This article is more of a case study than a recommendation. The main concept behind a long/short trade, especially between stocks in the same industry, is an investor can profit from both owning a strong player and betting on the downfall of a weaker name.

The way brokerage accounts are set up and margin trading is allowed, investors can sell a stock position they do not own. Investors borrow shares on margin to sell first, then buy the position back later (hopefully at a lower price). Traditionally, you buy an asset first, then sell it later. The reverse short sale process has been possible since 1609. The practice of short selling has existed for almost four centuries, invented by Dutch businessman Isaac Le Maire, a major shareholder of the Dutch East India Company.

Further, under current exchange and SEC rules an investor with $10,000 can simultaneously be long $10,000 one name and short $10,000 another, while only liable for paying dividends declared on the borrowed short sale as a cost for engaging in such activity, at many brokers. Effectively, you can double your investment exposure at low to almost no cost, when playing both sides of the buy/sell equation. This practice also helps to reduce your exposure to market swings in price, and eliminates the higher interest cost of holding stocks long only on margin.

The logic of shorting a stock for profit revolves around an overvalued situation at its core, because 1) price has overshot fundamentals, 2) an individual business, industry or local economy is flattening in growth, or 3) weak underlying financials, including too much debt and falling earnings are coming to the fore. If you think about it, today’s general U.S. stock market condition fits this description well.

Chipotle Vs. Dine Brands

A year ago, Chipotle (CMG) looked slightly overpriced trading at $736 a share, with EPS estimates by analysts around $19 for 2020. The 39x forward price to earnings ratio appeared somewhat rich for a company growing 20-25% annually, at first glance. On the other hand, Dine Brands (DIN) looked like a sound value 12 months ago, trading at $90 a share and 13x forward estimates for 2020 above $7.

Jump ahead to June 2020. If we ignore this year’s results and look toward 2021 estimates, Chipotle is selling for 50x expected profits next year, while Dine Brands is going for 10x. Only slight changes in Wall Street valuations have occurred the last 12 months. You would expect only slight changes in price as a consequence, right? Wrong!

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been sizable on the restaurant industry. While Chipotle sales are expected to rise in the single digits during calendar 2020, Dine is projected to see a slump of 30% or more. An established consumer trend toward rising carry-out meal demand has been exaggerated during stay-at-home orders to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19. Chipotle has witnessed little change in overall revenue generation vs. earlier forecasts, before the coronavirus.

The problem for Dine has been its full-service, sit-down restaurants were largely mandated by local governments and states to close completely, or only offer carry-out service. Representing just a minor portion of existing sales before the coronavirus, Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants have suffered immensely. I suspect many will even be forced to close for good given a second infection wave later in the year.

The most widely used valuation tool on Wall Street, price to earnings, seems to have completely missed the target in predicting future returns. Why? In contrast to Chipotle, Dine Brands holds demonstrably more debt/leverage and far lower growth rates for owners, even under strong economic circumstances. An in-depth dive into the financials of each would have exposed the long-term risks of holding both stocks were on opposite ends of the spectrum.

12-Month Returns

Below is a graph of price fluctuations since June 2019. It explains the enormous profit a long Chipotle - short Dine Brands trade design has generated the last 12 months, against an almost flat S&P 500 total return of +6%, including dividends. Had you invested $10,000 in each ($20,000 in total), your average return would have been a negative -8%, including the Dine dividend. Not the end of the world performance vs. a U.S. stock market experiencing wild bear swings and a recession.

However, a long/short spread trade has proved far superior to a long-only design, in theory holding LESS risk to invested capital (with a market neutral setup) than owning both equities long, particularly if you had used margin. A long Chipotle position individually would have netted a +36% profit purchased one year ago, and a short Dine Brands position would have returned +52%, after dividends and minor trading/holding expenses are considered. Entering both positions at the same time means you get to keep both gains. The +88% long/short profit is a completely different animal than holding two longs and losing -8% in your account! If you owned both equities long on full margin, using a total portfolio start value of $10,000, your net loss with interest expense would have been closer to -20% on invested capital!

Diverging Business Growth Trends

Stock performance has moved in opposite directions as a primary result of the coronavirus pandemic effect on each business model. A secondary cause can be found in the business leverage and ongoing growth intrinsic to both investments.

Without doubt looking for the “cheapest” company on trailing and expected earnings results did not work for investors. What basic ratio analysis can lack is anticipated economic change on the ground, without necessarily predicting it. Historically, overleveraged businesses do not act well under any type of recession environment. Having survived a record length of eleven years without recession between 2009-20, Wall Street experts and novices alike assumed economic contractions (and major economic change) were unimportant/unlikely risk events. Complacency and arrogance are not just ideas for ethics/religion classes in high school and college. They are part of everyday decisions by us all.

Each business is managed from a vastly different set of assumptions. Chipotle is run conservatively using ZERO debt. The company is one of only a handful of blue-chips employing little or no borrowed funds. Conversely, Dine's management of assets/liabilities is labeled as overconfident in my book. A massive amount of debt and financial leverage is used to squeeze every penny of profit out of existing sales, with little regard to future returns and growth. Dine management is counting on inflation and economic growth to bail out their strategy to create incremental growth over the years. My view of their balance sheets is Chipotle’s is safe, and Dine’s is very risky.

Below are 5-year charts of debt to assets and total liabilities to assets. It’s easy to see the huge disparity in philosophy that has caused havoc with the Dine Brands share price during recession.

