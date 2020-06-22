The Secret To Sleeping Well At Night During A Pandemic

The true secret to capturing superior returns over the long haul is to be patient and wait for the big fish to swim to you.

On the other hand, I’m more experienced in deep water, in which I have navigated unchartered seas for over three decades.

My son was not experienced in deep sea fishing, so it was no surprise to see him get a bit squeamish when the waves started to churn.

Last week, I wrote an article explaining that I was in West Palm Beach fishing with my son and it was his “first ocean excursion” in which “he was not prepared for the rough seas”.

I used that analogy as a means to describe the choppy commercial mortgage REIT sector in which “the last few months have thoroughly tested the underwriting, asset quality, and industry allocations of equity and mortgage REITs alike”.

Back in January 2020, the average dividend yield for the U.S. equity REIT sector was 3.63%, compared to commercial mortgage REITs that were yielding 7.37% (a 374-basis point differential). These days, the average dividend yield for equity REITs is 4.15%, versus 13.3% for commercial mREITs - a 917-basis point variance:

(Source: iREIT)

That picture alone suggests the volatility of the commercial mREIT sector, and I pointed out that “a contributing factor is the complexity of mortgage REIT assets and liabilities. Uncertainty causes market participants to discount potential upside and overweight potential risks.”

That’s also true when it comes to investing, and that’s precisely why we have added exposure recently in the Cash Is King Portfolio (+32.2%).

While I was on the boat last week with my son, I explained to him that there are some big fish that can be found closer to dry land. When I told him that, he looked up at me and said, “Dad, I like fishing on the land, where it’s not so choppy”.

(Source: Brad Thomas)

I don’t know about you, but I like fishing for REITs with that same “stress-free” strategy. While there’s always an allure to reel in a trophy fish (like LADR), the true secret to capturing superior returns over the long haul is to be patient and wait for the big fish to swim to you.

Even during this pandemic, my strategy has not changed.

In fact, I have doubled down with quality during times of certainty. The lessons of buying quality stocks can be found across many investing gurus:

“It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”



- Warren Buffett

Translation: Buy shares in companies that are extremely solid due to their long-term potential.

“View a stock as an ownership of the business and judge the staying quality of the business in terms of its competitive advantage.”



- Charlie Munger

Translation: Buy shares in companies that offer lasting and growing earnings and dividends.

“Real investment risk is measured not by the percent that a stock may decline in price in relation to the general market in a given period, but by the danger of a loss of quality and earnings power through economic changes or deterioration in management.”



- Benjamin Graham

Translation: Buy shares in companies that offer superior earnings power.

“Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.”



- Seth Klarman

Translation: Buy high-quality stocks that trade at a significant margin of safety.

So, ladies and gentlemen, today I am going to take you on a REIT fishing trip, and just like my son, I am going to make sure that we can stay on “dry land”. Unlike last week, when I attempted to help you navigate thecommercial mREIT sector, I am now going to put some bait on the hook so you can reel in a few big trophies.

And one last quote - another from Seth Klarman - that provides you with a clue as to where we will be fishing for REITs today:

“While knowing how to value businesses is essential for investment success, the first and perhaps most important step in the investment process is knowing where to look for opportunities.”

(Source)

The Secret to Sleeping Well at Night

Most all the gurus referenced above consider quality paramount to the investing process. Buffett looks for “wonderful companies”; Munger judges the “staying quality of the business; Graham believed that “real investment risk is measured by the danger of a loss quality and earnings power, and Klarman believes that “nothing should be more important than the ability to sleep soundly at night”.

The common thread here is that quality and value are the true secrets to “sleeping well at night”, and during this pandemic, I have found that the best way to maintain a stress-free lifestyle is to stick with that very same game plan.

Since March 23rd, the FTSE Nareit All REITs Index has returned 46.1%, compared with around 40% for the S&P 500 Index. This broad rally is the result of the strengths of several growth sectors, such as data centers, cell towers, industrial, housing, and certain net lease REITs.

In our core REIT portfolio, purposely named the “Durable Income Portfolio”, we have always adhered to the same blueprint in which we overweight the most predictable income generators (i.e., net lease, healthcare, data centers, cell towers, and industrial) and then select sectors that provide opportunistic growth (such as gaming, retail, and self-storage).

