The Consumer Is Not Suffering, Yet

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 virus is not going away until a vaccine is made widely available, hopefully in 2021.

However, most of these factors are temporary and will soon start fading away.

Factors Holding Up the Consumer

While the unemployment rate has increased at a record rate, American consumers as a whole are not feeling the pain. I say as a whole because there are many who are falling through the cracks. Homeless shelters and food pantries are busy.

The unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, up from a historical low of 3.5% earlier in the year. This spike, sharp as it was, has so far been offset by many mostly temporary factors. These are detailed below:

1. The Paycheck Protection Program - This program allowed small and mid-sized businesses to keep employees on the payroll at full pay. It has kept the unemployment rate from getting much worse. The first funding was approved in April. That money quickly ran out and a second round of $310 billion was approved in May. Those funds will likely run out over the next month or so.

2. Above-average unemployment benefits - In 38 states, the combined unemployment benefit is equal to or larger than the average weekly wage for the jobs that were lost. This is according to an analysis of Department of Labor data by Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI. This level of unemployment benefits has never been paid before. This will become a political issue if it remains for much longer, especially if numerous examples of abuse become public. My barber recently decided to come back to work despite earning more from unemployment sitting at home.

3. Loan deferrals - I recently wrote an article about the massive amount of loan deferrals by banks. Banks, with encouragement from the federal government, are deferring payments from consumers and businesses for up to 6 months. To my knowledge, this has never been done on this scale before. Not even close. Payment deferrals in the past were penalized by the government.

4. Stimulus checks - All taxpayers with income under a $75,000 if single or $150,000 if filing jointly were eligible for stimulus checks of $1,200 if single or $2,400 if filing jointly. There was an additional $500 for each child under 17. Many taxpayers above those figures got a lower amount. Most of the checks were sent in May or the second half of April. There is talk of a second stimulus check but that is being held up right now by the Senate Republicans who want to see how current stimulus efforts are doing. The chart below shows that consumers on average are spending the majority of their stimulus checks.

5. Fuel costs are down - The price of a gallon of gas has been cut almost in half in 2020 and is at a cyclical low. For the average person, driving 10,000 miles a year with a vehicle getting 20 miles per gallon, that’s a savings of about $1,000 per year per car.

6. Interest rates are down - Many interest rates are at all-time lows. The Fed funds rate is effectively zero. Mortgage rates have dropped to the point that a refinance boom has been created. Borrowing costs for vehicles, homes, and home equity are down.

7. Reopening fever - Pent-up demand is one of the most powerful economic forces, but it only happens once. Since the lockdowns only lasted about two months, it won’t last long. There has also been excitement as consumer facing businesses have reopened.

8. Vehicle costs are down - Less driving is resulting in rebates from vehicle insurers and fewer repairs needed.

9. Consumers are financially stronger - Consumers were badly burnt in the last recession and, unlike the government, have become more conservative with their finances. As shown below, consumer debt has declined as a percentage of GDP since the last recession and consumer credit scores are up. Both show a healthier consumer. Also, consumers have much more equity in their homes than in the last recession.

One final note I find very telling. The repo man is currently less busy than ever.

The Impact on Consumers

One result of all the foregoing is that consumer income is actually up!

The majority of the increase in April was probably the stimulus checks but also the unemployment insurance.

Delinquencies have not increased yet. Fitch's Prime Credit Card Charge-off Index improved 10 basis points to 3.27% in April 2020 from 3.37% the previous month, and is in line with the 3.29% rate for April 2019. Most banks showed little or no increase in delinquencies as of March 31, 2020. Bank earnings in July will be the next big look, but I don’t expect much deterioration then, yet. Discount retailers are doing much better than upscale. Ross Stores (ROST), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and even bankrupt Tuesday Morning (OTCPK:TUESQ) are reporting year-over-year sales gains. Meanwhile Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), and Macy’s (M) are struggling.

Consumer expectations are well above business expectations, as shown below.

