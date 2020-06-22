COVID-19 Epicenter Businesses: When Will They Recover, And How To Position Yourself

Companies/sectors that have secular tailwinds, a strong balance sheet, and are innovating to come out better in the post-Covid world, should be bought. I share my picks.

All sectors are projected for a 2021 turn-around, but break-even point differentiates winners from losers. Ride-sharing is the first to break even.

In the remarkable recovery that we’ve experienced in the markets since the March 23rd bottom, we have also seen a tug-of-war take place on who leads the recovery: between the large-cap-tech and work-from-home stocks teaming up against deep cyclicals (highly GDP sensitive) and epicenter stocks (those most hard hit due to Covid-19). While I’m more heavily invested in the first, the latter has managed to dominate the headlines, mainly due to the blame so-called 'Robinhood Traders' get for every epicenter stock skyrocketing. One can call them rookie/newbies/pajama traders/etc., but I'm not the one to blame youngsters trying to get involved in the markets. I'm here to offer a perspective they can learn from.

Epicenter businesses have indeed had extreme volatility and rewarded traders with great returns in the short term (cruise line stocks, for example, more than doubled from their lows in a 2-month period). It is important, however, to step back from just riding the wave (momentum), take a medium-long term fundamental look at those businesses, and see if you have a better take on them than where the market assumptions are. In this article, I will go through both: Part 1, covering my analysis of if/when markets think these sectors will recover; and Part 2, covering how you should position yourself.

Sectors covered are: 1. Airlines, 2. Cruise lines, 3. Online Travel Agencies, 4. Hotels, 5. Ride-Sharing, and 6. Restaurants.

Part 1: When/if will they recover:

Just as many watch price-action to understand where the 'market' wants a particular stock to go, I'm watching future estimates (going out till 2025) and their trends, to understand how the market sees the fundamentals of these businesses evolving. Here's the structure of how we will do this and description of what we will cover:

We will go through 6 epicenter sectors, and look at future estimates in 3 categories:

Trend of Estimates: How Revenue and EPS estimates for coming years (2020-2025) have been trending over last 6 months; and whether forward estimates have bottomed. Turn Around: The year in which Revenue and EPS (of a company) are estimated to be higher than the previous year (i.e., which is the year when company's performance YoY turns positive). Back to Even: The year in which revenue and EPS of a company are estimated to reach/surpass the numbers estimated for 2020 (as of 12/31/2019). i.e. when will the new normal exceed the old normal? Break-even is important, because while a business may find a bottom easily, it may take years for it to reach the sales it used to do in pre-Covid era. So, Number 2 & 3 together, tell us: when the business will turn around, and when will it reach pre-Covid levels.

I will provide a sample chart (for one representative company), summarize the details above (3 points) in a table, followed by a quick summary for the sector. At the end of Part 1, I will summarize overall takeaways.

Analysis by Sector:

1. Airlines:

Representative Chart:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Revenue Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

In the chart above, we see how estimates have been dropping and haven't found a floor yet. In the table below it, we can see how revenues are projected to grow with the biggest rebound in 2021. Hence, in the summary table below, against Delta, you can see estimates with DD (Double Digit) declines, 'No' for the bottom, TA (Turn Around) in 2021, but break even not till 2024 (as 2023 rev. est. is $42B vs. $48B projected for 2020 before Covid hit).

Summary Table:

3 major airlines are summarized here:

Quick summary:

All airlines have seen double-digit drops in revenue and EPS estimates over last 3 and 6 months, and none of these estimates have found a floor yet. Business is estimated to rebound in 2021, but things aren't likely to be back to normal, at least till 2024. The lack of clarity in predicting when things will be back to normal, is one of the main reasons why Buffett sold his stake (more details in my last article here).

2. Cruise lines:

Representative Chart:

Carnival (CCL) EPS Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

(Same read through as airlines)

Summary Table:

Quick summary:

Like airlines, cruise lines are also a pretty homogeneous lot. Select number of players, all seeing declines with estimates continuing to fall, a 2021 business turn-around, but not achieving breakeven, at least not till 2023.

3. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs):

Representative Chart:

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Revenue Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

In the chart and table above, we see something new. While future estimates are falling, they do manage to get above 2019/20 numbers.

Summary Table:

Quick summary:

While pressure is evident across the board, some individual companies are seeing marking their own territory. Expedia (EXPE) (focused on domestic travel, and with a new CEO) is seen as the one with the quickest breakeven, while TripAdvisor (TRIP) is seen not going back to normal till 2025.

4. Hotels:

Representative Chart:

Marriott (MAR) EPS Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

Summary Table:

Quick summary:

All hotels are seeing double digit-declines in estimates and a 2021 turn around, but different companies break even at different times. Hilton (HLT) seems to be leading the pack, at least in the selected names above.

5. Ride-Sharing:

Representative Chart:

Uber (UBER) Revenue Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

(Similar observations as in OTAs)

Summary Table:

Quick summary:

This segment was in secular long-term growth and while it has been impacted in the short run, it is rebounding as well as breaking even faster than others. Uber breaks even faster than Lyft (LYFT), given its Uber EATS business.