Although we have been tempted to pursue high-yielding REITs like EPR Properties (EPR), Washington Prime (WPG), and Macerich (MAC), our instincts have guided us to maintain a consistent focus on quality, recognizing that superiority will ultimately drive earnings and dividend growth, especially during this pandemic.

So, instead of attempting to market time trades, we’re reminded to maintain strict discipline and let sustainable economic profits drive value over the long term. As Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) explains:

“The key to investing is... determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them ate the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

3 REITs We're Buying

Now I want to highlight three REITs that we are buying for the Durable Income Portfolio. Given the fact that most REITs have seen robust price appreciation over the last 90 days, we must be sensitive to value by always adhering to Graham’s time-tested margin of safety rule.

Thus, we screen for quality and value, adhering to the belief that fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for a company’s future profitability and competitive forces. Although the pandemic has put temporary pressure on earnings and dividends, we’re cognizant of the fact that Mr. Market may not be aware of the future cash flows that the business is expected to generate.

Our first pick is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a skilled nursing REIT that owns 966 facilities, consisting of skilled nursing (83.7%) and senior housing (16.3%). The company’s “scale advantage” has been an important “moat factor”, as the geographic (40 states and the UK) and operator (70) diversification provides risk mitigation that limits exposure to one tenant or market.

Another recognizable differentiator for Omega is the company’s conservative risk management profile that includes conservative leverage (Funded Debt / Adj. Pro Forma EBITDA of 5.2x) and stable free cash flow (strong fixed coverage of 4.1x). The company has ample liquidity (with ~$1.1 billion of cash and credit facility availability at 4/30/2020) and a history of rating agency upgrades (BBB-) with minimal secured borrowings ($9.8 billion unencumbered).

As we referenced in a recent article, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed and provides two revenue sources for skilled nursing operators.

“$200 million is set aside directly for skilled nursing. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), this specific amount is intended to assist nursing homes with infection control and support states’ efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes.



$100 billion is set aside for a new program to provide grants to hospitals, public entities, not-for-profit entities, “Medicare and Medicaid-enrolled suppliers,” and institutional providers to cover unreimbursed healthcare-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to the public health emergency resulting from the coronavirus.”

Around 88% of Omega’s rent checks are tied to government pay providers, and given the COVID-19 impacts, this puts Omega in a much better position to keep its tenants healthy. As can be seen below, analysts forecast Omega to generate -2% FFO/share growth in 2020, followed by +3% in 2020 and +4.5% in 2020:

(Source: iREIT)

Omega paid out $.67 per share in dividends, which translates to a payout ratio of 84.4% (based on AFFO) and 90.2% (based on FAD). The company has paid and increased dividends for 17 consecutive years in a row and is one of the few REITs to have done that during the global financial crisis.

Omega is now trading at $29.56 per share, or around 15% below our FV target of $35.10. Also, the P/FFO is 9.7x, also around 15% below the company’s normal P/FFO of 11.5x. The dividend yield is 9.07%, and we are maintaining a Buy rating with expectations that shares could return ~23% annually over the next 2-3 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Another REIT we’re buying for the Durable Income Portfolio is STORE Capital (STOR). Recently, we explained that:

“Store Capital focuses heavily on unit-level profitability and individual contract credit ratings when making acquisitions, whereas today's market appears to prefer deals with partners that have increased liquidity.



... more than 70% of STOR's contracts are investment grade. And it says the deals it makes with its partners often have less investment risk than the credit risk of its tenants.”

More recently, STOR disclosed (on June 15th) that it “had received cash payments representing approximately 76% of scheduled June rent and interest on its active contracts”. Also, the company said that “as a result of tenant prepayments on rent deferral arrangements, cash rent and interest payments received on active contracts for April and May improved from 68% to 70% and from 64% to 67%, respectively”.

Now, one of the encouraging signs to consider is the fact that STOR has always maintained a modest payout ratio, so the dividend was in good shape leading into COVID-19. Although we were skeptical that STOR would maintain its $.35 per share dividend, a few days ago the company in fact did declare it (at $.35 per share).

STOR has maintained an impressive growth record since it was formed (in 2011 along with Oaktree), and since going public (in 2015), the company has generated the highest dividend growth rate (33% higher than its nearest peer), while also maintaining the lowest payout ratio (based on AFFO). Here’s a snapshot of analyst AFFO per share estimates (below):

(Source: iREIT)

As you can see, the 2020 AFFO per share analyst consensus is $1.88 per share, i.e., -6% below 2019. Also, the 2020 consensus estimate is $1.99, the same as in 2019.

