolio, and per the 1Q 2020 10Q, management “expect(s) to receive additional loan modification requests going forward.” Almost by definition, this implies a further $27.2 million increase in special mention loans since March 31, 2020. Here’s where PACW’s future credit quality issues are lurking, loans identified by management with potential weaknesses that may create problems in the future. In the current economic environment, these loans, the bulk of which are undoubtedly those identified by CEO Wagner as associated with “hotels, aviation, restaurants and retail” have a high probability of migrating to classified, nonaccrual and even nonperforming status over the coming quarters.

GRADE: B+

Management is obviously preparing for an onslaught of non-performing loans and communicated that by outlining the steps taken to mitigate that eventuality. There’s a slight mark-down for possibly - surprise - under-reserving 1Q 2020. CECL may result in more big provisions in coming quarters.

Noninterest Income: Good is Bad

If we dig just a little into noninterest income, we come to the conclusion that what first appears good is actually bad. The table below shows that noninterest income increased by $1.9 million or 7.08% to $29.1 million 1Q 2020 compared to $27.2 million 4 Q2019 - ostensibly a good result in tough economic conditions. The sources of the increase, however, are both marked in yellow. These were a $1.6 million increase in leased equipment income consisting of termination fees and accelerated deferred fee accretion due to early lease terminations and a $1.2 million increase in other income largely due to $1.1 million received in connection with a bankruptcy. Also marked in yellow, there was a partially offsetting $1.0 million decline in deposit service charges as the bank waived various fees to help customers negatively impacted by COVID-19.

All of the items leading to the increase in noninterest income result from signs of economic difficulty; customers terminating equipment leases they can no longer afford and the bank collecting its share of a customer’s bankruptcy proceeds. The same is true of the decline in deposit service charges, a laudable action to retain customers and their good will, but also a sign of tough times for PACW customers.

GRADE: B+

An unintended increase in noninterest income masked the price of waiving charges and fees - good business, but what price loyalty?

Noninterest Expense: What’s Left to Cut?

The headline number was the massive $1.47 goodwill impairment charge, but excluding that charge noninterest expense decreased $5.8 million or 4.65% to $118.0 million 1Q 2020 from $123.7 million 4Q 2019. Understand that PACW was already a very efficient bank, the efficiency ratio was 44.8% for 4Q 2019. Nevertheless, management gamely hacked away at compensation expense, marked in green, and the result was a huge $13.4 million or 17.89% sequential quarter reduction due to “lower bonus accruals” according to the 1Q 2020 Press Release. To provide some context, the reduction in compensation expense is equal to about 4.67% of total 2019 compensation expense - a good showing for an entire year, but a very painful cut for employees concentrated in one quarter.

The decline in compensation expense was partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in other expense and a $3.5 million increase in foreclosed assets expense. Year-end 2019 window dressing might have played a role here as the comparison 4Q 2019 amounts for both expense categories were arguably “artificially” reduced by $2.8 million in merger cost and tax refund credits in other expense and a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset in foreclosed assets expense. Other expense also included a 1Q 2020 $1.5 million contingency loss accrual for a service provider’s system outage.

To provide some context, according to the First Quarter 2020 FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile, the average efficiency ratio for PACW’s peer group was 54.93%. In comparison, management’s efforts at expense control during 1Q 2020 yielded an exemplary 40.6% efficiency ratio which raises the question: What’s left to cut?

GRADE: A

Management is doing a good job controlling what it can control.

1Q 2020 Bottom Line & 2020 Estimated Earnings

The grim fact is that PACW did indeed report a 1Q 2020 loss of $1.4 billion or $12.23 per diluted share, equal to 28.5% of stockholders' equity and 5.2% of total assets as of 4Q 2019. The huge goodwill impairment charge has rendered any unadjusted income statement comparisons useless for the entire year. If we remove the $1.47 billion goodwill charge from earnings, the bank earned $0.31 per diluted share 1Q 2020, a 79% payout ratio at the new quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share.

This doesn’t tell us much as the new quarterly run rate loan loss provision is anyone’s guess. I’m going to perform my usual quick-and-dirty adjustments to an annualization of 1Q 2020 to see if I can make any sense of 2020 for PACW without the impairment charge.

As of the date of this article my 2020 estimates on an adjusted basis are net income of $59.9 million and EPS of $2.03. For perspective, PACW reported net income of $468.6 million and EPS of $3.90 in 2019 - and dividends were $2.40 per share. The new $1.00 per share annual dividend appears safe for 2020, but my crystal ball has been clouded by COVID-19.

Overall grade: A-

It is difficult to see what more management could have done under a very difficult set of circumstances.

Capital Takes A Hit

Whenever you post a $1.4 billion loss, you can expect your capital ratios to decline. As the table below from the PACW April 21, 2020, Investor presentation indicates, the bank is still well-capitalized.

PACW can take a few more major hits with no real trouble vis-a-vis capital.

Insiders Buy A Little More

According to Insider Monkey, insiders keep nibbling at the stock. There have now been 11 insiders who have combined to purchase 49,819 shares worth $1,369,166 or an average price of $27.48 per share in 2020 - all beginning in March. The last time I reported on insider purchases, nine insiders had purchased 47,219 shares at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total investment of $1,326,764 during March. In the most recently reported purchases, two “lucky” insiders bought 2,600 shares in April for a combined average price of $16.31 per share.

There still haven’t been any insider sales since September 16, 2019, when a bank officer sold 9,500 shares at $37.89 per share. The insider purchases are what I would call an inconclusive net positive, but $1.3 million is a lot of money for 11 people to invest in a speculative bank stock facing a challenging environment.

Conclusion: Enough Crystal Ball References! What Now?

The future is becoming clearer for PACW, like the mist disappearing in a crystal ball. Okay, seriously, everyone knows the bank has been fighting an earnings-destroying margin squeeze seemingly forever. Lower rates send the stock lower.

Take a look at how tightly the stock has tracked changes in the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

In December of last year, when it looked like rates had stabilized and earnings might begin to recover, COVID-19 struck and the emergency near-zero rate policy of the Fed trashed the net interest margin.

Now, the impact of COVID-19 - the shutdowns, lock-downs, social distancing, temporary business closures, consumer disease-avoidance decisions, etc. - will inevitably result in deteriorating credit quality for PACW. Earnings will now be under pressure from both the margin squeeze and loan defaults; the bank’s focus on serving small and mid-size businesses has suddenly become a liability. Even worse, these are the businesses that are likely to suffer the most from the social unrest of protests, riots and looting.

No bank stock is “safe;” there are unsubstantiated rumors of even mighty JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) cutting its dividend. PACW is facing a tough year or more. Don’t “bank” on the low valuation. As of June 19, at $19.91 per share, the stock trades at about a 9.79 PE on my estimated adjusted (excluding the massive goodwill impairment charge) 2020 earnings, 1.03 x tangible book and a 5.02% yield, but there are no positive catalysts on the horizon. Quite the opposite.

As I’ve said before, however, if you’re an experienced investor with a large portfolio underweight in financials, a 3 to 5-year investment horizon and you’re looking for a speculative financial play, as of the date of this article it looks like most of the downside is slowly being squeezed out of the stock. You might consider establishing a small position after 2Q 2020 - which should provide more clarity on asset quality - if you see the stock trading at about 10-15% below tangible book value to provide some margin of safety.

