Nevertheless, why Alphabet is still undervalued, even though near-term will be very challenging.

Alphabet's free cash flow is unlikely to reach its all-time highs for at least another year.

Shares are nearly back to all-time highs, as investors are positively euphoric that its Q2 2020 should be met with a rapid bounce back in Q3 2020.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOG) share price continues its steady and consistent climb. It appears that investors are too enchanted with the prospects of missing out to question just how long until its underlying operations will be back to full swing.

Even though Q2 and Q3 2020 is likely to be more challenging than investors brace themselves for, I continue to assert that long-term, this strong free cash flow generating company remains undervalued. Here's why:

Putting The Investment Into Perspective

It's astonishing to me that Alphabet's stock price has meaningfully rallied so hard the past few months. Presently, its share price is just 6% lower from its all-time highs.

Put another way, it would appear that investors are aware that Q2 will be rough, but that starting Q3 2020, Alphabet gets back to raging on ahead -- the unstoppable machine it is.

However, I believe some nuanced interpretation is required here:

Source: author's calculations; SEC filings

Above we can see that during 2019, as the economy was in full vigor, Alphabet's revenues were approximating 20% revenue growth rates, while at the time, we should be mindful this was a 300 basis point deceleration on its revenue growth rates from its 2017-2018 period.

More recently, we know that Alphabet's GAAP Q1 revenues were up 13% (FX neutral ~15%), but the underlying details here are important:

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Above, we can see that Google Search was up just 9% in Q1 2020 (red box above). Thus, despite January and February being strong, March weighed on its quarterly performance.

Furthermore, we know from the CFO Ruth Porat's comments that Alphabet's Search & other segment exited March down mid-teens year-over-year.

On the other hand, the rumor mill has pointed towards widespread stabilization in the advertising market.

However, ultimately, despite Alphabet remarking how strong Alphabet's Goggle Cloud performance has been, this is still a relatively small revenue stream for Alphabet:

Consequently, my contention here is that Alphabet's Q2 and into Q3 2020 results are unlikely to be as strong as investors are pricing in, particularly with the stock on its way into all-time highs once more. But it's not all bad:

Valuation -- Long-Term It's Still Very Attractive

Hence there are two underlying dynamics here. In the short term, I expect its results to be bumpier than investors are currently prepared for. While over the medium-term, I expect that the world will leap in its digital journey.

What's more, there are very few platforms that are able to create such strong ROI-based returned for companies as Google's platform. Indeed, Google's relatively absent competition that allows Alphabet to be as profitable as it is.

Even though Facebook (FB) is a very strong competitor to Alphabet, for many companies they are ultimately forced to deploy their capital towards both platforms, so it's not a one or the other situation, but rather a little bit here and a little bit there dynamic instead.

To put some figures to my thesis, there are not many companies that are able to grow long-term at approximately 20%, while carrying GAAP profit margins of approximately 23%.

Note, the GAAP profitability figure includes its heavy stock-based compensation but does not include Alphabet's consistent and substantial capex requirements.

Investors look to companies differently, and I prefer to focus on free cash flow. Indeed, we can see that on a trailing basis, Alphabet is priced at 32 times its trailing free cash flow.

However, as discussed throughout, we know that this trailing free cash flow is likely to be a high watermark for the company for some time. How long until Alphabet is able to meaningfully grow its free cash flow beyond $31 billion is important but unknowable for now.

An educated guess would point towards at least some time in 2021 until its trailing twelve months could see $31 billion of free cash flow.

Investment Risks

Alphabet's contract with partners can be terminated at any point. This implies that if the economy undergoes a slightly longer than expected economic contraction, many partners will work very hard to use other means of growing their business, to do away with Alphabet's advertising portfolio.

This could induce a drop in ad demand, which would meaningfully reduce Alphabet's ability to control the prices of its ads.

The key idea being that Alphabet is largely a monopoly and that for many large enterprises, there are no real alternative asides from Aphabet's suite of products to generate strong leads.

However, for small midsized businesses (SMBs), many of whom are struggling to breakeven, cutting back on advertising may be one of the options they'll happily embrace, having a detrimental effect on Alphabet's own profitability.

The Bottom Line

Investors are paying 32 times trailing free cash flow for Alphabet, while at the same time being seemingly unaware of just how challenging Q2 and Q3 2020 will be for the advertising market.

Even though Alphabet does have some diversification away from just advertising operations, advertising nonetheless still makes up more than 80% of Alphabet's total revenue stream.

In summary, there's going to be a challenging six months ahead for investors, before Alphabet is able to regain its positive momentum. Long-term, investors being able to patient with the company are very likely to be rewarded, even from today's approximately $1 trillion valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.