6. Restaurants:

Representative Chart:

Chipotle (CMG) Revenue Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

We see single-digit (SD) drops in near-term revenues, but in fact an increase in long-term revenues. This maybe due to increase in market share as bigger players with more capital focus on omni-channel, while smaller players in the sector unfortunately get wiped out.

Summary Table:

Quick summary:

Restaurants are the most diverse group. Companies that were either stagnant before-Covid or were focused most on fine dining, aren't seeing breakeven at least till 2023; while those adopting technology faster (Chipotle and Domino's (DPZ), for example) are accelerating.

---

Now that we have covered all sectors, before we move on to what you should do with all this information, let me summarize overall findings in 5 bullet points and provide 3 caveats.

Overall Findings:

1. Most epicenter stocks are continuing to see erosion in estimates, but they're all assuming a 2021 turn-around. This is common across sectors.

2. Break-even point is the real differentiation between sectors and companies within it. Airlines and cruise lines don't break even at least till 2023/24. OTAs and hotels break even in 2023-24. Ride-sharing breaks even in 2021. There's no one answer for restaurants.

3. There are companies even within troubled sectors that have their own secular tailwinds and are in a good position. Example: Uber, Chipotle, and Domino's.

4. Biggest risk to epicenter stocks: A common 2021 bottom across sectors represents a base case of a successful vaccine deployment in start-mid 2021. I agree with this assumption, but just in case this doesn't happen...risk is dire.

5. Biggest opportunity: on the contrary lies in the possibility of no resurgence/outbreak. Maybe we go back to normal, the way things were, and somehow there are no new cases. Trends may then start to break even this holiday season. I won't model this case, but this is the best out there.

Caveats to this method:

1. Some sectors have select players and are very homogeneous. Others are not. There could be great companies within sectors we write off above.

2. Estimates above are very fluid. Especially in absence of guidance, these estimates will vary widely and wildly in coming months.

3. Stocks may trade off of 'whisper estimates,' numbers analysts agree on silently, but haven't issued yet. There's no way to know what's being whispered at any moment.

Part 2: How to Position Yourself

Yes, I have summarized what estimates are telling me about recovery path for different sectors above, but everyone on street has those numbers. How do we make money?

It is really when you believe things are better than estimates are being modeled for, that you have an edge, that you make money. For example, Wayfair (W) stock has risen 700%+ over last 3 months. Reason? Nobody saw the business rebound coming. Estimates still pointed downwards (in April), while the company surprised on the upside. Turns out (pretty evident now), people wanted to re-do their home/home offices, furniture stores were closed, and Wayfair was the place to go.

Wayfair EPS Estimates, Source: Seeking Alpha

Do you see another Wayfair? In light of everything we've covered in Part 1, do you think estimates don't make sense for a certain sector/company? If yes, that's the place to be (for you). Just make sure you write down your assumptions on why do you think differently. For e.g., in W's case, your one-line thesis could've been: "W's estimates are going down in-line with other furniture retailers, but given W is entirely online and most of their competition isn't even allowed to open, W should benefit and results will surprise on the upside."

As for me, I'm big on secular growth companies and don't often try to predict deep cyclicals/epicenter stocks. Hence, I'm not adding anything hand over fist (at these prices), but if I had to, I'll consider following things:

1. How Essential is it?: The more essential they are, lower the risk. I believe Airlines and Ride-Sharing are essential for the economy and cities to function (although at a lower ceiling). Hotels come next. Cruise lines aren't essential.

2. Were they growing?: If a company wasn't growing pre-Covid, there's no reason to find a bargain now. Going for secular growth drivers, ride-sharing stands out. OTAs come next. Have to be pickier in hotels and restaurants.

3: How good is the balance sheet?: Most sectors will see substantial erosion in quality, but I'll go for companies within those sectors that have the best balance sheet. For e.g. in airlines, I'm long Southwest (NYSE:LUV).

4: How companies adapt to the 'New Normal'?: Companies who push the accelerator on innovation (vs. cut costs to survive) and come out better in the post-Covid world are the place to be. I don't see any of companies above standing out yet, but I can cite Facebook (FB) as an ideal example for this point (launching Messenger Rooms, Shops, and WhatsApp business tools - all in a month).

5: How deep is the downside?: What if a second wave hits - how bad will things get/will they survive? This uncertainty keeps me away from airlines and cruise lines.

As you can tell by now, if I had to add one, I'll add more to Uber (per points 1, 2, and 4). I continue to hold Southwest (Domestic focus and a good balance sheet helps), Delta (bought pre-Covid) and Lyft (domestic focus helps); but nothing more than 2% of the portfolio (limiting total to 10%). I'm also watching Expedia and Hilton closely.

---

I hope this article helped you understand the future being modeled for the epicenter businesses. No matter whether you're an investor/speculator/pajama trader, I believe looking at the long-term picture helps put things in perspective.

Do you disagree with the market/estimates for a sector/company? Share your hypothesis below in comments, and let's make the most of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER, LYFT, DAL, LUV, W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking into EXPE and HLT, but no positions yet.