17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips You Can Safely Buy During These Dangerous Times

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, which I show you exactly how to construct in this article, these 17 low-volatility blue-chips can create a true SWAN retirement portfolio that can withstand anything the market/economy can throw at us in the coming months and years.

PEP, ED, DUK, D, DEO, DTE, UGI, PNW, T, MO, ICE, PFE, TRP, AROW, TRV, PBCT, and SWX represent the lowest volatility blue-chips trading at reasonable to attractive valuations right now (11% average discount to fair value).

Most low volatility blue-chips are highly overvalued today, but something great is always on sale, even in the second-biggest bubble in US market history.

Low volatility companies are a proven method of outperforming the broader market over the long term, due to lower declines resulting in smaller necessary gains to get to breakeven.

Volatility has returned to the market due to the highest market valuations in 19 years, combined with concerns about rising US COVID-19 cases and skepticism about a V-shaped recovery.

(Source: imgflip)

While I don't fear volatility because in the words of Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Joshua Brown, "volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns" many investors do.

The March crash, which saw stocks fall 34% in the fastest bear market in history, was a time of unprecedented and record-breaking volatility.

2020 Is A Year Of Historical Volatility

(Source: YCharts)

In recent weeks, concerns about a rise in US daily COVID-19 cases, which could potentially trigger a depression, according to Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi, and skepticism from leading economists about the V-shaped recovery the stock market is pricing in (such as from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell) have caused volatility to spike.

It's currently at levels nearly double its historical norm of 19, which means stock options futures are implying the broader market could swing as much as 35% over the next 30 days.

Volatility cuts both ways, allowing stocks to rocket higher, as they did over the last two months, or crash hard and fast.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Upside Potential By End of That Year 2020 $125.48 -23% 24.7 21.4 51% 26% -48.5% -29.9% 2021 $163.99 30% 18.9 21.4 16% 26% -5.1% -7.7% 2022 $186.58 13% 16.6 21.4 2% 26% 2.9% 7.5%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial)

The S&P 500 is at the highest PE in 19 years, about 26% to 51% historically overvalued and thus offering very low long-term consensus return potential.

How low?

According to Mark Hulbert, founder of Hulbert Financial Digest (which tracks over 600 US investing newsletters), the 10-year forward returns on the broader market are about 1.7% CAGR.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's similar to my model which is based on the 5-year analyst consensus return potential to which I apply appropriate margins of error, based on the historical margins of error of this model (30%) as well as the probability that earnings don't grow as analysts expect.

S&P 500 Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Calculator 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 1.3% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 0.7% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 2.0% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 0.4% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.6% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 1%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

High valuations do not mean a crash is imminent, and can't be used to time the market. All high valuations tell you is that future returns will be lower than in the past.

It takes about seven years for fundamentals and valuations to overtake sentiment as the primary source of total returns. By year 10, 90% of returns are driven by fundamentals with 9% to 10% of returns always being a result of market sentiment (bubbles and bear markets).

However, prudent long-term investors certainly aren't happy to be staring at 1% to 2% CAGR long-term expected returns from the S&P 500, which might feel like another "lost decade" as we suffered from 2000 to 2010.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

In inflation-adjusted terms, stocks generated about zero annualized total returns for 12 years (2000 bubble highs not available) from 2000 to 2012.

A lost decade is what's known as a "stock pickers market" where smart beta strategies shine because beating flat returns is relatively easy to do if you follow sound, time-tested strategies with discipline and prudent risk management.

There are seven smart-beta (rules-based) strategies that have historically outperformed the market and low volatility is one of them.

Which Strategies Perform Best During Each Part Of The Market Cycle

(Source: Ploutos)

If we are truly headed for a correction, then low volatility will be the best-performing smart beta strategy in the short term.

Volatility Of Smart Beta Strategies Over Time

(Source: Ploutos) - data as of May

The low volatility strategies are volatility, dividend growth (such as aristocrats), and quality (high return on capital companies).

Higher volatility strategies are value, small caps, and equal weighting.