Keep in mind, STOR has traded as if the company has lost ~35% of its rent “permanently”; however, ~75% of its deferred rents were centered in six industries having high closure rates. Most of these closed sectors are open now (restaurants, education, furniture, etc.), so the -6% AFFO estimate seems realistic.

STORE is now trading at $24.50 per share, or around 16% below our FV target of $28.50. Its P/FFO is 12.6x, also around 18% below the company’s normal P/FFO of 15.4x. The dividend yield is 5.71%, and we are maintaining a Buy rating with expectations that shares could return ~18-20% annually over the next 2-3 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Our final Durable Income pick is American Campus Communities (ACC), the only “pure play” campus housing REIT in our coverage spectrum. A few weeks ago, we explained that “certain property sectors such as malls and theaters will likely see longer-term collateral damage. But we consider student housing to be an ideal pick.”

More recently, American Campus Communities provided clarity on preleasing rates that “aren't that far behind that of a year ago”. In a presentation, the company provided the following stats:

“At May 31, 2020, its same-store-owned portfolio was 82.6% preleased vs. 84.9% at the same date a year ago.”

Only two of ACC's same-store properties are affected by California State University System's decision to hold classes primarily online in the fall.

47 of the 68 universities served by ACC are planning for a return to in-person classes for fall 2020, while 12 are considering a range of possible scenarios or a hybrid model.

Since the company's April 21 earnings call, the REIT has signed more than 5,500 additional leases bringing the total to more than 10,000 leases for Fall 2020.

Says ~94.8% of residents made April rent payments, representing April delinquency of ~$3.0M.

Estimates that 93.3% of residents made May payments, representing delinquency of ~$3.8M.”

We also pointed out that “American Campus has a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity to absorb the disruption COVID-19 has caused. It has approximately $570 million in liquidity that consists of cash on hand and availability under the revolving credit facility. The company has no remaining debt maturities in 2020. And it only has a manageable $168 million in secured mortgage debt maturing in 2021.”

Now, compared with the other two picks (in this article), American Campus Communities has the most severe earnings (or FFO/sh) decline forecasted in 2020 - negative 12%, based on consensus numbers. However, analysts are also bullish that the company will rebound in 2021, with FFO per share growth of +14%.

(Source: iREIT)

Now, keep in mind that American Campus Communities declared a $0.47/share quarterly dividend that was paid on May 22nd, and since going public (in 2005), the company has never cut its dividend. Also, it’s important to point out that American Campus has increased its annual dividend every year since 2012 (by an average of 4.2% per year).

The company also has maintained an impressive investment grade balance sheet (BBB by S&P), and that discipline is one of the reasons that we remain bullish despite these turbulent times.

American Campus Communities is now trading at $36.63 per share, or around 10.5% below our FV target of $40.5. Its P/FFO is 16.0x, also around 20% below the company’s normal P/FFO of 20.0x. The dividend yield is 6.25%, and we are maintaining a Buy rating with expectations that shares could return ~18-20% annually over the next 2-3 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The Secret To Sleeping Well At Night During A Pandemic

As I told my son last week, you can land a trophy fish “on dry land” without stressing out over deep sea trolling. While some may enjoy the pleasure of navigating into unchartered waters, I told my son that fishing is a lot like investing:

“Investors who confine themselves to what they know, as difficult as that may be, have a considerable advantage over everyone else”



- Seth Klarman

There’s a very good reason that we don’t cover the shares in the more volatile residential mREITs - that’s just not our circle of competence. Over the years, as an investor, developer, and analyst, I have found that the best way to protect principal at all costs is to adhere to my “circle of competence”.

"The most important thing in terms of circle of competence is not how large it is but how well you define the parameter. If you know where your edges are, you are way better off than somebody who has a circle five times as large but is very fuzzy about the border"



- Warren Buffett

Now, this is my idea of fishing for REITs on “dry land”... And remember that “It's only when the tide goes out that you learn who's been swimming naked” (Buffett) and always bring plenty of bait (cash)... Good luck!

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Markets will eventually recover, and may reward patient investors...

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, STOR, ACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.