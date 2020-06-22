GBP/CAD To Find Further Downside Pressure

Going forward, while risk sentiment appears to remain positive across markets more broadly, we are still in a higher-volatility regime, and as such, we should probably entertain cautious optimism in commodity currencies coupled with cautious pessimism in the British pound sterling.

These recent risks that have compounded include not only the UK's choice to reject the possibility of extending the transition period to finalize a trade deal with the EU before the end of the year, but also the country's debt-to-GDP ratio which is now above 100%.

However, GBP is exposed to idiosyncratic risks, including both political uncertainties surrounding its exit from the European Union, as well as more recent risks that have compounded.

CAD is exposed to the movements in oil markets, due to the significance of the Canadian energy industry to its domestic economy and exports.

The GBP/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Canadian dollar, has been falling recently as GBP sentiment has begun to sour recently.

The chart below shows the performance of GBP/USD and CAD/USD; these pairs illustrated by the blue line and red line, respectively. We can use the U.S. dollar as a common denominator to see how GBP and CAD are performing more generally.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The chart above indicates that both GBP and CAD are largely correlated, yet GBP remains fairly volatile. This is interesting because in spite of the oil market turmoil during March and April, the British pound sterling was still evidently able to trade in a wider range than the Canadian dollar.

CAD is a commodity currency; its energy industry is a key component to the domestic economy of Canada, and as such CAD often correlates positively with oil prices. The recent rise in oil prices has helped to support CAD, but the rise in oil prices has also coincided with generally improving risk sentiment, and thus GBP has also benefited. Yet at present, this sentiment appears to be waning, even against GBP/CAD. The chart below illustrates the recent GBP/CAD price action using daily candlesticks.

In the chart above, I have also (in the same spirit as some of my other recent articles) drawn a box to capture the trading range prior to recent market volatility (which occurred principally in late Q1 2020). GBP/CAD can be a fairly volatile pair, and the late-2019 trading range is a testament to this. However, I have also drawn the midpoint of this prior range, which works out to be approximately 1.70. This level is also close to where GBP/CAD is currently trading, around the 1.68 handle.

In my view, the sharp and volatile repricing of GBP during February and March, as risk sentiment took a sudden turn for the worse, was driven by idiosyncratic risks to the UK. The United Kingdom has left the European Union, and as such, it no longer benefits from the safety of the economic union, and the lack of a trade deal (even still, in June 2020) adds to the surrounding and ongoing uncertainty. This is, in part, why the UK's currency is trading like a commodity currency.

The sharp repricing previously, which saw GBP drop extremely quickly against USD in March, I think happened in part because the market viewed the ensuing challenges, threats and complications of the COVID-19 pandemic as a new and significant hurdle to the United Kingdom managing to establish a trade deal with the EU. Recently, the UK confirmed that it does not wish to extend the transition period beyond the end of this year, and this has helped to sour traders' appetite for long-GBP positions.

Canada's idiosyncratic risks are limited more to the oil markets, which are in great part driven by broader and more global economic risks. Otherwise, Canada is a relatively politically stable country and not considered uniquely risky. Therefore, provided that oil markets are able to remain stable, the outlook is fairly constructive for CAD. While this article does not concern USD/CAD, I did recently write that CAD could weaken against USD longer term, as markets do appear to be too sanguine with respect to Canadian terms of trade in spite of the recent oil market resurgence.

Focusing on GBP/CAD, however, we can see that this pair is fairly risk-neutral. It does not track global risk sentiment or equity indices like the more traditional "risk-on" pairs such as AUD/JPY. We, therefore, need to look at both GBP and CAD risks and generate a balanced perspective to gauge likely future direction (independent of broader risk sentiment).

As reported in Bloomberg recently, oil prices have been recovering, perhaps mostly due to OPEC+ cuts, but as economic lock-down measures are starting to lift (including across Europe), and as consumer sentiment starts to improve, we should see demand supporting higher prices. Oil-exporting countries are naturally invested in seeing higher prices longer term, and while there was plenty of disagreement between OPEC+ members earlier on in the year, it appears that discussions are now far more constructive. More agreeable discussions and increasing demand should hopefully at least provide a floor for oil and energy prices.

Therefore, while there is still some potential for CAD to concede some value to alternative currencies such as USD and possibly even EUR, it is, perhaps does not carry so much specific risk than GBP. One of the most important factors in FX trading, and for currency values, is political stability. If you look to a definition of what a so-called 'safe-haven' currency is, one of the factors you will find that is central to the definition is political stability. This is why some countries' currencies are considered safe havens in spite of their central banks' negative interest rates: the Japanese yen and Swiss franc are two key examples.

GBP is risky because of its surrounding political uncertainty. Beyond this core risk, the OECD reported in June that the UK economy would suffer the most of any country in Europe as a result of the COVID-19 fall-out. As a result of government interventions, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeds 100% (which is the first time since 1963), which places more risk on the country's domestic economics and fiscal sustainability (another source of political risk). In addition to this, as noted in a recent article of mine covering GBP/USD, speculative positioning has turned net-short, and this net-short positioning appears to be mounting.

The Bank of England's short-term rate was also cut to just +0.10% this year, which is practically at the 'zero lower bound' which eliminates any possible carry-trade appeal. While it remains relatively significantly above the comparable short-term rates of the European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank (of -0.50% and -0.75%, respectively), no sane trader at present would be purchasing GBP for the (modest) positive carry due to the high spot price volatility of GBP FX crosses.

I think that sentiment generally remains positive, but implied volatility in equities (see for example, the VIX index) remains higher. We are in a higher-volatility regime, where sentiment is positive but cautious. To this end, I expect that there is still room for certain commodity currencies, including AUD, to strengthen, whereas CAD (if it fails to strengthen) may at least be able to prevent itself from falling beyond the adverse limits of its more recently established trading ranges.

GBP, on the other hand, appears to remain idiosyncratically risky. My previous article covering GBP/CAD, published in early May, projected downside pressure. Since then, the pair has been fairly stable but has indeed fallen by over 2.7%. I think that the downside is probably likely to continue over the short- to medium-term, through to at least 1.65 in the first instance (see chart below).

The potential would then open for GBP/CAD to meet the bottom of its Q4 2019 trading range at the 1.62 handle. However, we will need to continue to review this pair, as it can be fairly volatile, and there are likely to be significant developments on both sides in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.