The stock has become more richly valued, but the company's stability and stock price momentum may take the stock price still higher.

The outlook for the new fiscal year is unchanged, even in the face of a pandemic.

This is the fourth in a series of articles covering quality stocks that serve as a foundation for rebuilding a portfolio. The first installment of this series covered UFP Industries (UFPI) and the second covered Simpson Manufacturing (SSD). Both stocks have since greatly exceeded expectations. The third article updated my analysis of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL).

Given the rally in the market since lows last March, I have once again wondered if this series was to be short-lived. However, for the first time in some months, I see few obvious buys or sells. The rally appears to be losing steam and the market seems to be uncertain what to do now. As I write, a trending article on the Seeking Alpha homepage is “Markets at an Inflection Point.” The author states in the article, “a substantial level of uncertainty remains surrounding many markets.” Jeff Miller in his weekly commentary says "Confusion reigns!", and he asks the question, "How should investors interpret the mixed economic and market messages?"

It is against a backdrop of market uncertainty that I present perhaps one of the most stable companies I have ever found, and it has been a rewarding discovery. I bought my first shares of Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) a little less than twelve months ago, and those shares have since doubled in value. I added more shares on April 30th and May 8th, less than two months ago, thinking that I would ride the stock price up and sell off the shares as a momentum trade. Those shares have since gained 19-20%, but I see no reason to sell them off at this point. The shares have been climbing in one of the prettiest bands I have seen in a while. 12% of my portfolio is currently in invested in CSVI shares.

Reasons for Confidence

In a recent press release, the company reported its 20th consecutive year of revenue growth and its 23rd year of growth in net income. Its 48th consecutive year of dividend growth puts the dividend aristocrat one year closer to being a dividend king. It has increased dividends through eight recessions.

Computer Services announced its quarterly dividend on May 7th, just as it always has for decades. The dividend is small, but it is stable. It is supported by “solid growth in revenues, earnings, and cash flow.”

Following the close of the fiscal year on February 29th, the company started to see the effects of COVID-19, but CEO Steven Powless was unfazed. He said in the press release:

"We do not expect any material negative changes in our outlook for fiscal 2021 since over 90% of our revenue is generated from long-term contracts... We expect demand for sales of new products and services to be dampened in fiscal 2021 due to travel and quarantine restrictions; however, we expect demand for our digital banking services to increase as banks and their customers shift to online banking... Our business rebounded strongly after the 2008 recession and we believe we are in a stronger position going into fiscal 2021 than we were in the past."

Lest anyone thinks that that is the overly optimistic view of a little microcap CEO, consider a statement made by Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys (INFY), during an earnings call:

"Post COVID-19, we expect a strong opportunity for cloud data services and creating new digital bank capability."

Business

Computer Services has been providing its technology solutions to customers for more than fifty years. Customers are financial services, primarily banks. It fits squarely in the fintech (financial technology) industry, and it is also “regtech”, a company that provides technology for regulatory processes.

Source: Computer Services

The company provides a broad array of services which include the following:

Core Banking Services . This tracks and processes all transactions at a bank. Solutions include core banking in the cloud, in-house banking, or outsourced banking, all of which can be customized

. This tracks and processes all transactions at a bank. Solutions include core banking in the cloud, in-house banking, or outsourced banking, all of which can be customized Digital Banking. Products include a mobile banking app, online banking solutions, personal financial management, and website hosting and design.

Products include a mobile banking app, online banking solutions, personal financial management, and website hosting and design. Financial Management Services . Offerings include a financial cloud suite, a security suite, and an IT systems suite.

. Offerings include a financial cloud suite, a security suite, and an IT systems suite. Bank Regulatory Compliance . The company offers a dozen products to help companies meet federal regulations.

. The company offers a dozen products to help companies meet federal regulations. Payment Solutions . This allows customers to do both internet and mobile banking.

. This allows customers to do both internet and mobile banking. Electronic and Print Solutions for statements.

for statements. Treasury Management. This includes products such as account analysis, fraud detection, wire transfer, and other services.

The company has once again been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky, ranking as one of the top 10 large companies in the state. Its software was recognized by Aite Group as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation.

For a more detailed description of the company, please see the article I wrote in June 2019.

Returns, Growth, and Financial Strength

Computer Services is one of the few companies that survives my strictest screen. Factors include a solid balance sheet, above average returns, and growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends. For those familiar with my previous work, I have dropped the Debt to EBITDA ratio and added the Equity to Asset Ratio. The criteria are:

An ROE of 14% or greater, the long-term average of the S&P 500, and an ROA of more than 9.0.

Revenue growth in at least three of the last four years.

EPS growth in at least three of the last four years.

Dividend growth for the last five years.

A positive NCAV. If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative.

The Equity to Asset ratio is greater than 0.5, which is to say assets are greater than liabilities (including debt).

Returns for the company have far exceeded the criteria set out in the screen, even if they have dipped some over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Revenue and EPS growth has been substantial.

Data by YCharts

The Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV, has exceeded 1.0 since 2014, meaning the company has been able meet its total liabilities with just its current assets for six years.

Valuation

The PE ratio shows that the stock has become richly valued again. This is not surprising given its stability in uncertain times, but it does indicate that the stock may be close to peaking in the short term.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, the price to book value shows a richer valuation.

Data by YCharts

My favorite valuation, the NCAV per share, shows a little different story. The valuation peaked in early 2018 and has been coming down since.

Data by YCharts

Note that this NCAV per share. I calculate the Price/NCAV to be 63.9. This is a good deal higher than other companies I have highlighted of late, but the company nevertheless has positive Price/NCAV, a feat most companies do not achieve.

Conclusions

I wrote a year ago that the company “has survived quite well in past recessions and should do just fine in the next one.” It has done just that, much to my satisfaction. The company is still one of the best places to work and it offers a broad array of solutions.

A pandemic is not enough to slow it down.

Given decades of growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends, I am bullish on the company, but the valuation metrics do indicate a richly valued stock price. This is the only reason I do not give the stock a "very bullish rank." The company remains one of my all-time favorites, and I am confident in giving it a "bullish" rank.