Why might stocks be about to suffer significant short-term volatility? High valuations are just a reason and it's a risk, not a catalyst for a correction.

risks are what might go wrong

catalysts are the specific events that trigger a shift in sentiment from greed to fear ("risk-on" to "risk-off" in asset markets) i.e., "what actually goes wrong."

US Cases Are Rising... And The Second Wave Hasn't Even Started Yet

Some restaurants that had reopened in states now seeing a rebound in coronavirus cases are again having to shut down — a scenario public health experts had warned about and that business owners had feared... Only one in five restaurant owners in cities that were shut down in mid-April said they were certain that they would be able to sustain their businesses until normal operations resume, according to a survey released by the James Beard Foundation and the Independent Restaurant Coalition. " - CBS

Businesses are beginning to self-impose lockdowns again, including restaurants and even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (closing stores in 4 states).

Consumers might voluntarily stay home if the virus starts spreading again, as they did in all states starting March 12th and 13th, (schools closed nationwide then), even in states that never officially locked down.

Effective Transmission Rates By State

(Source: Rtlive)

26 states now have transmission rates of 1 or higher.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

States That Reopened Earlier Than Guidelines Said Was Safe Are Now Seeing Fast Rising Cases

(Source: NYT COVID-19 Tracker)

Some people believe that greater US testing is the reason for rising cases, and that's partially true.

(Source: YCharts)

median expert consensus for national Phase 1: 400K daily testing capacity

median expert consensus for national Phase 3: 2.5 million daily testing capacity

According to NPR's Corona Daily Podcast, Florida has 4% of tests positive a few weeks ago and that number has risen to 12% in recent days. Thus Florida's spike in cases is not due to higher testing but actual increased community spread.

Arizona has also seen a rise in new daily cases and an increase in the rate of positive diagnostic tests. On Monday, the positivity rate was 15.8%. As of Friday, the rate is 17.4%, according to data published by a group of researchers at COVID Exit Strategy." - Washington Examiner

Rising positive test rates are being reported in most states with spikes in cases, such as Alabama.

(Source: IHME) IHME estimates that by October 1st the US will be at 904K daily testing capacity, which is still less than half the estimated 2 million to 3 million needed to prevent a worst-case second wave scenario.

And a second wave is expected to begin in September when kids return to school.

(Source: IHME)

(Source: George Washington University)

The US has 37,000 contact tracers according to the latest NPR state contract tracer survey, vs. 136K needed according to George Washington University. States plan to hire just 66K.

States like Texas, which is now a hotspot, say they don't believe they need as many tracers as experts say is necessary.

In other words,

The US is not prepared for a potential second wave in testing capacity and likely won't be by September.

The US is not prepared for the second wave in contact tracer capacity and most states have no current plans to hire anywhere close to the estimated amount of tracers necessary.

It would cost about $12 billion per year to hire the necessary contact tracers, and Congress hasn't allocated but a fraction of that amount.

Thus it falls to the states, just eight of which currently have plans to hire sufficient tracers as experts say is required to avoid a worst-case scenario in the fall (7X as many daily cases, 200K nationally, and 15K to 20K deaths).

So it's time to sell all your stocks and just sit in cash?

Nope, marketing timing doesn't work, not even for most professionals.

Decades of data prove conclusively that you and I are horrible market timers and that trusting a prudently risk-managed portfolio with appropriate asset allocation for our risk profiles is the far superior choice.

Ok, but surely in the stock portion of our portfolios, we should sell everything and just put it into the lowest volatility stocks, right? That's a reasonable and prudent strategy, the historical smart beta data says so!

Except that the least volatile companies tend to be overvalued right now, creating high volatility and increased volatility risk.

Dividend Kings Master List Sorted By Lowest To Highest Volatility

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool) green = potentially good buy or better, blue = potentially reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential trim/sell

average company annual volatility (over the last 15 years): 26.2%

average dividend aristocrat volatility: 22.5%

S&P 500 volatility: 15%

Few companies are less volatile than the broader market simply because a diversified portfolio naturally reduces volatility.

(Source: Fisher et al, The Journal Of Business)

For example, owning two stocks instead of one reduces annual volatility by 46%, owning eight reduces it about 80%, and owning 32 reduces it 95%.