(Source: Morning Consult Economic Intelligence)

The stock market is surprising the experts by surging. Individual investors own 38% of the market, so they are a big part of that. While there are many reasons for this, a big part of it probably has to do with the consumer being in good shape. Some also has to do with consumers increasingly getting into day trading while sitting at home with nothing to do. Another reason is consumers initially sold a lot of stocks and are sitting on a lot of cash. That leads to FOMO. There are other reasons too, but those are beyond the scope of this article. The Citigroup Panic Euphoria model is in euphoria. It has gotten to the point that the model now predicts an 80% likelihood that the stock market will be down a year from now.

Going Forward

There are signs that things are starting to deteriorate. Banks and other lenders are starting to significantly tighten their loan underwriting standards, as shown by the chart below from Moody’s and the Federal Reserve. Reduced credit will impact consumer spending. The lenders will tighten more once they start facing a significant increase in delinquencies and charge-offs. That has not happened yet due to the stimulus and loan deferrals mentioned above.

A big problem is the COVID-19 virus itself. It has not gone away despite nationwide lockdowns. In fact, as the chart below shows, it is increasing again. I live in a southern state and many people are not wearing masks here.

(Source: Johns Hopkins University)

The recent increase shown above is higher if you exclude New York, which has the most cases. Through a tighter lockdown, New York is now decreasing its cases. The political pressure to stay open has built to the point that future lockdowns are unlikely except in extreme situations. We are stuck with it until there is a vaccine. That means the economy will continue to suffer as a large portion of our population fears venturing out of their home. Whole industries, such as travel, restaurants, sports, concerts, and gyms, will continue to operate at well below last year’s levels. Commercial construction will almost certainly dry up for hotels, retail, office, and hospitals.

The public is just starting to wake up to the fact that the big surge the experts expect to start in November may even be starting now. Even if COVID-19 cases stay steady, that will keep a large segment of our population out of the stores, restaurants, travel, and other places where people congregate.

Earnings estimates are going down for the majority of companies. The S&P 500 earnings estimate for 2020 was $176.76 in February of this year. It is now at $125.68 and dropping.

Capital expense spending will likely be hard hit. I wrote an article about that recently. That means industrials as an industry are very vulnerable. The one tailwind would be more stimulus. The Republicans in Senate are holding it up, but the Dems, Fed, and administration want more.

Takeaway

Most experts don’t expect a widely available vaccine until well into next year. That means until then we face a pandemic that won’t go away and will likely get worse. Many of the factors holding the consumer up are temporary. Some, like stimulus checks, may continue for another round. Unemployment benefits are scheduled to drop back to normal levels at the end of July. The PPP is likely to go away or be significantly reduced now that most businesses are open.

As a former banker, I do not see another round of loan deferrals. Those start to become like rolling pawn loans if extended too far. By that I mean if you allow borrowers into a habit of not paying or paying less, it gets hard to start making full payments again. For an example of what I mean, look at what happened in the last recession. Millions of subprime loans were interest only for the first few years. When it came time to make a full payment, millions of those borrowers couldn’t or wouldn’t. This is not as an extreme situation as last time, but that was a good example. Meanwhile, some of the deferred payments this time will go back to full soon.

Interest rates are likely to stay low. The Fed has already promised that for the shortest-term rates. Low borrower demand and the Fed should also keep longer-term rates low.

Fuel prices will likely rise. As the old saying goes, the best remedy for low fuel prices is low fuel prices. Crude oil production is down significantly in the U.S. and around the world. That will eventually bring supply back in line with demand, especially as reopenings increase demand.

The stock market is trading like a V-shaped recovery is going to happen. Most experts don’t expect that. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently warned Congress that the economic damage is going to be lasting.

Based on the above, many of the tailwinds for consumers appear to be temporary. Some like stimulus may continue in decreasing amounts, while most others go away. The road ahead for the consumer will get bumpier. We are facing a U- or W-shaped recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUESQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.