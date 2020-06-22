As my previous post can attest, my mind has been focused elsewhere in recent weeks - and I am also preparing a my next long-form essay to boot - but I thought that I’d have a peek at markets all the same. The Fed’s (non)decision on yield curve control came and went without any significant shift. The FOMC has now locked down the funds rate until the end of 2022, at least, more or less in line with what markets were already expecting anyway. That said, the shift to “time-contingent” forward guidance - over 30 months no less - is a significant step. It caps a remarkable transition from a Fed on auto-pilot in late 2018 - with the 2-year yield aiming for 3% - to one now “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.” A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, but it’s difficult to escape the conclusion that the shift in U.S. and global monetary policy over the past 24 months is fundamental. The idea of a central bank put was born a long time ago, but it’s difficult to imagine a version stronger than its current form. Quite simply, policymakers wonʼt tolerate, and canʼt afford, tightening financial conditions, of any kind, and over any time horizon, however short and temporary. I have spent considerable ink on these pages arguing that this makes the rebound in equities, in the face of a crashing economy, more or less reasonable. In fact, it’s normal for equities to exhibit their strongest return profiles early in the rebound as a positive function of sharply rising excess liquidity as policy shifts, but also simply thanks to a low base. After all, it has to pay for those with the guts to buy at the lows.

1 3 Click to enlarge Notes:

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.