Numerous studies on volatility and diversification conclude that owning between 10 and 30 companies is sufficient to reduce most volatility similar to levels seen in the S&P 500 and most index funds.

So let's see what happens when we take the 25 least volatile companies on the DK Master List (438 companies) and put them into an equally weighted and annually rebalanced portfolio.

These companies have 15-year average annual volatilities of 12.9% to 16.8% and an average of 15.4%.

I'm not going to list these companies since collectively they are 16% overvalued and thus most of these are holds or sells.

25 Lowest Volatility Company Total Returns Since 1991 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The average annual volatility of these companies was 15.5%, yet owned together their volatility over the past 28 years was just 11% annually.

By falling far less than the S&P 500 during the declines, they were able to deliver 28% better annual returns and with 84% better risk-adjusted returns (excess returns/negative volatility, aka "Sortino Ratio").

But as I said, I'm not here to promote the 25 lowest volatility companies today, but the lowest volatility reasonable to attractively priced ones.

While those 25 companies represent some of the highest quality and safest blue-chips on earth (average quality score 9.6/11 equal to the dividend aristocrats and average credit rating A- same as aristocrats), I will never recommend ever knowingly overpaying for a company.

Volatility and valuation risk are connected and an overvalued company, even a historically low volatility one, can fall hard in a correction.

But here are the lowest volatility blue-chips on the Dividend Kings Master List that are trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.

The Best 17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips You Can Buy During These Dangerous Times

How did I select these 17 companies?

fair value or better

at least 4/5 (above-average) dividend safety

at least 8/11 (above-average) quality

15-year average annual volatility 20% or less (10% less volatile than dividend aristocrats)

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Margin Of Safety Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Very Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

So here are the 17 best reasonable to attractively valued low-volatility blue-chips you can buy in this overvalued market ahead of a likely second wave of the virus in the fall.

Sorted By Lowest To Highest Volatility

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool) green = potentially good buy or better, blue = potentially reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential trim/sell

These 17 blue-chips are, in order of lowest 15-year average annual volatility:

Fundamental Stats On These 17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips

Average quality score: 9.1/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 61% vs. 69% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 44% vs. 55% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 4.3% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 11% vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 23.3 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 6.7% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.6% CAGR vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 5% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm (thriving companies)

vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 5% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm (thriving companies) Average forward P/E: 14.8 vs. 21.4 S&P 500

vs. 21.4 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 6.8% vs. %% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 2.64 vs. 2.97 historical vs. 2.53 S&P 500

vs. 2.97 historical vs. 2.53 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 165% (79 % Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(79 , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 127% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: -1% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: BBB+ vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 17.7% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock) Average market cap: $78 billion (large-cap)

Average 5-year total return potential: 4.3% yield + 6.6% CAGR long-term growth + 2.3% CAGR valuation boost = 13.2% CAGR (9% to 18% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 5% to 15% CAGR vs. 1% to 4% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 10% CAGR vs. 1% S&P 500

These are high-quality blue-chips, mostly concentrated in the utility and consumer staples sectors.

Their payout ratios and debt levels are safe for their industries, thus their strong BBB+ average credit rating (actually closer to A- but I round down to be conservative).

Now let's walk these 17 companies through the Dividend Kings Investing Decision Tool, which I use to compare every potential investment to the S&P 500 before buying anything for our 5 model portfolios or my retirement portfolio (all of which are beating or matching their benchmarks since inception).

Average credit rating is 6% below A- but we'll round down to BBB+.

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C-rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 7.5% to 10% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

The reason I use credit ratings as the proxy for preservation of capital is because credit ratings are highly correlated with long-term bankruptcy risk.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, The University of St. Petersburg)

Next, dividend return potential.

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return (% of your investment) 17 Low Volatility Blue-Chips Current Yield 4.3% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 6.7% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 6.0% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 5.1% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 26% S&P 500 11%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Finally, the return on capital potential.