I like to compare apples to apples in valuing businesses. Chipotle held $1.1 billion in current assets like cash and inventories vs. $3.5 billion in total liabilities, including no debt at the end of March. Against $700 million in cash flow generation the last 12 months, the company could theoretically pay off all net long-term liabilities (subtracting current assets) in 3.5 years. Chipotle’s $1.6 billion in tangible book value is also noteworthy for comparisons.

On the other hand, Dine Brands owned $500 million in current assets vs. $2.4 billion in liabilities, with $1.5 billion in total debt at the end of March. Its $1.9 billion in net long-term liabilities vs. $155 million in annual cash flow equates with a 12-year theoretical payback period to zero-out all IOUs and liabilities. And, this 12x ratio assumes operating income and cash flow levels will bounce back to pre-coronavirus levels, which they may not.

If prolonged virus spread or a reccurence backdrop is ahead of us the next year or two, Dine Brands could easily fall into the horrible position of not being able to mathematically pay off its debts for decades! The really bad news is the company holds a negative tangible book value of -$1.1 billion. In a worst-case depression scenario where Dine closes shop, the company is missing significant tangible assets it can sell in liquidation. Both bond and stockholders could be largely wiped out in a worst-case economic scenario.

Income growth estimates also paint a tale of two diverging paths. 2019 results grew faster for Chipotle; 2020 estimates are calling for only a small dip against the wipeout for Dine; and, sharp expansion at the Mexican Grill leader is anticipated to resume in 2021-23 vs. a stagnant trend at Dine unable to recover from coronavirus losses, even under a quick economic rebound scenario. You can review the Wall Street analyst consensus, earnings growth stories below.

Technical Momentum Signals

2018-19 Charts

On June 19th, 2018 Chipotle was undergoing steady accumulation by investors, with momentum indicators highlighting strong buying. Below you can review how the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicators were zig-zagging higher ahead of price gains.

The ADL is a record of how high or low the closing price prints inside the daily trading range. If the stock closes near the high of the day, we can say buying happened during the session. If it closes nearer the low, we can extrapolate that selling took place. The NVI indicator only counts price change multiplied by trading volume on falling volume days vs. the last session. NVI is a unique signal of what buyers/sellers are doing on quieter days for news, if you will. The theory is professional investors and traders will give us better clues of buying and selling trends vs. the emotional crowd on high volume, more news-filled sessions. OBV takes daily price change and multiplies it by volume. It is one of the most basic measures of volume buying/selling pressure to compare against price changes.

The opposite picture was taking place in Dine Brands shares. Outside of the decent-looking NVI, both the ADL and OBV indicators were failing to keep up with price gains. A foreshadowing of weaker price performance, the momentum indicators led technical-minded investors to sell or avoid shares in favor of stronger selections elsewhere.

2019-20 Charts

We can now review the major disparity in performance between a strongly expanding business with rising investor buy interest and a low-growth business, stretched with leverage, witnessing failing momentum in stock trading. A classic bull vs. bear setup, just before a serious recession hit. Below are charts of the past 52 weeks of trading in Chipotle and Dine Brands.

Of particular note is the diverging activity in the NVI indicators the last year. Chipotle’s NVI has moved straight up consistently, while Dine’s has zig-zagged straight down. For Dine Brands, only the OBV line has shown any life since the March low under $15 a share.

The StockCharts website lets investors create comparison charts for free, not just on price, but using spreads between the indicators you want to review. Below is a combination chart, looking at the spread in daily performance the last year between stock price and my various momentum indicators. Chipotle was able to beat the daily, weekly and monthly fluctuations in Dine Brands routinely. Effectively, this is the chart of our long/short position performance, equally weighted in the two (although gains are exaggerated from daily compounding).

Final Thoughts

Chipotle has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. Buyers have been attracted to the name’s financial strength and above-normal growth prospects, with consumers still showing up at the door for carry-out orders. Dine Brands has been a total disaster for investors, and sales/profits are not guaranteed to recover in the near future.

Will the massive 2019-20 outperformance in favor of Chipotle continue into 2021? While not guaranteed given the uncertainties of the U.S. economy reopening now in progress, my modeling suggests Dine Brands will continue to be a poor choice vs. the restaurant industry and Chipotle. Dine’s excessive leverage and the weakening trend in customer spending at sit-down food establishments remain worrisome for owners.

My family has frequented Chipotle many times during the pandemic, ordering online and bringing food home from the biggest U.S. Mexican Grill for around $25 a meal. The last time we visited IHOP $45 was spent and Applebee’s $55. Plus, we don’t have to worry about wearing masks and getting a deadly virus eating at home. Until the coronavirus beast is tamed, the value proposition of eat-in restaurants is completely tainted.

An investment in Dine today is a real gamble a number of variables will play out in bullish fashion, in my opinion. If our economic future morphs into a depression, Chipotle will survive, Dine Brands will not. I am modeling a +10% gain to -10% loss in Chipotle shares the next 12 months. Conversely, I am projecting Dine to fall -20% to -50% in price the next year. It is entirely possible a long/short position in the two will capture another +10% to +60% gain, with no help from a rising stock market required.

I am assuming a second wave of coronavirus is approaching (or has landed, if listening to the news this weekend), and possibly new waves appear the next year. Under rosier assumptions for the economy, I do not expect a large rebound in Dine Brands sales/income. My suspicion is Wall Street is underestimating Chipotle results after 2020, while overestimating Dine's future. In the end, Chipotle may be a better long-term choice for your portfolio under all kinds of economic backdrops.

I closed my Dine Brands short in May, but have seriously contemplated initiating a new position the last few days.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.