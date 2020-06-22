The stock can't be touched as the postponed startup enters substantial risk into the equation of when Carnival can return to generating positive cash flows.

The cruise line sector couldn't have dealt any worse news to the sector stocks than the further suspension of cruise ships by another 45 days. Carnival Corporation (CCL) is now unable to generate revenues until at least September 15. My neutral investment thesis is further enhanced by the inability of the cruise line sector to get back to work and the inherent risks in the sector in a zero-revenue environment.

Crazy Voluntary Suspension

Only two days prior to the voluntary suspension, Carnival was discussing the phased return to service scheduled to start on August 1. Now, the company is part of the Cruise Lines International Association or CLIA that agreed to a voluntary suspension until September 15.

The CDC had extended the no-sail order for cruise ships until July 24 so the voluntary agreement isn't clear whether they are front-running a further extension of the shutdown. Either way, the cruise lines make no sense in voluntarily extending a shutdown with Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Carnival apparently all on board with this decision.

Back in late March and early April, people were calling for the domestic airlines to completely shutdown. Instead, the airlines pushed through and are now seeing capacity returning to over 20% of 2019 levels. The airlines now have the benefits of learning how to effectively operate in the coronavirus outbreak and have established passenger trust.

The airlines are now discussing returning domestic capacity to 50% of 2019 levels while the cruise lines are still paused. The biggest risk to the cruise lines here are the impacts on future bookings with this reinforcement of the CDC concept that the ships exacerbate the global spread of the virus. The additional risk is pushing the timeline into the more risky Fall time period where scientists fear the second wave.

Along with the Q2 report, Carnival updated 2021 bookings as inline with normal volumes, though with prices down mid-single digits. The biggest fear here are the customer deposits that are at risk. The cruise line has $2.9 billion in deposits which includes $475 million for 2H cruises that are increasingly going to be cancelled.

Bleeding Cash

While the airlines are cutting daily cash burn rates and have visibility to revenue growth by September, the cruise lines are still burning cash full speed ahead. Every day the cruise ships are docked at port, Carnival loses over $20 million and the date to reach cash flow break-even gets pushed out.

The cruise line estimated along with the Q2 report the monthly cash flow burn rate is $650 million going forward. The additional 45-day suspension costs Carnival a massive $975 million in cash burn alone. This amount doesn't even include changes in customer deposits and scheduled debt payments. The cruise line could easily see some refund requests spike as customers fear the delayed resumption of cruises could push all the way into 2021.

Counting from the end of the quarter to hopefully a restart on September 15, the company will lose $2.275 billion. The end of quarter liquidity of $7.6 billion will dip to $5.325 billion before ships even leave the port with passengers under the new schedule. At this point, the cruise lines must ramp up capacity similar to the airlines that have taken a couple of months already to reach passenger totals equivalent to 20% of 2019 levels.

Originally, Carnival Cruise planned a restart on August 1 with 8 ships operating at reduced capacity levels from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral. The cruise line had various return to service dates for their remaining 100+ ship fleet covering nine different cruise line brands and the suggestion is that all of these previous schedules will be pushed back 45 days as well.

Even with strong bookings in 2021, the cruise line has over 100 days of operations after the restart before reaching 2021. The biggest risk is another delay in the restart and lost confidence by potential passengers. Not to mention, the employees stranded at sea may never return to work questioning the ability of these ships to even sail in the future. Some three months after the original pause, 40,000 industry employees are still stranded at sea.

Investors should avoid the stock until after operations are restarted. The market will soon realize the painful restart path is very damaging to the brand, passengers and employees. As Carnival continues to burn over $20 million per day, the stock is likely to sink back to the support around $10 where the stock will still have a market valuation in excess of $7 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my previous research made the case for the cruise line generating solid profits in 2021 based on a strong return in passengers next year as the virus fears fade. Now, the cruise lines are damaging their brand by allowing fears to linger. The best solution is to get back to cruising and prove that cruise ships aren't a petri dish for the virus.

Investors should avoid the cruise line stocks until they exit the zero-revenue environment and return to cruising. Similar to the airlines, Carnival still faces a difficult ramp-up period with inherent risks, if a coronavirus outbreak was to occur on one of the cruises. The stock has too much risk considering the company can't even get back to work, much less reduce the cash burn.