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential 17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 13.2% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 6.7% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 19.9% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.0% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 15.9% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 10% S&P 500 1%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Investment Decision Matrix

Goal 17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Above-average 5% or less long-term bankruptcy risk ( BBB+ credit rating) 4 Return Of Capital Above-average 26% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 11% S&P 500 4 Return On Capital Excellent 10% PWR vs. 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 87% Letter Grade B+ (good) S&P 73% = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Basically, buying an equally weighted portfolio of these 17 companies represents a potentially good (sound and reasonable) investment decision for conservative income investors relative to the low-yielding and very overvalued S&P 500.

But that doesn't mean that going "all-in" to these 17 companies is a good idea.

How To Build A Diversified And Prudently Risk-Managed SWAN Portfolio Out Of These Companies

This section represents a reasonable and prudent way of building a brand new portfolio from scratch, in today's overvalued and fundamentally risky market.

These 17 low-volatility blue-chips represent six sectors including

1 energy

1 healthcare

1 communication

3 consumer staples

4 financials (24% equal sector weighting concentration)

7 utilities (41% equal weighting sector concentration)

Low-volatility companies tend to cluster within a handful of sectors. If you put 100% of your money into these 17 then you'd be potentially dangerously concentrated in financials and utilities.

These are the risk-management guidelines that I've been steadily improving over six years of research as an analyst and that now run all 5 DK Model Portfolios (and my retirement portfolio).

In order to ensure full compliance with these risk-management guidelines, here is how we can construct a brand new portfolio that can withstand almost any realistic economic/market condition, both now and in the future.

48% equal weighting into these 17 low-volatility blue-chips

22% VIG (blue-chip dividend growth ETF)

15% SPTL (long duration US Treasuries)

15% BIL (1-3 month US T-bills, cash equivalent)

I selected these ETFs in particular so I could backtest them to January 2008, the start of the Great Recession.

If I were an asset manager (I'm currently not) and actually building a client portfolio (say with $1 million) I would replace

VIG with SCHD (higher yield, equal quality, 5 star-silver rating in Morningstar same as VIG)

BIL with GBIL (higher quality ETF that owns the same assets and serves the same cash equivalent purpose)

SPTL with EDV (longer duration US treasuries, so better recession hedge)

However, for our purposes here, this is what a diversified and prudently risk-managed SWAN portfolio of centered on these 17 low-volatility blue-chips looks like.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio fulfills all the goals of a long-term conservative high-yield investor including:

5.0% starting yield in January 2008

9.1% current yield on cost

above-average dividend safety

low volatility

superior income growth and return potential relative to 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio.

Balanced 17 Low-Volatility Blue-Chip Portfolio Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio is 70% blue-chip stocks, 30% cash/bonds.

Yet despite being 10% more invested in equities, over the past 11.5 years, it delivered 18% lower annual volatility and supported a 9% lower peak decline during the Great Recession.

As a result, the excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino ratio) was 37% better.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During most market downturns this portfolio outperformed a more conservative benchmark because its stock allocation was in lower volatility companies.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

9% lower peak decline during the Great Recession

7 month earlier recovery to new record highs

S&P 500 fell 51% (including dividends) and took six years to recover record highs

11% peak decline during March Crash vs. 12% 60/40 balanced portfolio

This is what I mean by a "well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio" that 100% of my recommendations should always be owned in.

What I've done here in a few minutes is a basic version of what endowments and pension funds do when constructing their portfolios.

Your retirement portfolio is a private pension fund and so should also be constructed and managed in a methodical, disciplined, and evidence-based manner.

Can I guarantee that this portfolio will once again outperform its benchmark over the next decade?

No, there are no guarantees on Wall Street.

Is this portfolio likely to outperform its benchmark as it has in the past? Yes.

higher starting yield

higher-quality (safer) companies

faster long-term growth consensus

superior starting valuation

Gamblers pray for luck, prudent long-term income investors make their own through proper planning and a reasonable and sound approach to portfolio construction and asset management.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, & Investment Decision Tool. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50% discount to iREIT

30 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Access to 15 valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals and sleep well at night in all market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGI, MO, TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns PEP, D, UGI, MO, and TRV in our portfolios.