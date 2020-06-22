Given this situation, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate, as the company's current trailing dividend yield of 6.60% is not particularly attractive considering the risks of it being reduced.

Unfortunately, due to the current economic turmoil, it seems unlikely that this will occur again next year, especially since the company has shown a tendency to reduce its dividends following crises.

Introduction

The German chemical giant BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) elected to still pay its annual 2019 dividend despite the coronavirus-inspired economic crisis that is currently plaguing the world. Given the company's decision to reduce its dividend during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, it stands to reason that with this recent economic turmoil, shareholders will once again see their dividends reduced for at least the next year at the best.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes the company's cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

(Image Source: Author)

Throughout 2017-2019, BASF's free cash flow and thus dividend coverage has varied, however, it has always remained at least decent with a minimum level of 119.94% for 2019. This indicates that during normal operating conditions, the company can fund its dividend payments without the use of debt, which is a positive indicator in the long term, but unfortunately, the situation in the short term is not nearly as clear, thanks to the recent economic turmoil.

Looking ahead, it seems unlikely that BASF's free cash flow for 2020 will be adequate to afford its €3.30 per share dividend once again, which costs €3.03 billion based upon its latest outstanding share count. Following the company's negative €1.03 billion of operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2020 and guidance for full-year capital expenditure of €2.8 billion, it would have to produce operating cash flow of €6.86 billion for the remaining three quarters. Whilst this may not sound too high considering BASF's operating cash flow for the equivalent period during 2019 was €6.976 billion, since the company's second quarter of 2020 has been described as “disastrous”, it actually seems quite unrealistic to eventuate.

When looking further into the future, there is significant uncertainty as to when operating conditions and thus free cash flow will return to their previous level from 2017-2019. Considering the recent warning from the World Health Organization, it seems that investors should ensure that their expectations are tempered. When BASF's results for the first quarter of 2020 are combined with the CEO stating in a previously linked news release that the second quarter could even see net income fall into the negatives, it seems quite possible that the company's free cash flow may approximately halve, and thus, so may its dividends. Once the company's results for the second quarter of 2020 have been released, it will be easier to gauge its possible future performance, but regardless, until operating conditions recover, it stands to reason that it will continue being weighed down, and thus, so will the dividend.

Financial Position

Even though the biggest issue for BASF's dividends is the company's ability to cover them, its financial position is still worthwhile considering, as it determines the company's ability to navigate this downturn without taking value-destructive equity raisings. The three graphs included below summarize its financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

Thankfully, it becomes apparent that BASF entered this downturn with only moderate leverage, as primarily evidenced by its gearing ratio of 30.23% and net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.05, with the interest coverage of 12.38 also showing that the company has no trouble servicing its debt. Whilst these will likely deteriorate in the remainder of 2020 due to BASF's aforementioned likely “disastrous” second quarter, it should not threaten the company's solvency, since it is only temporary and thus not a sign of larger structural issues. If the company's operating conditions were to theoretically never recover, it would likely stem from a complete economic collapse that would likely leave few investors caring about the value of their portfolios.

(Image Source: Author)

Despite only having moderate leverage, BASF's strongest suit is actually its liquidity, with a strong current ratio of 1.51 that is accompanied by a relatively decent cash balance. This further cements its ability to outlast this downturn and remain a going concern, barring a black swan event. Due to the company's very large operational size, solid overall financial position and very supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that it cannot find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Conclusion

Whilst BASF shareholders are likely pleased to still be receiving their dividend for 2019, they are unfortunately not likely to see this again at least for the next year, with a reduction of upwards of 50% seeming quite possible. Ultimately, the timeline for the dividends to reach their former level will largely depend on how quickly the world recovers from this coronavirus pandemic, and considering the latest warning from the World Health Organization, investors should be prepared to wait. Given this situation, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate, since a trailing dividend yield of 6.60% is not particularly desirable due to the real prospects of a material reduction.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BASF’s First Quarter 2020 Report, 2019 Annual Report and 2017 Annual Report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.